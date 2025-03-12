App store for web apps

Top Computer-Assisted Translation Software

Computer-assisted translation (CAT) software facilitates the translation of content from one language to another by leveraging translation memory, which stores previously translated texts, or by harnessing crowd assistance. This ensures translations are consistent with previously used language, maintaining proper spelling, grammar, and phrasing. CAT software offers a more efficient and interactive editing platform compared to basic word-for-word machine translation tools. By incorporating features like translation memory, phrase directories, and terminology databases, CAT software aids translators in enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of their work. Additionally, CAT products often integrate seamlessly with translation management software, enabling collaboration between translators and service providers while ensuring the organization of translated texts.

Murf AI

Murf AI

murf.ai

Murf AI is a text-to-speech platform that creates customized voiceovers in multiple languages and accents for videos, podcasts, and presentations.

Matecat

Matecat

matecat.com

Matecat is a free online CAT tool that facilitates collaborative translation projects with machine translation and glossary integration.

memoQ

memoQ

memoq.com

memoQ is a computer-assisted translation software for managing translation tasks, offering features like translation memory and terminology management for various content formats.

Crowdin

Crowdin

crowdin.com

Crowdin is a localization software that helps teams translate and manage multilingual content across various applications and platforms.

Smartcat

Smartcat

smartcat.com

Smartcat is a language AI platform that enables global enterprises to create and manage multilingual content efficiently across various formats.

Unbabel

Unbabel

unbabel.com

Unbabel provides translation services to help businesses communicate across languages, integrating with customer support platforms for efficient multilingual support.

XTM Cloud

XTM Cloud

xtm.cloud

XTM Cloud is a translation management system that streamlines and optimizes localization processes for businesses, supporting various file formats and flexible workflows.

Weglot

Weglot

weglot.com

Weglot translates and displays website content in multiple languages, integrating with various CMS and simplifying multilingual SEO management.

Redokun

Redokun

redokun.com

Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that helps teams efficiently translate documents while preserving their original layout and design.

Global App Testing

Global App Testing

globalapptesting.com

Global App Testing connects developers with a global community of testers to provide comprehensive testing services for web and mobile applications.

LinguaScribe

LinguaScribe

getlinguascribe.in

LinguaScribe is a multilingual app that transcribes, translates, and voice-overs text and audio in 108 languages using automated voice technology.

Wordfast

Wordfast

wordfast.com

Wordfast is a translation management tool that stores and retrieves translations, streamlining workflows for individual translators and organizations.

Lokalise

Lokalise

lokalise.com

Lokalise is an AI-powered translation management system that enables teams to translate digital content efficiently across multiple platforms.

Phrase Localization Suite

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

The Phrase Localization Suite streamlines localization and translation for businesses, offering tools for project management, collaboration, and quality assurance.

EasyTranslate

EasyTranslate

easytranslate.com

EasyTranslate is a software platform for managing translations, accessing freelance translators and AI-generated content in multiple languages.

Bureau Works

Bureau Works

bureauworks.com

Bureau Works is a translation management system that streamlines the translation process using AI, integrating various tools for efficient project execution.

TextUnited

TextUnited

textunited.com

TextUnited is an AI-based translation platform for companies, offering multilingual content management and tailored translation services.

Correcto

Correcto

correctoai.com

Correcto is an AI writing tool that helps Spanish speakers write error-free and tailor their communication for specific audiences.

Transifex

Transifex

transifex.com

Transifex is a localization platform that automates translation of digital content for developers and marketers, supporting continuous updates across multiple languages.

Easyling

Easyling

easyling.com

Easyling is a website translation tool that simplifies localization with features like content extraction, real-time previews, and support for machine translation.

Lingpad

Lingpad

lingpad.com

Lingpad is an AI translation tool for customer service, providing fast translations in over 120 languages, document support, and help center localization.

Lingotek

Lingotek

lingotek.com

Lingotek is a cloud-based translation management system that simplifies multilingual content management and integrates with various platforms for efficient translations.

Pairaphrase

Pairaphrase

pairaphrase.com

Pairaphrase is a web-based translation management system for enterprises, enabling efficient translation of large documents while ensuring data security.

Lingohub

Lingohub

lingohub.com

Lingohub is a localization platform for developers and translators to manage and automate translation projects across multiple languages and file formats.

Cloudwords

Cloudwords

cloudwords.com

Cloudwords is a translation management platform that streamlines multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration tools.

Language I/O

Language I/O

languageio.com

Language I/O enables English-only support teams to interact with customers in over 100 languages through chat and email with real-time translations.

