Top Container Security Tools - Cameroon

The Premier Platform for On-Demand Security. PTaaS Penetration Testing as a Service. Offensive Security Testing that Improves Your Security Posture Over Time One platform, many uses. Expect strategic penetration testing that provides full control and visibility, reveals patterns and deficiencies in your security program, enables organizations to improve overall security posture and provides executive-level reporting for the leadership and the board of directors. Synack’s Smart Security Testing Platform includes automation and augmented intelligence enhancements for greater attack surface coverage, continuous testing, and higher efficiency, delivering more insights into the challenges you face. The platform seamlessly orchestrates the optimal combination of human testing talent and smart scanning on a 24/7/365 basis—all under your control. As always, Synack not only deploys the elite Synack Red Team (SRT) to test your asset, but now simultaneously deploys SmartScan or integration with your company's scanner application tool. Synack’s SmartScan Product harnesses Hydra, our Platform’s proprietary scanner, to continuously discover suspected vulnerabilities for the SRT who then triage for only best-in-class results. On top of this, we provide an additional level of testing rigor through crowd-led penetration tests where the SRT researchers proactively hunt for vulnerabilities and complete compliance checklists. Using their own tools and techniques, they provide unparalleled human creativity and rigor. While leveraging the Synack platform to perform high-level, automated assessments of all apps and incentivizing the Synack Red Team to continuously and creatively stay engaged, Synack offers a unique coupling of our human intelligence and artificial intelligence, resulting in the most effective, efficient crowdsourced penetration test on the market. Also, now available on FedRAMP and the Azure Marketplace: Synack Platform delivers Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS)