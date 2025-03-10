Find the right software and services.
Consent management platforms (CMPs) are utilized by companies to officially record and handle a user’s consent preferences before gathering, sharing, or selling user data sourced from online platforms such as websites and apps that employ cookies, embedded videos, and other tracking technologies. CMP tools furnish users with comprehensive details regarding how their online activities may be tracked, the reasons for which this data is gathered, and the specific vendors and entities seeking to utilize this information. Subsequently, CMPs empower users to explicitly choose whether to grant, deny, or withdraw consent for their online activities to be collected, used, or marketed by all or specific entities listed. CMP providers are legally empowered to retain user consent data, thereby enabling them to transmit consent information to third parties such as advertisers, publishers, and other collaborators before lawful data processing occurs.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is an analytics suite that enables businesses to track user behavior, manage data privacy, and comply with global regulations while integrating data from various sources.
Segment
segment.com
Segment is a customer data platform that helps companies collect, unify, and send first-party customer data to various tools and systems.
Termly
termly.io
Termly is a compliance app that helps businesses create privacy policies and manage cookie consent to comply with global data protection laws.
CookieFirst
cookiefirst.com
CookieFirst is a consent management platform that automates cookie consent, policy generation, and compliance with privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA.
Cookie Script
cookie-script.com
Cookie Script helps businesses comply with cookie regulations by managing consent and privacy settings on their websites, allowing users to control cookie preferences.
Didomi
didomi.io
Didomi is a consent management platform that helps organizations manage user privacy preferences and comply with data protection regulations.
TermsFeed
termsfeed.com
TermsFeed helps businesses create legal documents like Privacy Policies and Terms & Conditions, manage user consent, and ensure compliance with data protection laws.
CookieHub
cookiehub.com
CookieHub is a GDPR compliant consent management platform that simplifies cookie management and ensures user consent for data processing.
CHEQ
cheq.ai
CHEQ app provides Go-to-Market Security by detecting and blocking invalid internet traffic, ensuring clean data and preventing fraud in marketing efforts.
Osano
osano.com
Osano is a data privacy platform that helps organizations manage compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA through tools for consent, rights, and risk management.
TrustArc
trustarc.com
TrustArc is a privacy management platform that helps businesses comply with global data privacy regulations and manage user consent and preferences.
CookieYes
cookieyes.com
CookieYes is a consent management tool that helps websites collect and manage user cookie consent, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.
consentmanager
consentmanager.net
Consentmanager is a cookie consent management tool that helps organizations collect, manage, and log user consent in compliance with global privacy regulations.
Optizmo
optizmo.com
Optizmo is a SaaS app for managing email and SMS suppression lists, ensuring compliance with regulations like CAN-SPAM and TCPA through automated data handling.
Secure Privacy
secureprivacy.ai
Secure Privacy helps businesses ensure their websites comply with GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD through cookie consent and banner management.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is a data management app that enhances security, privacy, and compliance through data discovery, classification, and monitoring across multicloud environments.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a web governance app that helps organizations improve website accessibility, quality, and SEO through various analytical and compliance tools.
Privacy1
privacyone.co
Privacy1 is an app that helps users manage personal data securely, offering tools for data protection, privacy settings, and compliance with regulations like GDPR.
Cookie Information
cookieinformation.com
The Consent Management Platform for marketers. Marketing data is essential for your business. But so is compliance. Cookie Information’s CMP makes it easy to collect valid user consent on your website. Enable your data collection while ensuring compliance with privacy laws. They help organizations balance user privacy with valuable data insights, through transparent data collection practices and native integration with Consent Mode v2. Their product portfolio doesn't stop there - Comply with local and global privacy regulations with innovative privacy and compliance solutions that allow you to find at-risk personal data within your systems, handle whistleblower reports with care, and collect valid user consents on your websites and SDKs in apps. Protect what matters most – your organization, your websites, your apps, your reputation.
Usercentrics
usercentrics.com
Usercentrics is a global market leader in the field of Consent Management Platforms (CMP). It enables businesses to collect, signal, manage, and document user consents on websites and apps in order to achieve compliance with global privacy regulations such as the GDPR, ePrivacy, Digital Markets Act, CCPA/CPRA, and more. All of this while facilitating high consent rates and building trust with customers. Usercentrics CMP seamlessly integrates with Google Consent Mode and the TCF 2.2, enabling you to run and display advertising campaigns in the EU/EEA and UK. Adhering to Google’s requirements for publishers and advertisers helps ensure uninterrupted display of your ads, conversion tracking, and analytics optimization. It believes in creating a healthy balance between data privacy and data-driven business, delivering solutions for every size of enterprise. Cookiebot CMP is its plug-and-play consent solution, its App CMP handles user consent on mobile apps, and Usercentrics CMP serves companies with enterprise-grade custom requirements for unifying consent and data from capture to processing. Its Usercentrics Preference Manager enables smooth capture and management of users' preferences and marketing permissions, while empowering them with full control. Helping clients like Daimler, ING, and Telefónica achieve privacy compliance, Usercentrics is active in more than 180 countries, with over 3,000 partners, and handles more than 6.7 billion consents every month.
Cookiebot
cookiebot.com
Cookiebot Consent Management Platform (CMP) by Usercentrics is our plug-and-play SaaS for small businesses and organizations.
iubenda
iubenda.com
iubenda is a legal compliance software that helps businesses generate privacy documents and manage consent for regulations like GDPR and CCPA.
TRUENDO
truendo.com
TRUENDO is an all-in-one solution designed to help with your GDPR and CCPA compliance. It is a consent management platform that comes with built-in, automated privacy policy and cookie policy. TRUENDO is a highly automated, flexible, and reliable software that can be implemented on any website. It allows for easy management of any personal data collected on your website by tools such as cookies, pixels, and scripts. Its control panel also allows website managers to prove compliance within minutes, according to data protection regulations worldwide (GDPR, DSGVO, ePrivacy, CCPA etc.) The TRUENDO CMP scans your website regularly to detect any compliance violations, while blocking any data collection tools until consent is given by visitors. It also automatically adjusts the offered privacy policy according to the latest legislation making sure that your website is always compliant. Some of its key features: - Unlimited page views and sessions - Integrated privacy policy and cookie policy - Easy integration and fully automated - Customizable: adjust the color scheme to fit your website's design - Statistics and insights – learn more about your website traffic and improve targeting, while staying compliant - Available in 31 languages - Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) AAA-level conformance - IAB TCF 2 certified
Dataships
dataships.io
Our Privacy Centre is easy to set up and gives you everything you need to become compliant.
Seers
seersco.com
Seers is the leading privacy & consent management for companies in 100+ countries. Seers is a fast-growing company and increased its customers by 1040% in 2020 compared to 2019. It has developed and launched 10 AI-based digital solutions on its software as a service (SAAS) platform to resolve data privacy compliance problems for companies. These solutions enable companies to comply with data privacy regulations worldwide including GDPR, CCPA, PECR and LGPD in a cost-effective and efficient manner and protect them against hefty fines (up to £18 million or 4% of annual turnover - whichever is higher) by the regulator, as well as, loss of reputation and business. The solutions are: - Consent Management Platform (Cookie Consent) - Data Subject Request Management - Incident and Breach Management Platform - Data Privacy Impact Assessments - Privacy Policies and Template Packs - GDPR Staff eTraining - GDPR, PECR, Cyber Security Audits and Assessments - Privacy Expert Platform Seers market-leading GDPR & CCPA compliant solutions are top-rated and also available on leading marketplaces including Wordpress, Joomla, Magento, Shopify and PrestaShop.
Ketch
ketch.com
Ketch is redefining responsible data use for the AI era. The Ketch Data Permissioning Platform is the new layer of business technology that helps brands collect, control, and activate permissioned, privacy-safe data across every device, system, and third-party app. Brands around the world use Ketch to simplify privacy and consent operations, increase revenue from advertising, data, and AI initiatives, and build trust with customers and partners Ketch enables businesses and platforms to build trust with consumers and grow with data. The Ketch Trust by Design Platform is a coordinated set of applications, infrastructure, and APIs that collapses the cost and complexity of privacy operations and mobilizes responsibly gathered data for deeper customer engagement and top-line growth. With Ketch Programmatic Privacy™ for privacy ops, companies can adapt programmatically to fast-changing regulations while managing risk and cutting operational and privacy engineering costs by 80%. With Ketch Data Stewardship, businesses achieve complete, dynamic data control and intelligence over a company’s vital data assets, building trust and creating the foundation for responsible AI and advanced data and analytics initiatives. Customers use Ketch to eliminate risk, collapse costs, and enable data-driven growth.
Axeptio
axept.io
Build a Positive Consent Experience. That complies with data privacy regulations, that offers real choices to your users, the one that creates a preference for your brand.
