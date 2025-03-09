Privacy1

Privacy1 is a software company in Stockholm and London that develops technologies for practical management of personal data. Our mission is to be an enabler to make data protection easier and accessible to all sizes of business and organisations. Our zero trust privacy solution allow you to secure protect the actual personal data in your environment that helps you prevent breach and control data flows to cross border processors. Our GDPR compliance suite provides all the components that businesses need as standard including data mapping, Pre DPIA, Full Impact assessment, Cookie Management, Privacy Policy management and Governance. Our Privacy Navigator is unique and will help you identify risks, compliance gaps and holes in your privacy stance across the business, it gives you a plan to resolve them and a platform to iteratively improve maturity and show accountability, even if you are not a GDPR expert. With a vision to provide solutions to help companies and governments protect personal data, manage their compliance and demonstrate accountability to ensure they can fulfil their privacy promises and meet regulatory obligations. Privacy1 is about building trust through better data privacy practises and technology for the advantage of all.