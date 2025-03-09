Top Connected Worker Platforms - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Connected worker platforms assist industrial companies in planning, scheduling, and monitoring complex manufacturing and supply chain operations across multiple locations and teams. This software allows companies to efficiently plan and assign work orders while promoting collaboration and information sharing among employees. Production supervisors and inventory managers use connected worker platforms to schedule and assign tasks, and employees use them to complete the assigned work. These platforms are delivered as standalone solutions and require integration with manufacturing and supply chain software, such as ERP systems, manufacturing execution systems, supply chain suites, and advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software. To ensure employee safety, they also integrate with environmental health and safety (EHS) software.
Submit New App
MaintainX
getmaintainx.com
MaintainX is a maintenance management app that helps businesses organize work orders, track assets, and streamline maintenance operations for improved efficiency.
Tulip
tulip.co
Tulip, a leader in frontline operations, is helping companies around the world equip their workforce with AI-enabled, connected apps — leading to higher quality work, improved efficiency, and end-to-end traceability across operations. Tulip's composable platform enables those closest to operations can take advantage of composability and edge connectivity to digitally transform processes, guide operators, track production, and gain a real-time, holistic view of operations. Companies of all sizes and across industries — including complex manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices — have implemented composable solutions with Tulip’s platform to solve some of the most pressing challenges in operations: error-proofing processes and boosting productivity with guided workflows, capturing and analyzing real-time data, and continuously improving operations. A spinoff out of MIT, the company is headquartered in Somerville, MA, with offices in Germany and Hungary.
Augmentir
augmentir.com
Augmentir provides an AI-based platform to enhance productivity and safety for frontline workers in industrial sectors through digital workflows and real-time support.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile platform for conducting inspections, managing compliance, and improving operational safety through real-time data and customizable checklists.
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3 is an AI-powered software platform for managing complex operational procedures, enhancing workflow efficiency and reducing errors in high-stakes environments.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence capabilities, providing executives, directors and managers with a comprehensive overview of all projects, their status, tasks, worker safety and more. For more information please visit: https://nrby.com or email [email protected] to learn more.
vHive
vhive.ai
vHive is the only software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to create digital twins of their assets. To learn more: www.vHive.ai or [email protected]
QAD
qad.com
QAD is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises. Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence.
WorkClout
workclout.com
WorkClout is a quality management platform for automotive parts manufacturers. Our software helps streamline & automate internal audits, document control, visual inspections, training, and preventive quality design. With WorkClout organizations can: ∙ Layer Process Audits ∙ 8D ∙ Equipment Verification Audit (PVA) ∙ FMEA Compliance ∙ Document Control ∙ Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) ∙ Supplier Audits ∙ IATF 16949 ∙ ISO 9001 ∙ ISO 45001 ∙ ISO 14001 ∙ Visual/Dimensional Quality Inspection ∙ Increase Process/Efficiency ∙ Preventive/Predict Quality Design (Reducing Quality Defects Parts Per Billion) ∙ SPC / Data Trend Analysis ∙ Corrective Actions / CAPA ∙ Supplier Corrective Action (SCAR) Industries served: Automotive OEM Parts Manufacturing, Battery Manufacturing, Automotive Aftermarket Parts Manufacturing, Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers, Body & Trailer Manufacturing The ultimate tool for the frontline worker in the automotive industry!
Thrive.App
thrive.app
Thrive.App Ltd, established in 2011, provides the technology and support to assist organizations in ‘powering’ up their internal communications and employee engagement. Its intuitive content management system enables anyone in an organization to take charge of company communications, creating and adding content to a single employee communications platform and distributing it to teams’ mobile devices. Clients range from SMBs to the largest multinational organizations, all using Thrive’s platform to create and tailor their own employee communications apps to enhance internal communications and further engage their distributed teams. This software as a service solution enables HR, Marketing, Internal Comms, Corporate Comms, IT, and other professionals to create and promote important, relevant, timely, and customized information to their ‘Hard to Reach’ teams—those who have no access or limited access to email. Unlike others, Thrive specializes in inspiring and educating clients in their digital transformation journey through its SaaS platform, client success onboarding, and continuous support. Thrive's employee communications platform is used globally by clients across many industries. Clients include Deloitte, SSE, Biffa, Fairchild Medical Center, Air France KLM, Santos Brasil, An Post, SGN, and many more. Inspire, inform, and engage employees with a communications and engagement platform that is cost-effective and ridiculously easy to use.
Tervene
tervene.com
Tervene enables operational excellence through management practice digitalization combined with professional coaching. Combining 6 management tools in one solution, Tervene supports knowledge management, process validation, operation control, communication & problem-solving on the factory floor. We serve factories across North America and Europe, including manufacturing leaders such as Mars Wrigley, Safran, Siemens, General Dynamics & ArcelorMittal. Using Tervene, those manufacturers digitalized their management system to promote efficient management behaviour through best practices adherence.
DeepHow
deephow.com
DeepHow is an AI-powered video platform for capturing and training skilled trades, providing step-by-step guides for efficient learning and process adherence.
Nvolve
nvolvegroup.com
Nvolve helps Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Healthcare Companies accelerate their journey to Workforce and Operational Excellence by moving away from paper based Work Instructions, SOPs and Checklists and delivering improvements in Sustainability, Productivity, Quality and Safety. This includes our: Document Control with Tablet eSign, Rapid Video-Based Learning and Blended Learning tools. In addition to this, the Nvolve Marketplace allows you to access a wide range of partner solutions which are already integrated with Nvolve and ready to use. Your Connected Workforce journey begins with Learning & Development but adds value across your entire business Connected Workforces transform the way factories and the supply chain are managed across many functions and works best when incorporated into a wider Workforce and Operational Excellence program allowing you to Get it Right the First Time and Every Time! Nvolve is for: • Learning & Development • ESG & Sustainability • Quality & OpEx • Health & Safety • Maintenance & Operations • Human Resources Available in 12 different languages, the Nvolve Platform is ISO 27001:2017 accredited and validated to GAMP5, in line with the application of the European EMA and US FDA regulations governing computer system validation.
Azumuta
azumuta.com
Azumuta offers software solutions to augment the skills of the connected workforce. The platform assist manufacturing companies by driving performance, enabling factory workers to learn, solving in-line quality issues, and offer information progressively on the factory floor. Azumuta’s software connects operators, supervisors and managers to every single manufacturing aspect, and supports a culture of constant improvement. Azumuta is a modular online platform that helps people in a factory environment to increase productivity and quality of production by better communication and technological support. Azumuta’s software modules include the following: - Digital Work Instructions - Quality Assurance - Skills Matrix & Training - Audits & Digital Checklist - Continuous Improvement / CAPA
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.