Top Contact Management Services - Namibia
Contact management services are digital platforms or tools that facilitate the organization, storage, and management of contact information. They provide a centralized system for storing details about individuals or entities, including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and additional relevant data. These services often offer features such as contact categorization, search functions, and the ability to synchronize and update information across multiple devices. Contact management services are valuable for businesses, professionals, and individuals seeking efficient ways to maintain and access their contact lists.
Google Contacts
contacts.google.com
Google Contacts is Google's contact management tool that is available in its free email service Gmail, as a standalone service, and as a part of Google's business-oriented suite of web apps G Suite.
iCloud Contacts
icloud.com
You can keep your contacts organized and easy to find using Contacts on iCloud.com. Changes you make appear automatically on iCloud.com and wherever you set up iCloud for Contacts, including the Contacts app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac, or Microsoft Outlook on a Windows computer.
Contacts+
contactsplus.com
The most intuitive contact management app for professionals, teams, and small businesses. Easily manage your relationships with Contacts+.
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
For the Creator in you. Build. Integrate. Extend. The future of work is digital, and businesses of all sizes need to transform fast. Zoho Creator is a low-code platform that gives you the power to make the shift quick, secure, and seamless—regardless of the complexity of your requirements and codin...
Outlook People
live.com
People is a contact management app and address book. It allows a user to organize and link contacts from different email accounts
네이버 주소록
contact.naver.com
Check the URL and lock mark in the address bar for safe login! Naver Contacts