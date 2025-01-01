Find the right software and services.
Consent management platforms (CMPs) are utilized by companies to officially record and handle a user’s consent preferences before gathering, sharing, or selling user data sourced from online platforms such as websites and apps that employ cookies, embedded videos, and other tracking technologies. CMP tools furnish users with comprehensive details regarding how their online activities may be tracked, the reasons for which this data is gathered, and the specific vendors and entities seeking to utilize this information. Subsequently, CMPs empower users to explicitly choose whether to grant, deny, or withdraw consent for their online activities to be collected, used, or marketed by all or specific entities listed. CMP providers are legally empowered to retain user consent data, thereby enabling them to transmit consent information to third parties such as advertisers, publishers, and other collaborators before lawful data processing occurs.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is an analytics suite that enables businesses to track user behavior, manage data privacy, and comply with global regulations while integrating data from various sources.
Segment
segment.com
Segment is a customer data platform that helps companies collect, unify, and send first-party customer data to various tools and systems.
Termly
termly.io
Termly is a compliance app that helps businesses create privacy policies and manage cookie consent to comply with global data protection laws.
CookieFirst
cookiefirst.com
CookieFirst is a consent management platform that automates cookie consent, policy generation, and compliance with privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA.
Cookie Script
cookie-script.com
Cookie Script helps businesses comply with cookie regulations by managing consent and privacy settings on their websites, allowing users to control cookie preferences.
Didomi
didomi.io
Didomi is a consent management platform that helps organizations manage user privacy preferences and comply with data protection regulations.
TermsFeed
termsfeed.com
TermsFeed helps businesses create legal documents like Privacy Policies and Terms & Conditions, manage user consent, and ensure compliance with data protection laws.
CookieHub
cookiehub.com
CookieHub is a GDPR compliant consent management platform that simplifies cookie management and ensures user consent for data processing.
CHEQ
cheq.ai
CHEQ app provides Go-to-Market Security by detecting and blocking invalid internet traffic, ensuring clean data and preventing fraud in marketing efforts.
Osano
osano.com
Osano is a data privacy platform that helps organizations manage compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA through tools for consent, rights, and risk management.
TrustArc
trustarc.com
TrustArc is a privacy management platform that helps businesses comply with global data privacy regulations and manage user consent and preferences.
CookieYes
cookieyes.com
CookieYes is a consent management tool that helps websites collect and manage user cookie consent, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.
consentmanager
consentmanager.net
Consentmanager is a cookie consent management tool that helps organizations collect, manage, and log user consent in compliance with global privacy regulations.
Optizmo
optizmo.com
Optizmo is a SaaS app for managing email and SMS suppression lists, ensuring compliance with regulations like CAN-SPAM and TCPA through automated data handling.
Secure Privacy
secureprivacy.ai
Secure Privacy helps businesses ensure their websites comply with GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD through cookie consent and banner management.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is a data management app that enhances security, privacy, and compliance through data discovery, classification, and monitoring across multicloud environments.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a web governance app that helps organizations improve website accessibility, quality, and SEO through various analytical and compliance tools.
Privacy1
privacyone.co
Privacy1 is an app that helps users manage personal data securely, offering tools for data protection, privacy settings, and compliance with regulations like GDPR.
Cookie Information
cookieinformation.com
Cookie Information app helps websites and apps manage user consent for cookies and tracking technologies, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA.
Usercentrics
usercentrics.com
Usercentrics is a consent management platform that helps businesses manage user consents for compliance with global privacy laws, integrating with various advertising frameworks.
Cookiebot
cookiebot.com
Cookiebot is a consent management platform that helps businesses comply with data privacy regulations by managing cookies and consent across multiple languages and websites.
iubenda
iubenda.com
iubenda is a legal compliance software that helps businesses generate privacy documents and manage consent for regulations like GDPR and CCPA.
TRUENDO
truendo.com
TRUENDO is a consent management platform for GDPR and CCPA compliance, offering automated privacy and cookie policies, data management tools, and compliance monitoring.
Dataships
dataships.io
Dataships is a data privacy software for e-commerce that automates GDPR and CCPA compliance, optimizing consent collection for marketing via location-based adjustments.
Seers
seersco.com
Seers app provides privacy and consent management solutions to help companies comply with global data protection regulations efficiently.
Ketch
ketch.com
Ketch is a platform that helps businesses manage data privacy, automate data subject requests, and ensure compliance with privacy regulations across multiple systems.
Axeptio
axept.io
Axeptio is a consent management platform that helps organizations obtain and manage user consent to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR.
