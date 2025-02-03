Top Consent Management Platforms - Singapore

Osano

Osano is an all-in-one data privacy platform that helps organizations build, manage, and scale their privacy programs. The platform provides an easy-to-use solution for consent, data subject rights, assessments, vendor risk management, and more, helping organizations stay compliant, increase trust with their customers and partners, and do the right thing. With Osano, privacy professionals can manage their complete privacy program in one place, avoiding using multiple tools or complex platforms with time-consuming implementations that keep organizations out of compliance longer. Osano's platform saves time and effort by automating complex compliance tasks, avoiding the errors and risk that come with manual processes. Features such as consent management automation and subject rights automation free up privacy professionals to focus on their most critical priorities. Privacy regulations are complex and constantly changing, and keeping up-to-date on the latest regulatory changes requires a dedicated team of professionals. Osano's global team of privacy experts continuously monitors the privacy landscape for everything from new laws to data protection authority rulings and updates Osano’s platform accordingly. Osano Regulatory Guidance provides summaries and action items of all privacy and legal changes globally, helping you comply with privacy regulations in 50+ countries and build trust with customers and partners. Unlike most privacy vendors that offer complex, difficult-to-use solutions, Osano provides a simple and intuitive platform backed by the industry’s only “No fines. No Penalties” pledge. This pledge assures customers that they can rely on the platform to stay compliant without fear of fines or penalties. Some of the world's most trusted brands, including Barclays, New Relic, and Vera Bradley, rely on Osano for their data privacy.