Top Consent Management Platforms - Denmark
Consent management platforms (CMPs) are utilized by companies to officially record and handle a user’s consent preferences before gathering, sharing, or selling user data sourced from online platforms such as websites and apps that employ cookies, embedded videos, and other tracking technologies. CMP tools furnish users with comprehensive details regarding how their online activities may be tracked, the reasons for which this data is gathered, and the specific vendors and entities seeking to utilize this information. Subsequently, CMPs empower users to explicitly choose whether to grant, deny, or withdraw consent for their online activities to be collected, used, or marketed by all or specific entities listed. CMP providers are legally empowered to retain user consent data, thereby enabling them to transmit consent information to third parties such as advertisers, publishers, and other collaborators before lawful data processing occurs.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is the first privacy-oriented alternative to Google Analytics. Created in 2013, Piwik PRO Analytics Suite allows for tracking web, app, product and intranet behavior of users. The platform ensures compliance with strict EU, US, Chinese and Russian data protection laws, including the Genera...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. offers application programming interface solutions. The Company collects, clean, and control customer data with segment, as well as provides data integration, governance, and audience management services. Segment.Io serves customers in the State of California.
Termly
termly.io
ermly started by providing businesses a simple and easy way to comply with data compliance regulations through policy generation. Since then, we have grown to be an all-in-one solution by expanding our policy offerings and incorporating consent management for SMBs around the globe. Our goal is to ma...
Didomi
didomi.io
Didomi helps organizations implement great Privacy User Experiences that respect choices and give people control over their data. Our Global Privacy UX Solutions are designed to solve today's data privacy challenges, and include: -Multi-regulations consent management -Privacy governance -User privac...
CookieFirst
cookiefirst.com
Cookie consent management platform CMP. CookieFirst offers automated cookie consent, periodic cookie scans, an automated cookie policy generator in 40+ languages, integrations with Google Tag Manager and Google Consent Mode and many other consent management features for compliance with internationa...
Cookie Script
cookie-script.com
Cookie-Script is an easy-to-use solution to comply with all cookie regulations. Scan your website cookies and let visitors control their privacy.
TermsFeed
termsfeed.com
Generator of Privacy Policy, Terms & Conditions, EULA, Disclaimer, and more. For websites, mobile apps, SaaS, Facebook.
TrustArc
truste.com
Privacy leaders simplify and automate their privacy programs with the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform. This single platform experience is delivered through its unique combination of privacy frameworks, insights, intelligence, knowledge and operations. Only TrustArc can deliver the depth of cont...
Osano
osano.com
Osano is an all-in-one data privacy platform that helps organizations build, manage, and scale their privacy programs. The platform provides an easy-to-use solution for consent, data subject rights, assessments, vendor risk management, and more, helping organizations stay compliant, increase trust w...
CookieHub
cookiehub.com
CookieHub is powerful, feature-rich, and incredibly simple to use. The service is GDPR compliant cookie consent solution that makes cookie management effortless. We require clear consent from every site visitor, helping you remain in compliance with global regulations. CookieHub is flexible and the ...
iubenda
iubenda.com
iubenda is a pioneering legal compliance software and Consent Management Platform (CMP). Trusted by over 100,000 customers in 100+ countries, iubenda’s 360-degree solution helps businesses and individuals make their sites and apps compliant with privacy laws such as Europe’s GDPR (incl. UK GDPR) and...
CHEQ
cheq.ai
The leader in Go-to-Market Security.aRecent studies show that over 27% of internet traffic is invalid, contributing to $42 billion being lost per year. And it's only getting worse. In today's digital landscape, anyone with internet access is able to cause significant damage to any website at any tim...
CookieYes
cookieyes.com
CookieYes is a market-leading consent management platform (CMP), trusted by over 1.4 million websites worldwide. We help businesses comply with data privacy regulations such as the GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, POPIA and more to unburden them from privacy challenges and non-compliance fines. We are a Google-cer...
Optizmo
optizmo.com
OPTIZMO is the recognized leader in email and SMS compliance and suppression list management. The company delivers a user-friendly SaaS solution that automates the collection, storage, and distribution of suppression data required for compliance with laws like CAN-SPAM and TCPA. Founded in 2009, the...
Privacy1
privacyone.co
Privacy1 is a software company in Stockholm and London that develops technologies for practical management of personal data. Our mission is to be an enabler to make data protection easier and accessible to all sizes of business and organisations. Our zero trust privacy solution allow you to secure p...
Cookiebot
cookiebot.com
Cookiebot Consent Management Platform (CMP) by Usercentrics is our plug-and-play SaaS for small businesses and organizations.
TRUENDO
truendo.com
TRUENDO is an all-in-one solution designed to help with your GDPR and CCPA compliance. It is a consent management platform that comes with built-in, automated privacy policy and cookie policy. TRUENDO is a highly automated, flexible, and reliable software that can be implemented on any website. It a...
Dataships
dataships.io
Our Privacy Centre is easy to set up and gives you everything you need to become compliant.
consentmanager
consentmanager.net
consentmanager stands out as the ultimate cookie consent management tool, offering full customisation through its visual editor, CSS & HTML, and "PUR" capabilities. Its live reporting feature with 12 dimensions, over 30 metrics and API integration ensures you stay informed in real time. What sets it...
Secure Privacy
secureprivacy.ai
Secure Privacy helps businesses make their websites compliant with GDPR (Europe), CCPA (California), and LGPD (Brazil) with an industry-leading cookie consent & banner management solution. Make your website GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD-compliant with our powerful, intuitive, and secure solution - in under 3...
Seers
seersco.com
Seers Consent Management Platform is the world's leading Cookie Consent Banner which is trusted by 50,000+ businesses in the UK and meets their GDPR, CCPA, PECR, and LGPD obligations. Seers Consent Management Platform has an all-in-one solution for your website. You can scan, block and track cookies...
Ketch
ketch.com
Ketch enables businesses and platforms to build trust with consumers and grow with data. The Ketch Trust by Design Platform is a coordinated set of applications, infrastructure, and APIs that collapses the cost and complexity of privacy operations and mobilizes responsibly gathered data for deeper c...
Axeptio
axept.io
Build a Positive Consent Experience. That complies with data privacy regulations, that offers real choices to your users, the one that creates a preference for your brand.
Cookie Information
cookieinformation.com
The #1 Consent Management Platform for marketers. Marketing data is essential for your business. But so is compliance. Cookie Information’s CMP makes it easy to collect valid user consent on your website. Enable your data collection while ensuring compliance with privacy laws.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is the pioneer of the Data Command Center, a centralized platform that enables the safe use of data and GenAI. It provides unified data intelligence, controls and orchestration across hybrid multicloud environments. Large global enterprises rely on Securiti's Data Command Center for data se...
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of too...
Usercentrics
usercentrics.com
Usercentrics is a global market leader in the field of Consent Management Platforms (CMP). We enable businesses to collect, signal, manage and document user consents on websites and apps in order to achieve compliance with global privacy regulations such as the GDPR, ePrivacy, Digital Markets Act, C...