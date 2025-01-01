Top Construction Estimating Software

App store for web apps

Construction estimating software is a specialized job costing solution tailored for builders, contractors, and construction firms across various trades. This software minimizes errors and incorporates industry standards and the latest information. It enables construction professionals to effectively track costs and manage project budgets both prior to and during a project's lifecycle. While construction estimating software shares some functionalities with bid management software—particularly in proposal creation and cost comparisons—it goes beyond by continuing into the takeoff and cost management phases, whereas bid management tools focus solely on handling bids and tenders. These estimating tools are crucial for construction companies and contractors looking to secure projects. Typically, standalone construction estimating software integrates well with construction project management and accounting software. Some solutions cater specifically to particular industries, like mechanical HVAC or utilities, while others offer flexibility for use across various trades.

Submit New App


Procore

Procore

procore.com

Procore is a construction management app that centralizes project data, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows from planning to closeout.

JobTread

JobTread

jobtread.com

JobTread is construction management software that helps manage projects from sales to completion, focusing on scheduling, task management, and team collaboration.

ArcSite

ArcSite

arcsite.com

ArcSite enables users to create drawings, perform measurements, and generate reports on-site, supporting industries like construction and architecture.

Knowify

Knowify

knowify.com

Knowify is a construction management app for subcontractors, offering tools for job costing, project management, scheduling, and invoicing, integrated with QuickBooks.

BuildingConnected

BuildingConnected

buildingconnected.com

BuildingConnected is a web-based bid management tool that connects stakeholders in construction to streamline bidding and risk management processes.

CoConstruct

CoConstruct

coconstruct.com

CoConstruct is a construction management app that integrates project management, CRM, and accounting tools to help building professionals manage projects efficiently.

Estimator360

Estimator360

estimator360.com

Estimator360 is cloud-based software for construction estimating and management, offering tools for project estimates, scheduling, and resource allocation.

SiteCapture

SiteCapture

sitecapture.com

SiteCapture is a project management app for solar EPCs that streamlines data collection and documentation across various project stages, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

Higharc

Higharc

higharc.com

Higharc is a web-based platform that simplifies home design, sales, and construction, providing tools for customization, cost estimation, and efficient workflows for builders.

Ressio Software

Ressio Software

ressiosoftware.com

Ressio is construction management software that helps builders and contractors organize projects, manage finances, tasks, and collaborate with teams and clients.

Buildern

Buildern

buildern.com

Buildern is a construction project management app for residential and commercial projects, offering tools for CRM, financial management, and administrative processes.

Clear Estimates

Clear Estimates

clearestimates.com

Clear Estimates is estimating software for construction contractors, enabling the creation of proposals and management of project bids with accurate material costs.

Buildxact

Buildxact

buildxact.com

Buildxact is a construction estimating and project management software that streamlines workflows for builders and contractors with accurate bidding and project tracking tools.

WERX

WERX

werxapp.com

WERX is a project management app for construction, allowing users to create, track projects, manage budgets, and sync with QuickBooks Online for efficient billing and monitoring.

Handoff

Handoff

handoff.ai

Handoff is an AI-based app for remodeling contractors to generate estimates, create proposals, manage clients, and process payments efficiently.

Countfire

Countfire

countfire.com

Countfire is electrical estimating software that automates takeoff processes from digital blueprints to generate accurate material estimates and streamline project planning.

Projul

Projul

projul.com

Projul is a cloud-based construction management software that helps construction companies manage projects, clients, finances, and resources efficiently in one platform.

BidLight

BidLight

bidlight.com

BidLight allows architects and designers to estimate costs for labor, equipment, and materials in their 3D designs and share these with clients via a web viewer.

Estimate Rocket

Estimate Rocket

estimaterocket.com

Estimate Rocket manages your service contracting business by tracking leads, scheduling, invoicing, and project documents, all accessible from your phone or office.

Robaws

Robaws

robaws.com

Robaws is a cloud ERP software for the construction industry that helps manage projects, workforce, inventory, and invoicing efficiently from any location.

247PRO

247PRO

247pro.com

247PRO is a cloud-based estimating and project management software for contractors and remodelers, enabling proposal generation, cost calculation, and project tracking.

Buildee

Buildee

gobuildee.com

Buildee is a construction takeoff and estimating app that allows users to measure and count materials needed for projects from PDF blueprints.

canibuild

canibuild

canibuild.com

canibuild is an app that helps users manage construction projects by streamlining processes, integrating data, and improving project efficiency.

LiveCosts

LiveCosts

livecosts.com

LiveCosts is a cost management software for construction projects, enabling real-time tracking of expenses, time, and procurement, integrating with accounting systems.

Bitumio

Bitumio

bitumio.com

Bitumio is an app for asphalt contractors that provides job estimating, scheduling, customer management, and project tracking to enhance operational efficiency.

ConWize

ConWize

conwize.io

ConWize is a cloud-based software for managing bid processes, estimating costs, and procurement, enhancing efficiency for contractors and developers.

