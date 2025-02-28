Top Consumer Video Feedback Software - Türkiye

Forsta

Behind every customer data point is a person. Behind every business decision is a person. And because every person is unique, the first customer to figure out is you. Forsta is the new frontier of experience and research technology—a technology company with a difference. The difference is that it collaborates. It listens and designs the solution together with clients. Forsta adapts its market-leading experience and research technology to clients' needs, not the other way around. It exists to inform and inspire decision-makers. Forsta powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform—an award-winning comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research. This enables companies to gain a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, assists thousands of organizations across various industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer and a Leader in the G2 Grid® for Experience Management software, Text Analysis software, and Survey software. The award-winning Forsta HX platform has also been recognized in the TMC CUSTOMER Experience Innovation Awards.