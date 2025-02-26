Top Connected Worker Platforms - Tunisia

Thrive.App

Thrive.App, established in 2011, provides employee communications and engagement apps to assist organisations in ‘powering’ up their internal communications. Our intuitive content management system enables anyone in your organisation to take charge of your company communications, creating and adding content to a single employee communications platform and distributing it to your teams’ mobile devices. Our clients range from SMBs to the largest multinational organisations who are all using TheAppBuilder’s platform to create and tailor their own employee communications apps to enhance their internal communications and further engage their distributed teams. This software as a service solution enables HR, Marketing, Internal Comms, Corporate Comms, IT and other professionals to create and promote important, relevant, timely and customized information to their ‘Hard to Reach’ teams. Those who have no access or limited access to email. Unlike others, we specialise in inspiring and educating our clients in their digital transformation journey through our SaaS platform and client success on-boarding and continuous support. Thrive's employee communications platform is used globally by clients across many industries. Our clients include; Carlsberg, SSE, Biffa, Fairchild Medical Center, Air France KLM, Santos Brasil, An Post, SGN and many more. For further information visit www.thrive.app