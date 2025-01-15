App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Consent Management Platforms - Palestinian Territories
Consent management platforms (CMPs) are utilized by companies to officially record and handle a user’s consent preferences before gathering, sharing, or selling user data sourced from online platforms such as websites and apps that employ cookies, embedded videos, and other tracking technologies. CMP tools furnish users with comprehensive details regarding how their online activities may be tracked, the reasons for which this data is gathered, and the specific vendors and entities seeking to utilize this information. Subsequently, CMPs empower users to explicitly choose whether to grant, deny, or withdraw consent for their online activities to be collected, used, or marketed by all or specific entities listed. CMP providers are legally empowered to retain user consent data, thereby enabling them to transmit consent information to third parties such as advertisers, publishers, and other collaborators before lawful data processing occurs.
Submit New App
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of tools for web accessibility, website quality assurance, brand and content compliance, user consent management, social and web content archiving, and more. For more information, visit monsido.com.
TRUENDO
truendo.com
TRUENDO is an all-in-one solution designed to help with your GDPR and CCPA compliance. It is a consent management platform that comes with built-in, automated privacy policy and cookie policy. TRUENDO is a highly automated, flexible, and reliable software that can be implemented on any website. It allows for easy management of any personal data collected on your website by tools such as cookies, pixels, and scripts. Its control panel also allows website managers to prove compliance within minutes, according to data protection regulations worldwide (GDPR, DSGVO, ePrivacy, CCPA etc.) The TRUENDO CMP scans your website regularly to detect any compliance violations, while blocking any data collection tools until consent is given by visitors. It also automatically adjusts the offered privacy policy according to the latest legislation making sure that your website is always compliant. Some of its key features: - Unlimited page views and sessions - Integrated privacy policy and cookie policy - Easy integration and fully automated - Customizable: adjust the color scheme to fit your website's design - Statistics and insights – learn more about your website traffic and improve targeting, while staying compliant - Available in 31 languages - Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) AAA-level conformance - IAB TCF 2 certified
Dataships
dataships.io
Our Privacy Centre is easy to set up and gives you everything you need to become compliant.
consentmanager
consentmanager.net
consentmanager stands out as the ultimate cookie consent management tool, offering full customisation through its visual editor, CSS & HTML, and "PUR" capabilities. Its live reporting feature with 12 dimensions, over 30 metrics and API integration ensures you stay informed in real time. What sets it apart is its A/B testing and machine learning capabilities, allowing you to create and compare consent banners with an impressive average increase in results of over 15%. Whether you're fine-tuning your designs or looking for the best results, consentmanager has you covered, making it your trusted partner for web privacy and cookie compliance. Customers using the consentmanager CMP can benefit from its full compliance coverage of global privacy regulations such as GDPR, FADP, LGPD, CPRA and VCDPA. It also supports IAB TCF 2.2 and, as a Google certified partner, complies with Google Consent Mode v2.
Optizmo
optizmo.com
OPTIZMO is the recognized leader in email and SMS compliance and suppression list management. The company delivers a user-friendly SaaS solution that automates the collection, storage, and distribution of suppression data required for compliance with laws like CAN-SPAM and TCPA. Founded in 2009, the company delivers not only the most powerful technology solutions, but also the friendliest, most knowledgeable, and most responsive customer support in the industry.
CookieHub
cookiehub.com
CookieHub is powerful, feature-rich, and incredibly simple to use. The service is GDPR compliant cookie consent solution that makes cookie management effortless. We require clear consent from every site visitor, helping you remain in compliance with global regulations. CookieHub is flexible and the easy-to-create widget can be fully customized to match the branding of your website so it never looks out of place.
Privacy1
privacyone.co
Privacy1 is a software company in Stockholm and London that develops technologies for practical management of personal data. Our mission is to be an enabler to make data protection easier and accessible to all sizes of business and organisations. Our zero trust privacy solution allow you to secure protect the actual personal data in your environment that helps you prevent breach and control data flows to cross border processors. Our GDPR compliance suite provides all the components that businesses need as standard including data mapping, Pre DPIA, Full Impact assessment, Cookie Management, Privacy Policy management and Governance. Our Privacy Navigator is unique and will help you identify risks, compliance gaps and holes in your privacy stance across the business, it gives you a plan to resolve them and a platform to iteratively improve maturity and show accountability, even if you are not a GDPR expert. With a vision to provide solutions to help companies and governments protect personal data, manage their compliance and demonstrate accountability to ensure they can fulfil their privacy promises and meet regulatory obligations. Privacy1 is about building trust through better data privacy practises and technology for the advantage of all.
Secure Privacy
secureprivacy.ai
Secure Privacy helps businesses make their websites compliant with GDPR (Europe), CCPA (California), and LGPD (Brazil) with an industry-leading cookie consent & banner management solution. Make your website GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD-compliant with our powerful, intuitive, and secure solution - in under 30 minutes! Please contact us if you have any questions about GDPR, LGPD, CCPA, or other international data privacy laws.
Seers
seersco.com
Seers is the leading privacy & consent management for companies in 100+ countries. Seers is a fast-growing company and increased its customers by 1040% in 2020 compared to 2019. It has developed and launched 10 AI-based digital solutions on its software as a service (SAAS) platform to resolve data privacy compliance problems for companies. These solutions enable companies to comply with data privacy regulations worldwide including GDPR, CCPA, PECR and LGPD in a cost-effective and efficient manner and protect them against hefty fines (up to £18 million or 4% of annual turnover - whichever is higher) by the regulator, as well as, loss of reputation and business. The solutions are: - Consent Management Platform (Cookie Consent) - Data Subject Request Management - Incident and Breach Management Platform - Data Privacy Impact Assessments - Privacy Policies and Template Packs - GDPR Staff eTraining - GDPR, PECR, Cyber Security Audits and Assessments - Privacy Expert Platform Seers market-leading GDPR & CCPA compliant solutions are top-rated and also available on leading marketplaces including Wordpress, Joomla, Magento, Shopify and PrestaShop.
Ketch
ketch.com
Ketch is redefining responsible data use for the AI era. The Ketch Data Permissioning Platform is the new layer of business technology that helps brands collect, control, and activate permissioned, privacy-safe data across every device, system, and third-party app. Brands around the world use Ketch to simplify privacy and consent operations, increase revenue from advertising, data, and AI initiatives, and build trust with customers and partners Ketch enables businesses and platforms to build trust with consumers and grow with data. The Ketch Trust by Design Platform is a coordinated set of applications, infrastructure, and APIs that collapses the cost and complexity of privacy operations and mobilizes responsibly gathered data for deeper customer engagement and top-line growth. With Ketch Programmatic Privacy™ for privacy ops, companies can adapt programmatically to fast-changing regulations while managing risk and cutting operational and privacy engineering costs by 80%. With Ketch Data Stewardship, businesses achieve complete, dynamic data control and intelligence over a company’s vital data assets, building trust and creating the foundation for responsible AI and advanced data and analytics initiatives. Customers use Ketch to eliminate risk, collapse costs, and enable data-driven growth.
Axeptio
axept.io
Build a Positive Consent Experience. That complies with data privacy regulations, that offers real choices to your users, the one that creates a preference for your brand.
Cookie Information
cookieinformation.com
The Consent Management Platform for marketers. Marketing data is essential for your business. But so is compliance. Cookie Information’s CMP makes it easy to collect valid user consent on your website. Enable your data collection while ensuring compliance with privacy laws. They help organizations balance user privacy with valuable data insights, through transparent data collection practices and native integration with Consent Mode v2. Their product portfolio doesn't stop there - Comply with local and global privacy regulations with innovative privacy and compliance solutions that allow you to find at-risk personal data within your systems, handle whistleblower reports with care, and collect valid user consents on your websites and SDKs in apps. Protect what matters most – your organization, your websites, your apps, your reputation.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is the pioneer of the Data Command Center, a centralized platform that enables the safe use of data and GenAI. It provides unified data intelligence, controls and orchestration across hybrid multicloud environments. Large global enterprises rely on Securiti's Data Command Center for data security, privacy, governance, and compliance. Securiti has been recognized with numerous industry and analyst awards, including "Most Innovative Startup" by RSA, "Top 25 Machine Learning Startups" by Forbes, "Most Innovative AI Companies" by CB Insights, "Cool Vendor in Data Security" by Gartner, and "Privacy Management Wave Leader" by Forrester.
Didomi
didomi.io
Didomi helps organizations implement great Privacy User Experiences that respect choices and give people control over their data. Its Global Privacy UX Solutions are designed to solve today's data privacy challenges, such as multi-regulation consent management, privacy governance, and the need to provide self-service user privacy journeys supercharged by flexible integrations, high-grade security standards, and premium support services. Thousands of companies work with Didomi to collect billions of consent and preference data points, monitor vendor and tracker activity, reduce compliance risk, and engage users with highly personalized, privacy-first experiences that build trust and loyalty.
iubenda
iubenda.com
iubenda is a pioneering legal compliance software and Consent Management Platform (CMP). Trusted by over 100,000 customers in 100+ countries, iubenda’s 360-degree solution helps businesses and individuals make their sites and apps compliant with privacy laws such as Europe’s GDPR (incl. UK GDPR) and ePrivacy/Cookie Law, Switzerland’s FADP, United States’ CCPA as amended by the CPRA and several other US State Laws, and Brazil’s LGPD Easily generate legally compliant documents (Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy, and Terms and Conditions) in up to 12 languages, and collect your users’ consent preferences via a cookie banner or a consent banner/privacy controls. With iubenda, you can enjoy full customization options, seamless integration, and a powerful site scanner that can quickly identify any areas where you fall short of a 100% compliance rating. The site scanner also provides helpful guidance on how to achieve compliance, making it an invaluable tool for anyone seeking to stay on top of privacy regulations. Our solutions are powered by an international team of lawyers — so you can leave all the hard legal work to us while you focus on growing your business! Our legal team automatically updates your documents when there are changes in laws, helping you stay compliant with the latest regulations.
CHEQ
cheq.ai
The leader in Go-to-Market Security.aRecent studies show that over 27% of internet traffic is invalid, contributing to $42 billion being lost per year. And it's only getting worse. In today's digital landscape, anyone with internet access is able to cause significant damage to any website at any time from anywhere in the world, regardless of a specific industry or country. CHEQ Essentials operates advanced algorithms and real-time monitoring capabilities to detect and block those harmful sources from causing immense damage. Each visit goes through over 2,000 behavior tests, and if it's detected as invalid - we block it. Once you implement CHEQ Essentials, your entire marketing cycle is pure and clean. That means you'll do the same as yesterday but won't pay for those wasteful and harmful visits and fraud clicks. Secure your data and analytics, on-site conversion and paid marketing from bots, fake traffic and malicious users, with the leading Go-to-Market Security platform.
CookieFirst
cookiefirst.com
Cookie consent management platform CMP. CookieFirst offers automated cookie consent, periodic cookie scans, an automated cookie policy generator in 40+ languages, integrations with Google Tag Manager and Google Consent Mode and many other consent management features for compliance with international privacy laws like the GDPR, ePrivacy, LGPD, CCPA, Law 25 and PDPA.
Cookie Script
cookie-script.com
Cookie-Script is an easy-to-use solution to comply with all cookie regulations. Scan your website cookies and let visitors control their privacy.
Usercentrics
usercentrics.com
Usercentrics is a global market leader in the field of Consent Management Platforms (CMP). It enables businesses to collect, signal, manage, and document user consents on websites and apps in order to achieve compliance with global privacy regulations such as the GDPR, ePrivacy, Digital Markets Act, CCPA/CPRA, and more. All of this while facilitating high consent rates and building trust with customers. Usercentrics CMP seamlessly integrates with Google Consent Mode and the TCF 2.2, enabling you to run and display advertising campaigns in the EU/EEA and UK. Adhering to Google’s requirements for publishers and advertisers helps ensure uninterrupted display of your ads, conversion tracking, and analytics optimization. It believes in creating a healthy balance between data privacy and data-driven business, delivering solutions for every size of enterprise. Cookiebot CMP is its plug-and-play consent solution, its App CMP handles user consent on mobile apps, and Usercentrics CMP serves companies with enterprise-grade custom requirements for unifying consent and data from capture to processing. Its Usercentrics Preference Manager enables smooth capture and management of users' preferences and marketing permissions, while empowering them with full control. Helping clients like Daimler, ING, and Telefónica achieve privacy compliance, Usercentrics is active in more than 180 countries, with over 3,000 partners, and handles more than 6.7 billion consents every month.
CookieYes
cookieyes.com
CookieYes is a consent management solution that helps to collect and manage cookie consent on your website. By adding the CookieYes cookie banner, you can effectively ask the users for consent to use cookies and give them the control to accept or deny consent or decide which type of cookies they want to consent to. Key features: * Cookie banner customization Generate a consent banner with custom content, design, layout, buttons, and branding. Geo-target the banner based on user location and display an auto-translated banner as per the user’s preferred language. * Granular user control Enable users to give granular consent for different categories of cookies, using the cookie category preview. Add the cookie audit table so users can make an informed decision. * Detailed consent logs Record all user consents to demonstrate proof of compliance. Log the IP address (anonymized), country, consent status, and time and date of consent in a centralized format. * Advanced website scanning Scan your website for cookies, activate hidden trackers, identify and organize them into categories and generate a detailed cookie audit report. * Automatic script blocking Auto-detect and block third-party cookie scripts on your website until the user gives consent through the cookie banner. Add third-party scripts that you want to block on your website. * Developer-friendly Add advanced CSS customization, custom branding to align with your website’s design. Support browser’s Do Not Track (DNT) status with our in-app integrations.
Cookiebot
cookiebot.com
Cookiebot Consent Management Platform (CMP) by Usercentrics is our plug-and-play SaaS for small businesses and organizations.
TrustArc
trustarc.com
Data privacy regulations are changing daily with new laws being introduced across the globe. Keeping up with these changes and remaining compliant is necessary for any organization who wants to avoid fines and loss of consumer trust. Using the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform, privacy leaders can simplify and automate their privacy program. This single platform experience is delivered through its unique combination of privacy frameworks, insights, intelligence, knowledge and operations. Only TrustArc can deliver the depth of continuous privacy intelligence, coupled with a fully-automated platform for end-to-end privacy management, that’s essential for navigating today’s ever-changing digital world.
TermsFeed
termsfeed.com
Generator of Privacy Policy, Terms & Conditions, EULA, Disclaimer, and more. For websites, mobile apps, SaaS, Facebook. TermsFeed is an all-in-one compliance software for businesses to create and manage legal policies such as Privacy Policies, T&Cs, get user consent for cookies through Consent Management Platform (CMP) and more.
Termly
termly.io
Termly is your all-in-one compliance solution for complex data privacy laws worldwide. Privacy policy generators, cookie consent, and more. Termly is a software company and leader in the data privacy space. Its team of privacy attorneys, engineers, and designers is committed to helping businesses stay on top of major global privacy laws like the GDPR, ePrivacy Directive, LGPD, CCPA, and more. Termly started by providing businesses a simple and easy way to comply with data compliance regulations through policy generation. Since then, it has grown to be an all-in-one solution by expanding its policy offerings and incorporating consent management for SMBs around the globe.
Segment
segment.com
Segment is a customer data platform (CDP) that helps companies harness first-party customer data. Its platform democratizes access to reliable data for all teams and offers a complete toolkit to standardize data collection, unify user records, and route customer data into any system where it’s needed. More than 20,000 companies like Intuit, FOX, Instacart, and Levi’s use Segment to make real-time decisions, accelerate growth, and deliver compelling user experiences. With Segment, you can collect, transform, send, and archive your first-party customer data. Segment simplifies the process of collecting data and connecting new tools, allowing you to spend more time using your data, and less time trying to collect it. You can use Segment to track events that happen when a user interacts with the interfaces. “Interfaces” is Segment’s generic word for any digital properties you own: your website, mobile apps, and processes that run on a server or OTT device. When you capture interaction data in Segment, you can send it (often in real-time) to your marketing, product, and analytics tools, as well as to data warehouses. In most cases, you won’t even need to touch your tracking code to connect to new tools.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is the first privacy-oriented alternative to Google Analytics. Created in 2013, Piwik PRO Analytics Suite allows for tracking web, app, product and intranet behavior of users. The platform ensures compliance with strict EU, US, Chinese and Russian data protection laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). With the great platform comes great customer care. From implementation and onboarding, through product training, to analytics consulting and custom integrations – Piwik PRO provides a personal approach on every step of your journey. Piwik PRO Analytics Suite ANALYTICS Track customer behavior across websites, mobile apps, digital products and post-login areas without compromising on user privacy. Get your data with no delays or processing issues, regardless of the scope of information you want to analyze. Easy-to-create audience, acquisition and behavior reports let your data tell its story without any extra visualization tools. TAG MANAGER Effortlessly manage tags, pixels and JavaScript codes for websites, digital products and secure member areas without involving your IT team. Expand your analytics capabilities with a vast library of tag templates, triggers and conditions. Remain compliant with privacy laws by defining which tags require prior consent, and adjust your tracking according to user privacy preferences. CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM See all your clients’ data in one place and understand them better, as both groups and individuals. Import and aggregate data from CRM, e-commerce platforms, offline, web forms, mobile apps and other sources, to achieve a single customer view. Improve your cross-channel marketing efforts without compromising on privacy and security. CONSENT MANAGER Collect and process consents and data requests to respect user privacy rights around the world. Get your tools and websites up to speed with the EU's GDPR, California’s CCPA, Brazil’s LGPD and other laws around the world. Discover what we can do for your organization. Visit: https://piwik.pro/
Osano
osano.com
Osano is an all-in-one data privacy platform that helps organizations build, manage, and scale their privacy programs. The platform provides an easy-to-use solution for consent, data subject rights, assessments, vendor risk management, and more, helping organizations stay compliant, increase trust with their customers and partners, and do the right thing. With Osano, privacy professionals can manage their complete privacy program in one place, avoiding using multiple tools or complex platforms with time-consuming implementations that keep organizations out of compliance longer. Osano's platform saves time and effort by automating complex compliance tasks, avoiding the errors and risk that come with manual processes. Features such as consent management automation and subject rights automation free up privacy professionals to focus on their most critical priorities. Privacy regulations are complex and constantly changing, and keeping up-to-date on the latest regulatory changes requires a dedicated team of professionals. Osano's global team of privacy experts continuously monitors the privacy landscape for everything from new laws to data protection authority rulings and updates Osano’s platform accordingly. Osano Regulatory Guidance provides summaries and action items of all privacy and legal changes globally, helping you comply with privacy regulations in 50+ countries and build trust with customers and partners. Unlike most privacy vendors that offer complex, difficult-to-use solutions, Osano provides a simple and intuitive platform backed by the industry’s only “No fines. No Penalties” pledge. This pledge assures customers that they can rely on the platform to stay compliant without fear of fines or penalties. Some of the world's most trusted brands, including Barclays, New Relic, and Vera Bradley, rely on Osano for their data privacy.