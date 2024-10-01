App store for web apps
Top Connected Worker Platforms - Spain
Connected worker platforms assist industrial companies in planning, scheduling, and monitoring complex manufacturing and supply chain operations across multiple locations and teams. This software allows companies to efficiently plan and assign work orders while promoting collaboration and information sharing among employees. Production supervisors and inventory managers use connected worker platforms to schedule and assign tasks, and employees use them to complete the assigned work. These platforms are delivered as standalone solutions and require integration with manufacturing and supply chain software, such as ERP systems, manufacturing execution systems, supply chain suites, and advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software. To ensure employee safety, they also integrate with environmental health and safety (EHS) software.
MaintainX
getmaintainx.com
MaintainX is the leading maintenance and work execution software, designed specifically for industrial and frontline teams. We help companies streamline maintenance operations, improve asset management, and empower workers—all while delivering insights that can improve your bottom line. As a mobile-...
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile-first operations platform that gives you the knowledge, tools, and processes you need to work safely, meet higher standards, and improve every day, offering a better way to work. What started as a digital checklist app has evolved into a platform for conducting inspections,...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. * Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions * Embed...
Thrive.App
thrive.app
Thrive.App, established in 2011, provides employee communications and engagement apps to assist organisations in ‘powering’ up their internal communications. Our intuitive content management system enables anyone in your organisation to take charge of your company communications, creating and adding...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Augmentir
augmentir.com
Augmentir is the world’s only provider of AI-based connected worker software. Augmentir’s software platform is a suite of AI-powered connected worker tools that helps industrial companies optimize the safety, quality, and productivity of today’s rapidly changing industrial frontline workforce. Compa...
Tulip
tulip.co
Tulip, a leader in frontline operations, is helping companies around the world equip their workforce with AI-enabled, connected apps — leading to higher quality work, improved efficiency, and end-to-end traceability across operations. Tulip's composable platform enables those closest to operations c...
Azumuta
azumuta.com
Azumuta offers software solutions to augment the skills of the connected workforce. The platform assist manufacturing companies by driving performance, enabling factory workers to learn, solving in-line quality issues, and offer information progressively on the factory floor. Azumuta’s software co...
Nvolve
nvolvegroup.com
Nvolve helps Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Healthcare Companies accelerate their journey to Workforce and Operational Excellence by moving away from paper based Work Instructions, SOPs and Checklists and delivering improvements in Sustainability, Productivity, Quality and Safety. This includes our...
DeepHow
deephow.com
DeepHow is the first AI solution for skilled trades know-how capturing and training. It is essentially a video platform and capture app that allows organizations to capture their processes on a smart device, upload it into the platform via the cloud, and then leverage AI to segment, transcribe, and ...
Tervene
tervene.com
Tervene enables operational excellence through management practice digitalization combined with professional coaching. Combining 6 management tools in one solution, Tervene supports knowledge management, process validation, operation control, communication & problem-solving on the factory floor. We ...
WorkClout
workclout.com
WorkClout is a quality management platform for automotive parts manufacturers. Our software helps streamline & automate internal audits, document control, visual inspections, training, and preventive quality design. With WorkClout organizations can: ∙ Layer Process Audits ∙ 8D ∙ Equipment Verificat...
QAD
qad.com
QAD is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, an...
vHive
vhive.ai
vHive is the only software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to create digital twins of their assets. To learn more: www.vHive.ai or [email protected]