Top Container Security Tools - Niger
Container security tools are essential for safeguarding the various components of containerized applications, their underlying infrastructure, and connected networks. Containers, which are widely adopted by DevOps teams, streamline the packaging of software units for development. Once developed, these containers are orchestrated, deployed, and connected, making security critical at every stage of their lifecycle. Container security software provides crucial features for managing access, testing security measures, and protecting the cloud infrastructure hosting these applications. These tools help administrators control who can access containerized data and integrate with applications. They also offer testing capabilities to develop robust security policies, identify zero-day vulnerabilities, and simulate attacks from known threats.
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets a...
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (...
Synack
synack.com
The Premier Platform for On-Demand Security. PTaaS Penetration Testing as a Service. Offensive Security Testing that Improves Your Security Posture Over Time One platform, many uses. Expect strategic penetration testing that provides full control and visibility, reveals patterns and deficiencies in ...
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk (pronounced sneak) is a developer security platform for securing custom code, open source dependencies, containers, and cloud infrastructure all from a single platform. Snyk’s developer security solutions enable modern applications to be built securely, empowering developers to own and build se...
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is the cybersecurity partner enterprises trust to reveal cyber risk and build business resilience. The ExtraHop RevealX platform for network detection and response and network performance management uniquely delivers the instant visibility and unparalleled decryption capabilities organizati...
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is an all-in-one risk-based vulnerability management solution that quantifies cyber risk. It gives organizations unprecedented insights into their risk posture and provides actionable steps to reduce risk. It also gives cybersecurity and IT teams a shared platform to collaborate, and the...
Pentest Tools
pentest-tools.com
Pentest-Tools.com is a cloud-based toolkit for offensive security testing, focused on web applications and network penetration testing.
Semgrep
semgrep.dev
Semgrep is a highly customizable application security platform built for security engineers and developers. Semgrep scans first and third-party code to find security issues unique to an organization, with an emphasis on surfacing actionable, low-noise, and developer friendly results at lightning spe...
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is...
HostedScan
hostedscan.com
HostedScan provides 24x7 alerts and detection for security vulnerabilities. Industry-standard, open-source, vulnerability scans. Automated alerts when something changes. Manage target list manually or import automatically from providers, such as AWS, DigitalOcean, and Linode, with read-only access. ...
Cobalt
gocobalt.io
Cobalt is an embedded integration platform that provides a seamless experience to connect SaaS applications. With Cobalt, SaaS companies can offer integrations to their customers in a white-labeled and native manner. With a rapidly growing catalog of over 250+ pre-built integrations, Cobalt provides...
Xygeni
xygeni.io
Secure your Software Development and Delivery! Xygeni Security specializes in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), using deep contextual insights to effectively prioritize and manage security risks while minimizing noise and overwhelming alerts. Our innovative technologies automatically d...
Beagle Security
beaglesecurity.com
Beagle Security helps you identify vulnerabilities in your web applications, APIs, GraphQL and remediate them with actionable insights before hackers harm you in any manner. With Beagle Security, you can integrate automated penetration testing into your CI/CD pipeline to identify security issues ear...
Intruder
intruder.io
Intruder is an attack surface management platform that empowers organizations to discover, detect, and fix weaknesses on any vulnerable assets across their network. It provides actionable remediation advice on a continuous basis, by customizing the output of multiple industry-leading scanners using ...
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is the only end-to-end software supply chain (SSC) security solution to provide visibility, security, and integrity across all phases of the SDLC. Cycode integrates with all of your software delivery pipeline tools and infrastructure providers to enable complete visibility and hardened securi...
Webscale
webscale.com
Overview Webscale is the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, offering security, scalability, performance and automation for global brands. The Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure in multi-cloud envi...
Probely
probely.com
Probely is a web vulnerability scanner that enables customers to easily test the security of their Web Applications & APIs. Our goal is to narrow the gap between development, security, and operations by making security an intrinsic characteristic of web applications development life-cycle, and only ...
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud is the industry’s only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, and mitigate security breaches across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Calico Cloud is built on Calico Open Source, the most widely adopted container networking and security solution...
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code Cloud Security Center of Excellence that gives you maximum cloud compliance & security. Get 360° Protection from Architecture Design to Runtime. CludWize enforces cloud regulations with over 1K rules running continuously, scans your cloud vulnerabilities, and remediates them a...
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a developer-centric software security platform, providing advanced code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments. Our platform prioritizes real threats, reduces false-positives and makes Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) easily understandable. With Aikido, ensuring t...
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is an end-to-end security platform that makes AppSec easier for both security and development teams. We scan, detect, and provide real-time guidance to fix vulnerabilities early. Trusted by hundreds of teams around the world to build safer apps, GuardRails integrates seamlessly into the d...
Detectify
detectify.com
Complete External Attack Surface Management for AppSec & ProdSec teams, Start covering your external attack surface with rigorous discovery, 99.7% accurate vulnerability assessments, and accelerated remediation through actionable guidance, all from one complete standalone EASM platform.
Escape
escape.tech
Find and fix GraphQL security flaws at scale within your DevSecOps process. Leverage the new generation DAST & ASM for early, real-time Business Logic vulnerability detection and remediation in GraphQL, enhancing security from development to deployment.
Conviso
convisoappsec.com
Conviso Platform has got the whole security pipeline covered to empower developers to build secure applications. Because Security shouldn't be an isolated part of your development pipeline — it should be an ongoing, collaborative activity between all teams. Conviso now presents five products within ...
Data Theorem
datatheorem.com
RamQuest’s solutions include our fully integrated closing, escrow accounting, imaging, transaction management, esigning, and digital marketplace solutions and are available on-premise or in a hosted environment
Bright Security
brightsec.com
Bright Security’s dev-centric DAST platform empowers both developers and AppSec professionals with enterprise-grade security testing capabilities for web applications, APIs, and GenAI and LLM applications. Bright knows how to deliver the right tests, at the right time in the SDLC, in developers and ...
CrowdSec
crowdsec.net
CrowdSec is an open-source security stack that detects aggressive behaviors and prevents them from accessing your systems. Its user-friendly design and ease of integration into your current security infrastructure offer a low technical entry barrier and a high-security gain. Once an unwanted behavio...
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is our CNAPP platform that more than 700 enterprise customers use to address CNAPP, VM, CSPM, CIEM, container security and more - at enterprise scale. Our platform spans prevention, detection, and response so customers can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, hosts/servers, and c...
Akto
akto.io
Akto is a trusted platform for application security and product security teams to build an enterprise-grade API security program throughout their DevSecOps pipeline. Our industry-leading suite of — API discovery, API security posture management, sensitive data exposure, and API security testing solu...
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive clo...
Cloudanix
cloudanix.com
Cloudanix is a Ycombinator-backed security platform for your code, cloud, identities, and workloads. Cloudanix provides solutions for your multi-environments which may include multi-clouds, multi-accounts, multi-regions, multi-runtimes, etc Cloudanix enables organizations across industries and geogr...
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is Cisco’s powerful cloud native application protection platform that uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities during development through to production, ensuring your applications are secure and compliant. Through graph-based technology, the platform is able to unlock visual insights, criti...
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve cont...