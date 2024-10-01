Top Consent Management Platforms - Mauritania Most Popular Recently Added

Consent management platforms (CMPs) are utilized by companies to officially record and handle a user’s consent preferences before gathering, sharing, or selling user data sourced from online platforms such as websites and apps that employ cookies, embedded videos, and other tracking technologies. CMP tools furnish users with comprehensive details regarding how their online activities may be tracked, the reasons for which this data is gathered, and the specific vendors and entities seeking to utilize this information. Subsequently, CMPs empower users to explicitly choose whether to grant, deny, or withdraw consent for their online activities to be collected, used, or marketed by all or specific entities listed. CMP providers are legally empowered to retain user consent data, thereby enabling them to transmit consent information to third parties such as advertisers, publishers, and other collaborators before lawful data processing occurs.