Top Construction Risk Assessment Software

Construction Risk Assessment software plays a crucial role in evaluating, managing, and mitigating risks on construction sites. Also referred to as construction risk management or construction safety management software, it proactively tackles potential disputes and litigation through effective documentation of permits and site walkthroughs. This software streamlines operations, reducing errors in project design and progress while ensuring visibility and transparency by tracking tasks and schedules. With Construction Risk Assessment software, project managers can enhance contractor and worker safety, fostering a safer jobsite. It complements the daily oversight provided by jobsite management software. Additionally, vendors of construction risk and safety software can utilize Internet of Things (IoT) devices and technology to further enhance the management of occupational risks.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile platform for conducting inspections, managing compliance, and improving operational safety through real-time data and customizable checklists.
Procore
procore.com
Procore is a construction management app that centralizes project data, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows from planning to closeout.
Fieldwire
fieldwire.com
Fieldwire is a jobsite management app for construction teams that streamlines task management, communication, and information sharing between the field and office.
Raken
rakenapp.com
Raken is a field management app that centralizes construction project documentation and tracking, allowing real-time data collection and collaboration for improved efficiency.
SiteDocs
sitedocs.com
SiteDocs is a cloud-based safety management platform that simplifies compliance processes for high-hazard industries by offering document management, custom forms, and team communication.
GoCanvas
gocanvas.com
GoCanvas is a mobile data collection app that streamlines business operations by automating processes and integrating with various tools for data management.
Fonn
fonn.com
Fonn is a user-friendly project management app for construction teams, designed to improve efficiency and reduce errors at a lower cost.
myCOI
mycoitracking.com
myCOI is a cloud-based app that simplifies the management of Certificates of Insurance (COIs), ensuring compliance and tracking risk for various businesses.
Safesite
safesitehq.com
Safesite is a safety management app that helps companies reduce incidents, ensure compliance, and streamline processes, accessible on any device with numerous free features.
RedTeam
redteam.com
RedTeam is a construction management software designed to assist businesses in completing projects on time and ensuring safety.
viAct
viact.ai
The viAct app enhances safety and productivity in high-risk workplaces by providing real-time health monitoring and predictive safety alerts using AI and IoT technologies.
HSI
hsi.com
HSI is a comprehensive EHS app that streamlines workforce training, safety compliance, and chemical management with real-time reporting and automated tracking.
SignOnSite
signonsite.com
SignOnSite is construction safety software that provides site management tools, including inductions, document management, and reporting, to enhance operational efficiency and compliance.
Highwire
highwire.com
Highwire is a risk management app that evaluates contractors' strengths and weaknesses, providing tools for safety, inspections, and compliance to improve project outcomes.
