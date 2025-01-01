Top Connected Worker Platforms

Find the right software and services.
Connected worker platforms assist industrial companies in planning, scheduling, and monitoring complex manufacturing and supply chain operations across multiple locations and teams. This software allows companies to efficiently plan and assign work orders while promoting collaboration and information sharing among employees. Production supervisors and inventory managers use connected worker platforms to schedule and assign tasks, and employees use them to complete the assigned work. These platforms are delivered as standalone solutions and require integration with manufacturing and supply chain software, such as ERP systems, manufacturing execution systems, supply chain suites, and advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software. To ensure employee safety, they also integrate with environmental health and safety (EHS) software.
MaintainX
getmaintainx.com
MaintainX is a maintenance management app that helps businesses organize work orders, track assets, and streamline maintenance operations for improved efficiency.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile platform for conducting inspections, managing compliance, and improving operational safety through real-time data and customizable checklists.
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3 is an AI-powered software platform for managing complex operational procedures, enhancing workflow efficiency and reducing errors in high-stakes environments.
DeepHow
deephow.com
DeepHow is an AI-powered video platform for capturing and training skilled trades, providing step-by-step guides for efficient learning and process adherence.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is a mobile app for field teams that facilitates communication and provides location-based project management tools for better oversight.
Thrive.App
thrive.app
Thrive.App is a platform that enhances internal communications and employee engagement by allowing organizations to create and distribute content to mobile devices.
Augmentir
augmentir.com
Augmentir provides an AI-based platform to enhance productivity and safety for frontline workers in industrial sectors through digital workflows and real-time support.
Azumuta
azumuta.com
Azumuta is a digital platform that aids manufacturing companies by providing tools for work instructions, quality assurance, training, and continuous improvement.
Tulip
tulip.co
Tulip is a no-code platform that helps companies optimize frontline operations by creating custom apps for data collection, process automation, and real-time analysis.
Nvolve
nvolvegroup.com
Nvolve is an app that digitizes work instructions and training for manufacturing, supply chain, and healthcare to enhance efficiency, quality, and safety.
Tervene
tervene.com
Tervene is a digital tool for managing operational processes, enabling standardized Gemba Walks, issue tracking, and collaboration across departments in manufacturing.
WorkClout
workclout.com
WorkClout is a quality management platform that automates audits, document control, inspections, and training for automotive parts manufacturers.
QAD
qad.com
QAD is a cloud-based ERP solution designed for manufacturing and supply chain operations, optimizing production, planning, and real-time analytics across global networks.
vHive
vhive.ai
vHive allows enterprises to use autonomous drone hives to generate digital twins of their assets.
