Construction Risk Assessment software plays a crucial role in evaluating, managing, and mitigating risks on construction sites. Also referred to as construction risk management or construction safety management software, it proactively tackles potential disputes and litigation through effective documentation of permits and site walkthroughs. This software streamlines operations, reducing errors in project design and progress while ensuring visibility and transparency by tracking tasks and schedules. With Construction Risk Assessment software, project managers can enhance contractor and worker safety, fostering a safer jobsite. It complements the daily oversight provided by jobsite management software. Additionally, vendors of construction risk and safety software can utilize Internet of Things (IoT) devices and technology to further enhance the management of occupational risks.