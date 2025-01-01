Find the right software and services.
Computer-assisted translation (CAT) software facilitates the translation of content from one language to another by leveraging translation memory, which stores previously translated texts, or by harnessing crowd assistance. This ensures translations are consistent with previously used language, maintaining proper spelling, grammar, and phrasing. CAT software offers a more efficient and interactive editing platform compared to basic word-for-word machine translation tools. By incorporating features like translation memory, phrase directories, and terminology databases, CAT software aids translators in enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of their work. Additionally, CAT products often integrate seamlessly with translation management software, enabling collaboration between translators and service providers while ensuring the organization of translated texts.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is a text-to-speech platform that creates customized voiceovers in multiple languages and accents for videos, podcasts, and presentations.
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat is a free online CAT tool that facilitates collaborative translation projects with machine translation and glossary integration.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ is a computer-assisted translation software for managing translation tasks, offering features like translation memory and terminology management for various content formats.
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Crowdin is a localization software that helps teams translate and manage multilingual content across various applications and platforms.
Smartcat
smartcat.com
Smartcat is a language AI platform that enables global enterprises to create and manage multilingual content efficiently across various formats.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel provides translation services to help businesses communicate across languages, integrating with customer support platforms for efficient multilingual support.
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
XTM Cloud is a translation management system that streamlines and optimizes localization processes for businesses, supporting various file formats and flexible workflows.
Weglot
weglot.com
Weglot translates and displays website content in multiple languages, integrating with various CMS and simplifying multilingual SEO management.
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that helps teams efficiently translate documents while preserving their original layout and design.
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing connects developers with a global community of testers to provide comprehensive testing services for web and mobile applications.
LinguaScribe
getlinguascribe.in
LinguaScribe is a multilingual app that transcribes, translates, and voice-overs text and audio in 108 languages using automated voice technology.
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast is a translation management tool that stores and retrieves translations, streamlining workflows for individual translators and organizations.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
Lokalise is an AI-powered translation management system that enables teams to translate digital content efficiently across multiple platforms.
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Suite streamlines localization and translation for businesses, offering tools for project management, collaboration, and quality assurance.
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate is a software platform for managing translations, accessing freelance translators and AI-generated content in multiple languages.
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a translation management system that streamlines the translation process using AI, integrating various tools for efficient project execution.
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an AI-based translation platform for companies, offering multilingual content management and tailored translation services.
Correcto
correctoai.com
Correcto is an AI writing tool that helps Spanish speakers write error-free and tailor their communication for specific audiences.
Transifex
transifex.com
Transifex is a localization platform that automates translation of digital content for developers and marketers, supporting continuous updates across multiple languages.
Easyling
easyling.com
Easyling is a website translation tool that simplifies localization with features like content extraction, real-time previews, and support for machine translation.
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is an AI translation tool for customer service, providing fast translations in over 120 languages, document support, and help center localization.
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek is a cloud-based translation management system that simplifies multilingual content management and integrates with various platforms for efficient translations.
Pairaphrase
pairaphrase.com
Pairaphrase is a web-based translation management system for enterprises, enabling efficient translation of large documents while ensuring data security.
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Lingohub is a localization platform for developers and translators to manage and automate translation projects across multiple languages and file formats.
Cloudwords
cloudwords.com
Cloudwords is a translation management platform that streamlines multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration tools.
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O enables English-only support teams to interact with customers in over 100 languages through chat and email with real-time translations.
