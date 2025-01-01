Top Contact Management Services

Find the right software and services.
Contact management services are digital platforms or tools that facilitate the organization, storage, and management of contact information. They provide a centralized system for storing details about individuals or entities, including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and additional relevant data. These services often offer features such as contact categorization, search functions, and the ability to synchronize and update information across multiple devices. Contact management services are valuable for businesses, professionals, and individuals seeking efficient ways to maintain and access their contact lists.
Google Contacts
contacts.google.com
Google Contacts is a contact management tool that helps users organize, sync, and access contacts across devices with features like merging duplicates and adding notes.
iCloud Contacts
icloud.com
iCloud Contacts helps manage and sync your contacts across Apple devices and Outlook, ensuring secure storage and easy access.
Contacts+
contactsplus.com
Contacts+ is a contact management app that organizes and syncs contacts, scans business cards, merges duplicates, and offers backup across multiple devices.
Outlook People
live.com
Outlook People is a contact management app allowing users to organize and link contacts from various email accounts in one centralized address book.
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
Zoho Creator is a low-code platform for building custom business applications, enabling data management, workflow automation, and analytics with a user-friendly interface.
네이버 주소록
contact.naver.com
Naver Contacts is a contact management app that allows users to store, edit, and synchronize their contacts across devices.
