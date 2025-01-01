Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Consumer video feedback software, alternatively referred to as video survey software, empowers organizations to capture, assess, and disseminate video responses from consumers. These tools enable businesses to engage in market research or request feedback from their customers, aiming to acquire more profound and nuanced insights compared to what text-based feedback offers. Consumer video feedback software is utilized by researchers, marketing teams, advertisers, and product managers to collect qualitative and actionable data. This information plays a crucial role in shaping business decisions related to brand strategy, marketing campaigns, customer experience (CX), product design, and in-store innovation.
Submit New App
UserTesting
usertesting.com
UserTesting helps businesses gather user feedback on digital products through real-time testing, ensuring designs meet user needs and improving overall experience.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Userfeel is a usability testing platform that provides video recordings of user interactions with digital products, supporting both moderated and unmoderated tests.
dscout
dscout.com
dscout is a remote research app for collecting user insights through video feedback from participants worldwide, aiding businesses in product and service improvement.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is an AI-driven platform that gathers video responses from audiences, providing fast analysis of consumer insights and emotions for marketing decisions.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
A marketplace for sourcing and scheduling global research interviews to assist in conducting various forms of research.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
The Respondent Researcher app connects researchers with participants for real-time research interviews and surveys, streamlining data collection and analysis.
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video platform for businesses to collect and manage customer testimonials through interactive video prompts and branding options.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Userlytics is a user experience research platform for usability testing and user feedback collection via a global participant pool.
VideoAsk
videoask.com
VideoAsk allows users to create and share video questions for asynchronous conversations, collecting feedback via video, audio, or text responses.
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
Vocal Video is a platform for easily collecting, editing, and sharing video testimonials for marketing and communication purposes.
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Indeemo is an AI-powered video research platform that enables teams to gather contextual insights through multimedia feedback from participants in real life.
Senja
senja.io
Senja is a platform for collecting, displaying, and sharing customer testimonials, including text and video, with customizable forms and integration options.
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Life Inside is an interactive video platform that helps businesses collect and share video testimonials to engage audiences and improve conversion rates.
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a video engagement platform that enables brands to create, manage, and distribute authentic customer and employee video content at scale.
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta is a customer experience management platform that helps businesses measure and improve customer and employee experiences through analytics and feedback tools.
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox helps nonprofits collect, organize, and share stories from their community, promoting ethical storytelling and deeper engagement with donors and audiences.
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel allows businesses to collect, analyze, and share video feedback from customers and employees, enhancing engagement and insights.
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
Voxpopme is a platform for collecting and analyzing video feedback, helping businesses understand customer opinions and improve products based on insights from video responses.
Widewail
widewail.com
Widewail helps businesses collect customer reviews and create video testimonials using automated SMS, enhancing online reputation and engagement.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.