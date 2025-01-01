App store for web apps

Construction Data Analytics Software
Top Construction Data Analytics Software

Construction data analytics software, often known as construction business intelligence (construction BI), captures real-time information from construction projects, offering valuable insights into their status and performance. With construction sites generating vast amounts of data, it's essential for construction professionals to effectively analyze this information to enhance project outcomes. This software also leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate tasks, enable predictive project management, and proactively identify and address potential issues on-site. Stakeholders like project owners, managers, engineers, foremen, and contractors can use the software to prioritize tasks, assess risks, and monitor project health. While some comprehensive construction project management platforms include analytical features, standalone construction data analytics solutions allow for the import and export of collected construction intelligence into their systems.

Procore

Procore

procore.com

Procore is a construction management app that centralizes project data, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows from planning to closeout.

JobTread

JobTread

jobtread.com

JobTread is construction management software that helps manage projects from sales to completion, focusing on scheduling, task management, and team collaboration.

Knowify

Knowify

knowify.com

Knowify is a construction management app for subcontractors, offering tools for job costing, project management, scheduling, and invoicing, integrated with QuickBooks.

Buildern

Buildern

buildern.com

Buildern is a construction project management app for residential and commercial projects, offering tools for CRM, financial management, and administrative processes.

GoCanvas

GoCanvas

gocanvas.com

GoCanvas is a mobile data collection app that streamlines business operations by automating processes and integrating with various tools for data management.

Fonn

Fonn

fonn.com

Fonn is a user-friendly project management app for construction teams, designed to improve efficiency and reduce errors at a lower cost.

buildbuild

buildbuild

buildbuild.io

buildbuild is a construction management app that helps monitor project status, manage contracts, and automate invoicing while reducing routine tasks without extra staffing.

WERX

WERX

werxapp.com

WERX is a project management app for construction, allowing users to create, track projects, manage budgets, and sync with QuickBooks Online for efficient billing and monitoring.

Buildots

Buildots

buildots.com

Buildots is a construction management app that uses AI and 360° cameras to track site progress, identify issues early, and improve project efficiency.

BuilderGM

BuilderGM

buildergm.com

BuilderGM is a cloud-based construction management app for builders and contractors, offering tools for estimating, scheduling, vendor management, and project oversight.

busybusy

busybusy

busybusy.com

busybusy is a time tracking and job costing app for construction, enabling GPS tracking, payroll management, equipment logging, and project reporting in one platform.

Estimate Rocket

Estimate Rocket

estimaterocket.com

Estimate Rocket manages your service contracting business by tracking leads, scheduling, invoicing, and project documents, all accessible from your phone or office.

Hoylu

Hoylu

hoylu.com

Hoylu is a collaborative workspace app that enables brainstorming, project planning, and real-time document sharing for teams, regardless of their location.

Nektar

Nektar

nektar.io

Nektar is a mobile app for data collection and sales management, using AI to improve CRM accuracy and streamline sales processes.

Doxel

Doxel

doxel.ai

Doxel is an AI app for construction that automates progress tracking, providing real-time insights and data analysis to improve project management and efficiency.

Clearstory

Clearstory

clearstory.build

Clearstory is a tool for managing Change Order communications in construction, enabling faster payments and better financial decisions through real-time data.

NPlan

NPlan

nplan.io

NPlan is an AI tool that analyzes project data to predict future risks, allowing users to address potential issues proactively.

ProNovos

ProNovos

pronovos.com

ProNovos is a cloud-based app for construction contractors that enhances efficiency by connecting teams, automating reports, and analyzing company and project trends.

Sablono

Sablono

sablono.com

Sablono is a platform for managing and monitoring large-scale construction projects, focusing on efficiency, collaboration, and project lifecycle support.

Rabbet

Rabbet

rabbet.com

Rabbet is a platform that streamlines financial management for construction projects, using machine learning for document processing, tracking, and reporting.

