Top Consumer Video Feedback Software - Syria

Consumer video feedback software, alternatively referred to as video survey software, empowers organizations to capture, assess, and disseminate video responses from consumers. These tools enable businesses to engage in market research or request feedback from their customers, aiming to acquire more profound and nuanced insights compared to what text-based feedback offers. Consumer video feedback software is utilized by researchers, marketing teams, advertisers, and product managers to collect qualitative and actionable data. This information plays a crucial role in shaping business decisions related to brand strategy, marketing campaigns, customer experience (CX), product design, and in-store innovation.
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. The HX Platform gathers and analyzes data, and translates the findings into shareable actions to inform decision-making and drive growth. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, serves organizations across a variety of industries including financial services, healthcare, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. For more information, visit www.forsta.com.
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Closer to your audience in seconds. At Life Inside, they provide businesses of all sizes with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Interactive video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and a more positive brand experience. Its platform empowers businesses to easily collect and share compelling video testimonials that provide a deeper understanding of their offerings, products and services. By showcasing the experiences and stories of employees and customers, businesses get closer to to their audiences, making them more likely to choose your business over the competition.
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonstrate good stewardship to donors, highlight diverse & inclusive programs, and delight your audience on social media.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in front of your audience, and gathers their video response into actionable insights. We’ve trained our Gen AI platform to perform tasks within minutes, that would take a human days to do: - transcribing speech, - conducting emotional and sentiment analysis, and - identifying and gathering key insights across as many video interviews as you choose. From research questions to insights in down to 4 hours. So you can focus less on analyzing and more on creating concepts, products, and campaigns that are on point.
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your marketing team to convert more prospects to buyers with invaluable video social proof. By using text/SMS we help you send requests to your customers where they are most engaged. Optionally, target customers you already know to be highly engaged, such as those who have recently left a five-star review. Our flow from SMS to video submission is quick and straightforward. Just a few clicks on the phone, no downloads or changing devices are required.
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimonials, reviews, and other powerful user generated content.
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, and share beautifully produced videos. Perfect for customer and employee videos, and used for marketing, to promote events, internals comms, sales enablement, and much more. Vocal Video is trusted by tens of thousands of customers ranging from the Fortune500 like ADP, Google, and GM to early-stage e-commerce brands.
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collecting, centralizing, and analyzing qualitative data. Voxpopme's Qualitative Insights Platform combines the speed of Video Surveys, our complete video survey tool, with the depth of Live Interviews, our IDI and focus group product, and the power of AI Insights for 60x faster analysis. More brands trust Voxpopme to enrich their research studies and fundamentally transform how they build better products and shape visionary companies. Want to learn how we help solve these problems? Visit www.voxpopme.com today.
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
Video Survey Solution for Employee Engagement, Customer Feedback, and Customer Support. Start collecting videos from employees, customers, & candidates in less than 5 minutes. VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer insights.
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap helps leading organizations improve brand awareness, connect with more customers and prospects, and boost bottom-line results.
dscout
dscout.com
dscout is a qualitative remote research platform for unlocking in-context user insights. Hundreds of the world’s most innovative companies trust our suite of remote research tools to collect “in-the-moment” data that reveals their users and transforms their products and experiences. Recruit from our 100,000+ pool of participants, conduct seamless user interviews on video calls, collect in-the-moment responses over time, and leverage multimedia data to move the needle for your product or experience.
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodologies including: Discovery / Exploratory / Generative Research - Diary Studies - Mobile / Digital Ethnography - User Personas Journey Research - Journey Mapping - Service Safaris - Path to Purchase - Buyer Decision Journeys Mixed Method Research - Pre-tasking for Interviews / Focus Groups - Bringing Segmentations / User Personas to life with Video Usability / Experience Research - Product testing / IHUTs - Shopper / Customer / Employee Experience Our clients range in size from Consultancies to Start-ups to Government Departments and Global Brands. Our Instagram style Respondent app allows research participants to share in-the-moment, feedback, needs, behaviours, emotions and experiences via context-rich video, images, screen recordings and text. Our Pinterest style dashboard and insights Repository enables Researchers and their clients / stakeholders to quickly collate, moderate and analyse multimedia contextual insights. Powerful Generative AI, search, keyword analysis, automated video transcription and video trimming tools make it easy to surface contextual insights. Built for collaboration, it has multiple various user profiles (Researcher, Recruiter, Observer) that allow the entire organisation to truly connect with their customers and build empathy. Indeemo is available as a DIY SaaS solution under annual subscription or on a project by project basis. Indeemo is ISO27001 and HIPAA certified. Our information security has been independently vetted for dealing with large Enterprise and Government Clients.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
A real-time marketplace for sourcing and scheduling research interviews with anyone, anywhere in the world. A powerful way for conducting sales research, competitive research, identifying problems, identifying needs, reaching product market fit, getting ahead of the pack
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
A real-time marketplace for sourcing and scheduling research interviews with anyone, anywhere in the world. A powerful way for conducting sales research, competitive research, identifying problems, identifying needs, reaching product market fit, getting ahead of the pack
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Discover your visitors issues and doubts with a better user testing tool. The only user testing tool that requires no subscription or monthly fees to get unlimited access to all features, with no hidden upgrade fees. Get better insights from our panel of high quality testers. Unlimited users, unlimited screener questions, access to a qualified, multilingual, ever-expanding panel of 140,000+ users, ability to use your own panel, user testing for mobile apps, websites, prototypes, both moderated and unmoderated testing, automatic voice transcription, ability to test non-English websites and apps even if you don't speak the language, annotations, reports, exports, highlight reels, local download of the videos, export of the videos to YouTube, template tests curated by experienced UX researchers and much more. No credit card required to sign up and begin setting up and previewing your tests.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Userlytics is a full featured state of the art user experience research platform with a global participant group of almost 2 million panelists. Since 2009, Userlytics has been helping enterprises and agencies improve the user and customer experience of their websites, apps and prototypes. With a scalable pricing model and a diverse worldwide panel, Userlytics allows brands to run both moderated and unmoderated usability studies with as many or as few participants as they choose. In addition to its testing services, Userlytics offers a variety of optional professional services including senior UX Consultants in both Europe (Madrid) and the U.S. (San Diego & Miami). The team can help clients achieve actionable UX insights, including through the use of our proprietary ULX Score, a benchmarking platform for measuring a 360º view of Appeal, Adequacy, Distinction, Usability, Trust, Performance, Affinity and Appearance.
Senja
senja.io
Collecting testimonials doesn't get easier than this. Collect text and video testimonials. Share them everywhere. Convert more visitors and close more deals!
VideoAsk
videoask.com
The most effortless way to have asynchronous video conversations. Engage your community, recruit new talent, generate better leads, and much more.
UserTesting
usertesting.com
UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feedback from both our proprietary and partner-sourced audience networks around the world. UserTesting offers the industry's most comprehensive experience research solution.
