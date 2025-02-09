Top Container Security Tools - Kenya

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Container security tools are essential for safeguarding the various components of containerized applications, their underlying infrastructure, and connected networks. Containers, which are widely adopted by DevOps teams, streamline the packaging of software units for development. Once developed, these containers are orchestrated, deployed, and connected, making security critical at every stage of their lifecycle. Container security software provides crucial features for managing access, testing security measures, and protecting the cloud infrastructure hosting these applications. These tools help administrators control who can access containerized data and integrate with applications. They also offer testing capabilities to develop robust security policies, identify zero-day vulnerabilities, and simulate attacks from known threats.
Submit New App
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Valery Sizov.The code was originally written in Ruby, with some parts later rewritten in Go, initially as a source code management solution to collaborate within a team on software development. It later evolved to an integrated solution covering the software development life cycle, and then to the whole DevOps life cycle. The current technology stack includes Go, Ruby on Rails and Vue.js. It follows an open-core development model where the core functionality is released under an open-source (MIT) license while the additional functionality is under a proprietary license.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk (pronounced sneak) is a developer security platform for securing custom code, open source dependencies, containers, and cloud infrastructure all from a single platform. Snyk’s developer security solutions enable modern applications to be built securely, empowering developers to own and build security for the whole application, from code & open source to containers & cloud infrastructure. Secure while you code in your IDE: find issues quickly using the scanner, fix issues easily with remediation advice, verify the updated code. Integrate your source code repositories to secure applications: integrate a repository to find issues, prioritize with context, fix & merge. Secure your containers as you build, throughout the SDLC: start fixing containers as soon as your write a Dockerfile, continuously monitor container images throughout their lifecycle, and prioritize with context. Secure build and deployment pipelines: Integrate natively with your CI/CD tool, configure your rules, find & fix issues in your application, and monitor your applications. Secure your apps quickly with Snyk’s vulnerability scanning and automated fixes - Try for Free!
Webscale
webscale.com
Overview Webscale is the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, offering security, scalability, performance and automation for global brands. The Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Webscale powers thousands of B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts in twelve countries and eight of the Fortune 1000 businesses and has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is our CNAPP platform that more than 700 enterprise customers use to address CNAPP, VM, CSPM, CIEM, container security and more - at enterprise scale. Our platform spans prevention, detection, and response so customers can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, hosts/servers, and cloud services. Sysdig provides real-time visibility at scale across multiple clouds, eliminating security blind spots. We use intelligence from runtime to prioritize alerts so teams can focus on high-impact security events and improve efficiency. By understanding the entire source to response flow and suggesting guided remediation, customers can both fix issues in production with no wasted time and also detect and respond to threats in real time. With Sysdig Secure, you can: - Stop attacks up to 10x faster - Reduce vulnerabilities by up to 95% - Instantly detect risk changes - Close permissions gaps in less than 2 minutes Sysdig. Secure Every Second.
Intruder
intruder.io
Intruder is an attack surface management platform that empowers organizations to discover, detect, and fix weaknesses on any vulnerable assets across their network. It provides actionable remediation advice on a continuous basis, by customizing the output of multiple industry-leading scanners using the expert advice of our in-house security team.
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution in a single platform — eliminating the need to deploy and maintain multiple point solutions. Orca is agentless-first, and connects to your environment in minutes using Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology that provides deep and wide visibility into your cloud environment, without requiring agents. In addition, Orca can integrate with third-party agents for runtime visibility and protection for critical workloads. Orca is at the forefront of leveraging Generative AI for simplified investigations and accelerated remediation – reducing required skill levels and saving cloud security, DevOps, and development teams time and effort, while significantly improving security outcomes. As a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Orca consolidates many point solutions in one platform, including: CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Vulnerability Management, Container and Kubernetes Security, DSPM, API Security, CDR, Multi-cloud Compliance, Shift Left Security, and AI-SPM.
Akto
akto.io
Akto is a trusted platform for application security and product security teams to build an enterprise-grade API security program throughout their DevSecOps pipeline. Our industry-leading suite of — API discovery, API security posture management, sensitive data exposure, and API security testing solutions enables organizations to gain visibility in their API security posture. 1,000+ Application Security teams globally trust Akto for their API security needs. Akto use cases: 1. API Discovery 2. API Security Testing in CI/CD 3. API Security Posture Management 4. Authentication and Authorization Testing 5. Sensitive data Exposure 6. Shift left in DevSecOps
Beagle Security
beaglesecurity.com
Beagle Security helps you identify vulnerabilities in your web applications, APIs, GraphQL and remediate them with actionable insights before hackers harm you in any manner. With Beagle Security, you can integrate automated penetration testing into your CI/CD pipeline to identify security issues earlier in your development lifecycle and ship safer web applications. Major features: - Checks your web apps & APIs for 3000+ test cases to find security loopholes - OWASP & SANS standards - Recommendations to address security issues - Security test complex web apps with login - Compliance reports (GDPR, HIPAA & PCI DSS) - Test scheduling - DevSecOps integrations - API integration - Team access - Integrations with popular tools like Slack, Jira, Asana, Trello & 100+ other tools
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code Cloud Security Center of Excellence that gives you maximum cloud compliance & security. Get 360° Protection from Architecture Design to Runtime. CludWize enforces cloud regulations with over 1K rules running continuously, scans your cloud vulnerabilities, and remediates them automatically. With our unique investigation graph engine, you can detect and fix cloud issues in minutes instead of days and weeks. This holistic solution offers a blackbox web app penetration test, evolved IAM (identity access management), IaC (infrastructure as code) risk scanning, Data Security Posture Management, and more. Why deal with many tools when you can have everything in one place? CNAPP + WAAP + KSPM – CSPM + CWPP + CIEM + CASB + DSPM + CNSP = CloudWize (CSCoE)
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud is the industry’s only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, and mitigate security breaches across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Calico Cloud is built on Calico Open Source, the most widely adopted container networking and security solution.
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is the only end-to-end software supply chain (SSC) security solution to provide visibility, security, and integrity across all phases of the SDLC. Cycode integrates with all of your software delivery pipeline tools and infrastructure providers to enable complete visibility and hardened security posture through consistent governance and security policies. Cycode further reduces the risk of breaches with a series of scanning engines that look for issues like hardcoded secrets, IAC misconfigurations, code leaks and more. Cycode’s patented knowledge graph tracks code integrity, user activity, and events across the SDLC to find anomalies and prevent code tampering.
CrowdSec
crowdsec.net
CrowdSec is an open-source security stack that detects aggressive behaviors and prevents them from accessing your systems. Its user-friendly design and ease of integration into your current security infrastructure offer a low technical entry barrier and a high-security gain. Once an unwanted behavior is detected, it is automatically blocked. The aggressive IP, scenario triggered and the timestamp is sent for curation, to avoid poisoning & false positives. If verified, this IP is then redistributed to all CrowdSec users running the same scenario. By sharing the threat they faced, all users are protecting each other.
Pentest Tools
pentest-tools.com
Pentest-Tools.com is a cloud-based toolkit for offensive security testing, focused on web applications and network penetration testing.
Probely
probely.com
Probely is a web vulnerability scanner that enables customers to easily test the security of their Web Applications & APIs. Our goal is to narrow the gap between development, security, and operations by making security an intrinsic characteristic of web applications development life-cycle, and only report security vulnerabilities that matter, false-positive free and with simple instructions on how to fix them. Probely allows Security teams to efficiently scale security testing by shifting security testing to Development or DevOps teams. We adapt to our customers’ internal processes and integrate Probely into their stack. Probely scan restful APIs, websites, and complex web applications, including rich Javascript applications such as single-page applications (SPA). It detects over 20,000 vulnerabilities, including SQL injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), Log4j, OS Command Injection, and SSL/TLS issues.
Bright Security
brightsec.com
Bright Security’s dev-centric DAST platform empowers both developers and AppSec professionals with enterprise-grade security testing capabilities for web applications, APIs, and GenAI and LLM applications. Bright knows how to deliver the right tests, at the right time in the SDLC, in developers and AppSec tools and stacks of choice with minimal false positives and alert fatigue.
Data Theorem
datatheorem.com
RamQuest’s solutions include our fully integrated closing, escrow accounting, imaging, transaction management, esigning, and digital marketplace solutions and are available on-premise or in a hosted environment
HostedScan
hostedscan.com
HostedScan provides 24x7 alerts and detection for security vulnerabilities. Industry-standard, open-source, vulnerability scans. Automated alerts when something changes. Manage target list manually or import automatically from providers, such as AWS, DigitalOcean, and Linode, with read-only access. Manage and audit risks with dashboarding and reporting.
Conviso
convisoappsec.com
Conviso Platform has got the whole security pipeline covered to empower developers to build secure applications. Because Security shouldn't be an isolated part of your development pipeline — it should be an ongoing, collaborative activity between all teams. Conviso now presents five products within its platform to help you in this mission.
Cobalt
gocobalt.io
Cobalt is an embedded integration platform that provides a seamless experience to connect SaaS applications. With Cobalt, SaaS companies can offer integrations to their customers in a white-labeled and native manner. With a rapidly growing catalog of over 250+ pre-built integrations, Cobalt provides extensive coverage across numerous applications with just one API. This empowers SaaS companies to enhance their products, offering deep integrations in various categories like HR, CRM, and Accounting without overwhelming their engineering teams. Cobalt's platform is designed to be intuitive, ensuring ease of use and efficient integration management.
Xygeni
xygeni.io
Secure your Software Development and Delivery! Xygeni Security specializes in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), using deep contextual insights to effectively prioritize and manage security risks while minimizing noise and overwhelming alerts. Our innovative technologies automatically detect malicious code in real-time upon new and updated components publication, immediately notifying customers and quarantining affected components to prevent potential breaches. With extensive coverage spanning the entire Software Supply Chain—including Open Source components, CI/CD processes and infrastructure, Anomaly detection, Secret leakage, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and Container security—Xygeni ensures robust protection for your software applications. Trust Xygeni to protect your operations and empower your team to build and deliver with integrity and security.
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a developer-centric software security platform, providing advanced code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments. Our platform prioritizes real threats, reduces false-positives and makes Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) easily understandable. With Aikido, ensuring the security of your product is made simple, allowing you to focus on what you do best: writing code.
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is an end-to-end security platform that makes AppSec easier for both security and development teams. We scan, detect, and provide real-time guidance to fix vulnerabilities early. Trusted by hundreds of teams around the world to build safer apps, GuardRails integrates seamlessly into the developers’ workflow, quietly scans as they code, and shows how to fix security issues on the spot via Just-in-Time training. GuardRails commits to keeping the noise low and only reporting high-impact vulnerabilities that are relevant to your organization. GuardRails helps organizations shift security everywhere and build a strong DevSecOps pipeline, so they can go faster to market without risking security.
Cloudanix
cloudanix.com
Cloudanix is a Ycombinator-backed security platform for your code, cloud, identities, and workloads. Cloudanix provides solutions for your multi-environments which may include multi-clouds, multi-accounts, multi-regions, multi-runtimes, etc Cloudanix enables organizations across industries and geographies from startups to enterprises to not just identify and mitigate, but also remediate risks and threats. Onboarding takes less than 30 minutes and just 1 click.
Detectify
detectify.com
Complete External Attack Surface Management for AppSec & ProdSec teams, Start covering your external attack surface with rigorous discovery, 99.7% accurate vulnerability assessments, and accelerated remediation through actionable guidance, all from one complete standalone EASM platform.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is Cisco’s powerful cloud native application protection platform that uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities during development through to production, ensuring your applications are secure and compliant. Through graph-based technology, the platform is able to unlock visual insights, critical attack paths, and speed up remediation to safeguard your modern apps across multiple hybrid cloud platforms. Visit https://www.panoptica.app Key Features: - Visibility and Context: Panoptica offers clear visibility and context by identifying attack paths and prioritizing risks, helping you make informed decisions. - Holistic and Complete Coverage: Manage your cloud-native environments effortlessly through Panoptica's integrated security platform, reducing gaps often caused by using separate siloed solutions. - Advanced Analysis: Utilize advanced attack path and root cause analysis techniques to spot potential risks from an attacker's perspective. - Agentless Scanning: Panoptica's agentless technology scans any cloud environment—Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, or a combination thereof. - Comprehensive Visualization: Map assets and relationships onto an advanced graph database for a complete visual representation of your cloud stack. Benefits - Advanced CNAPP: Panoptica enhances Cloud Native Application Protection Platform capabilities. - Multi-Cloud Compliance: Ensure compliance across various cloud platforms. - End-to-End Visualization: Gain insights into your entire cloud application stack. - Dynamic Remediation: Employ dynamic techniques to resolve issues effectively. - Increased Efficiency: Streamline security processes and reduce response times. - Reduced Overheads: Minimize resource expenditure while optimizing security.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), protecting the application lifecycle from code to cloud and back. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries.
Escape
escape.tech
Find and fix GraphQL security flaws at scale within your DevSecOps process. Leverage the new generation DAST & ASM for early, real-time Business Logic vulnerability detection and remediation in GraphQL, enhancing security from development to deployment.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is the cybersecurity partner enterprises trust to reveal cyber risk and build business resilience. The ExtraHop RevealX platform for network detection and response and network performance management uniquely delivers the instant visibility and unparalleled decryption capabilities organizations need to expose the cyber risks and performance issues that other tools can’t see. When organizations have full network transparency with ExtraHop, they can investigate smarter, stop threats faster, and keep operations running. RevealX deploys on premises or in the cloud. It addresses the following use cases: - Ransomware - Zero trust - Software supply chain attacks - Lateral movement and C2 communication - Security hygiene - Network and Application Performance Management - IDS - Forensics and more A few of our differentiators: Continuous and on-demand PCAP: Full packet processing is superior to NetFlow and yields higher quality detections. Strategic decryption across a variety of protocols, including SSL/TLS, MS-RPC, WinRM, and SMBv3, gives you better visibility into early-stage threats hiding in encrypted traffic as they attempt to move laterally across your network. Protocol coverage: RevealX decodes more than 70 network protocols. Cloud-scale machine learning: Rather than relying on limited
Semgrep
semgrep.dev
Semgrep is a highly customizable application security platform built for security engineers and developers. Semgrep scans first and third-party code to find security issues unique to an organization, with an emphasis on surfacing actionable, low-noise, and developer friendly results at lightning speed. Semgrep's focus on confidence rating and reachability means that security teams can feel comfortable engaging developers directly in their workflows (e.g surfacing findings in PR comments), and Semgrep integrates seamlessly with CI and SCM tooling to automate these policies. With Semgrep, security teams can shift left and scale their programs with zero impact on developer velocity. With 3400+ out-of-the-box rules and the ability to easily create custom rules, Semgrep accelerates the time it takes to implement and scale a best-in-class AppSec program - all while adding value from Day 1.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) drives visibility, risk prioritization, and business agility and is #1 based on customer reviews. Wiz's CNAPP consolidates and correlates risks across multiple cloud security solutions in a truly integrated platform, including CSPM, KSPM, CWPP, vulnerability management, IaC scanning, CIEM, DSPM, Container security, AI SPM, Code security, and CDR into a single platform. Hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io for more information.
Synack
synack.com
The Premier Platform for On-Demand Security. PTaaS Penetration Testing as a Service. Offensive Security Testing that Improves Your Security Posture Over Time One platform, many uses. Expect strategic penetration testing that provides full control and visibility, reveals patterns and deficiencies in your security program, enables organizations to improve overall security posture and provides executive-level reporting for the leadership and the board of directors. Synack’s Smart Security Testing Platform includes automation and augmented intelligence enhancements for greater attack surface coverage, continuous testing, and higher efficiency, delivering more insights into the challenges you face. The platform seamlessly orchestrates the optimal combination of human testing talent and smart scanning on a 24/7/365 basis—all under your control. As always, Synack not only deploys the elite Synack Red Team (SRT) to test your asset, but now simultaneously deploys SmartScan or integration with your company's scanner application tool. Synack’s SmartScan Product harnesses Hydra, our Platform’s proprietary scanner, to continuously discover suspected vulnerabilities for the SRT who then triage for only best-in-class results. On top of this, we provide an additional level of testing rigor through crowd-led penetration tests where the SRT researchers proactively hunt for vulnerabilities and complete compliance checklists. Using their own tools and techniques, they provide unparalleled human creativity and rigor. While leveraging the Synack platform to perform high-level, automated assessments of all apps and incentivizing the Synack Red Team to continuously and creatively stay engaged, Synack offers a unique coupling of our human intelligence and artificial intelligence, resulting in the most effective, efficient crowdsourced penetration test on the market. Also, now available on FedRAMP and the Azure Marketplace: Synack Platform delivers Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS)
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is an all-in-one risk-based vulnerability management solution that quantifies cyber risk. It gives organizations unprecedented insights into their risk posture and provides actionable steps to reduce risk. It also gives cybersecurity and IT teams a shared platform to collaborate, and the power to quickly align and automate no-code workflows to respond to threats with automated remediation and integrations with ITSM solutions such as ServiceNow.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve continuous cloud compliance, and develop secure code without slowing down, all from one unified platform. Since our founding in 2017, Lacework has been refining a single cloud-native platform to ingest and comprehend as much data as possible to provide the best security possible — by both agent-based or agentless means. Our unified platform then uses this data to accomplish common cloud use cases: posture management, workload protection, vulnerability management, compliance, container security, and more. Customers depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Our platform, on average, replaces 2 to 5 point tools. Customers average a 100:1 reduction in alert noise thanks to our patented anomaly detection technology. And Lacework users have experienced 80% faster investigations with our context-rich alerts.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.