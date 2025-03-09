App store for web apps

Top Contact Management Services - Vatican City

Contact management services are digital platforms or tools that facilitate the organization, storage, and management of contact information. They provide a centralized system for storing details about individuals or entities, including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and additional relevant data. These services often offer features such as contact categorization, search functions, and the ability to synchronize and update information across multiple devices. Contact management services are valuable for businesses, professionals, and individuals seeking efficient ways to maintain and access their contact lists.

Google Contacts

contacts.google.com

Google Contacts is a contact management tool that helps users organize, sync, and access contacts across devices with features like merging duplicates and adding notes.

Contacts+

contactsplus.com

Contacts+ is a contact management app that organizes and syncs contacts, scans business cards, merges duplicates, and offers backup across multiple devices.

iCloud Contacts

icloud.com

iCloud Contacts helps manage and sync your contacts across Apple devices and Outlook, ensuring secure storage and easy access.

Outlook People

live.com

Outlook People is a contact management app allowing users to organize and link contacts from various email accounts in one centralized address book.

네이버 주소록

contact.naver.com

Naver Contacts is a contact management app that allows users to store, edit, and synchronize their contacts across devices.

Zoho Creator

zoho.com

Zoho Creator is a low-code platform for building custom business applications, enabling data management, workflow automation, and analytics with a user-friendly interface.

