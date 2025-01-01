Top Construction Estimating Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Construction estimating software is a specialized job costing solution tailored for builders, contractors, and construction firms across various trades. This software minimizes errors and incorporates industry standards and the latest information. It enables construction professionals to effectively track costs and manage project budgets both prior to and during a project's lifecycle. While construction estimating software shares some functionalities with bid management software—particularly in proposal creation and cost comparisons—it goes beyond by continuing into the takeoff and cost management phases, whereas bid management tools focus solely on handling bids and tenders. These estimating tools are crucial for construction companies and contractors looking to secure projects. Typically, standalone construction estimating software integrates well with construction project management and accounting software. Some solutions cater specifically to particular industries, like mechanical HVAC or utilities, while others offer flexibility for use across various trades.