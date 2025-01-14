App store for web apps
Top Computer-Assisted Translation Software - Puerto Rico
Computer-assisted translation (CAT) software facilitates the translation of content from one language to another by leveraging translation memory, which stores previously translated texts, or by harnessing crowd assistance. This ensures translations are consistent with previously used language, maintaining proper spelling, grammar, and phrasing. CAT software offers a more efficient and interactive editing platform compared to basic word-for-word machine translation tools. By incorporating features like translation memory, phrase directories, and terminology databases, CAT software aids translators in enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of their work. Additionally, CAT products often integrate seamlessly with translation management software, enabling collaboration between translators and service providers while ensuring the organization of translated texts.
Murf AI
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
Matecat
Matecat is a free and open source online CAT tool. It’s free for translation companies, translators and enterprise users.
TextUnited
Translate anything quickly and accurately with AI Translation Platform, and world-class customer service. TextUnited is an automated language platform for knowledge-driven companies. Its core competencies lie in high-quality, tailored translation, robust linguistic quality assurance, and data security. These values are delivered as subscription packages, ensuring cost predictability and scalability.
Pairaphrase
Web-based translation management system (TMS) for enterprises with a focus on security. ✔ Improve your productivity today with Pairaphrase.
LinguaScribe
LinguaScribe is the most advanced multilingual translation app which lets you transcribe, translate, & voice-over any text or audios. You can get more organic traffic by translating or transcribing your texts & audios in 108 languages, 322 life-like voices, & perfect automation with the help of this most powerful language & voice tool kit.
Global App Testing
Global App Testing is a crowdtesting solution that enables QA, product, UX, engineering, localization and digital teams to test their product and experience in over 189 countries with 90,000+ professionally vetted professionals who test using real devices in real environments on hundreds of device combinations. We'll test your software for access, translation quality, local and cultural nuances so you can get visibility in every market your live, or about to launch in. Hundreds of leading brands including Meta, Microsoft, Google, BBC and iHeartMedia rely on Global App Testing’s platform to improve their product quality at a speed that allows Agile and DevOps teams to release more regularly and get vital feedback to fix issues, or make critical improvements to the user journey.
Easyling
Easyling is a website translation solution that offers multiple ways to localize a website with minimal IT or developer involvement. Easyling provides word count, content extraction, real-time preview, and instant visual translation feedback in the original layout. Glossary supported Machine Translation and integrated Translation Memory can provide improved automatic translation quality. MT/TM integration and real-time change detection enable continuous translation delivery workflows with JavaScript-based or Translation Proxy delivery for the localized pages. External CAT / TMS also can be connected to the platform. Easyling technical support is available along the way. Included in the plan's fee, Easyling solution experts set up your website translation project and guide you through the whole process until the publication, configuring the platform according to your business and technical needs. Easyling is also available as a white-labeled product.
Lingpad
Lingpad is a secure, advanced AI translation tool designed to streamline multilingual customer service and document translation. Its platform empowers businesses to provide seamless multilingual custom support across messaging channels and help centers, thereby enhancing global customer experiences without additional resources. What Lingpad Offers: * Instant AI-Driven Translations: Instant, accurate AI translations in 120+ languages * Customer Service-Focused Solutions: Tailored for support teams, enabling instant localized responses * Help Center Localization: Easily translate and maintain multilingual Knowledge Bases/Help Center and FAQs * Document Translation: Support for 40+ file types * Contextual AI Technology: Understands nuances for more natural translations * Automation: Streamlines manual tasks, reducing time and costs Benefits: * Enhance multilingual customer experiences * Expand globally without language constraints * Reduce operational costs and time spent on translations * Improve response times with instant translations * Maintain consistency across all customer communications Experience all these offerings and benefits with Lingpad's cost-effective pricing, designed to deliver maximum value for your investment. Seamlessly integrates with popular customer service platforms: Zendesk; Intercom; Gorgias; Front; Freshdesk Ideal For: *Customer support teams across any industry * Global businesses * E-commerce companies * SaaS providers * Any organization needing efficient multilingual communication * Any organization needing AI translation
Correcto
Correcto is the most advanced AI Writing tool for the Spanish language. There are over 580 million Spanish speakers, but there is only one AI writing tool that helps businesses in Spanish speaking countries write and communicate better, this is why Correcto is your tool for all things writing in Spanish. The product combines instant corrections with Artificial Intelligence to help its users not only write error-free but also, tailor their written communication towards their desired audience.
Cloudwords
Cloudwords improves the speed, scalability, and success of your multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration-enhancing tools. Discover how Cloudwords can help your enterprise achieve its global goals faster than ever.
Lingotek
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is poised to continue its growth in the industry. Lingotek's unique cloud-based translation management system (TMS) is designed for performance. Whether you’re a global organization supporting business operations or an agile business continually pushing fresh content, Lingotek makes translation fast and easy at scale. Since the beginning, Lingotek has worked with some of the most innovative technology companies in the world. Together with our partners, we support global business in a wide variety of industries including government, technology, finance, telecom, travel, and education. Lingotek technology and our Global Translation Network extend the capabilities of these great platforms to empower customer engagement, software usability, support, and education around the world.
Redokun
Redokun is a powerful cloud-based translation tool designed to help marketing managers and their teams efficiently translate various types of documents while maintaining their original layout and design. Key Benefits for Marketing Managers: * Effortless Team Integration: Onboard your team in an hour instead of days. Redokun’s user-friendly interface ensures minimal training is required, allowing your team to get started quickly and efficiently. * Time and Cost Efficiency: Reduce translation time and costs with automated workflows and centralized translation assets. Increase consistency across all your marketing materials. * Simplified Project Management: Keep all your translation projects in one place. Monitor the progress of multiple teams and documents at a glance, ensuring you stay in control at all times. Ideal for Your Entire Marketing Team: * Designers: Retain the original design and style of your documents. Say goodbye to tedious copy-pasting. Upload files like InDesign, PowerPoint, and more, and let your team translate the text. Download the translated document with the same layout intact. * Translators: Enhance translation speed and accuracy. Leverage machine translation and translation memory to expedite your work, making translations faster and more consistent. Powerful Features to Boost Your Marketing Efforts: * Automated Workflow: Simplify your translation process with automated workflows, enabling your team to collaborate seamlessly with minimal manual intervention. * Store and access approved translations automatically: Reuse translation memories across projects to ensure you never pay to translate the same content twice. * Centralized Translation Assets: Coordinate translation projects with ease, no matter where your team works. * Advanced Machine Translation: Utilize cutting-edge machine translation technology to translate smarter, not harder. * Seamless Collaboration: Work effortlessly with your preferred translation vendors or in-house teams. Redokun’s sharing, importing, and exporting options make collaboration smooth and efficient. * Instant Document Updates: Apply changes to all translated files in seconds, eliminating the need for manual updates during revisions. * Comprehensive Project Management: Receive real-time feedback on project status, keeping you informed and in control. * Versatile File Format Support: Redokun supports a wide range of file formats, including Adobe InDesign (.idml), Microsoft Word (.docx), Microsoft PowerPoint (.pptx), Microsoft Excel (.xlsx), HTML 5 (.html), Subtitles (.srt), Plain text (UTF-8 .txt), XLIFF 1.2 (.xliff, .xlf), JSON (.json), and PDF (*.pdf). Redokun empowers marketing managers and their teams to deliver translated content to the market with greater ease and efficiency. Try Redokun today and experience a smarter way to manage your translations.
Bureau Works
Bureau Works is cutting edge translation software that helps its users translate at greater speeds and with an increased sense of authorship. Bureau Works's translation management system focuses on solving age old translation management issues by integrating concepts that are typically handled separately: costs, contexts, quality, performance, and project management.
Wordfast
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affordable TM tools on the market. We preserve our proud heritage of making software aimed at driving efficiency to the desktop of the end-user, the translator. Today, our products are a collaborative effort of over twenty years of field-testing with actual translators. Driven primarily by word-of-mouth, Wordfast has grown to become the world’s second most widely used TM software.
Lingohub
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated payment systems, reliable connections to repositories, communication tools, quality checks, and many more make localization easier than ever. Simplify, optimize, and automate the localization with Lingohub.
Crowdin
Crowdin is an AI-powered localization software for teams. Connect 600+ tools to translate your content. Create and manage all your multilingual content in one place. Localize your apps, software, websites, games, help documentation, and designs to create a native experience for your customers around the globe. Speed up localization and automate content updates with our core features: * 600+ apps, including integrations with tools, where your content lives like git, marketing, support, and other tools * Get translations from Crowdin language services, choose an agency from the marketplace, or bring your own translation team * Content integrations with your repository on GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket/Azure Repos * Integrations with Google Play, Android Studio, VS Code and other systems * iOS and Android SDKs (over-the-air content delivery, real-time preview, and screenshots) * Figma, Adobe XD, and Sketch plugins * Integrations with marketing tools: Mailchimp, Contentful, SendGrid, Hubspot, Dropbox, and more * API, CLI, webhooks * Translation Memory * Screenshots * In-Context Visual Editor * Machine Translations * Quality Assurance checks * Reports * Marketplace with apps that integrate with other tools or extend the functionality of Crowdin * Tasks, and more.
Language I/O
Language I/O's software enables monolingual (i.e., English-speaking-only) customer support teams to chat, email, and provide self-service support in over 100 languages in real-time. With its unique machine translation technology, it can get a team up and running with accurate, secure translations for a company and industry within 24 hours. Its GDPR-compliant and ISO-27001 certified software integrates with all major customer relationship management systems (CRMs) including Salesforce, Zendesk, and Oracle. By providing translations to customer service agents in the platforms they already use, it empowers them to respond to customer email and chat queries with the click of a button.
EasyTranslate
EasyTranslate is a SaaS company offering translation management, cutting-edge generative AI and freelance translator/copy editor access - all on one software. EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. Moreover, EasyTranslate is now integrated with GPT-4 so you can easily generate high-quality content in multiple languages.
Weglot
Weglot is a powerful website localization solution that both translates and displays the content of your website into multiple languages. Compatible with any CMS (Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, etc, and custom-built sites), it integrates in minutes. Built for speed and accuracy, Weglot combines machine translation, post-editing, and professional translation to give its users their preferred translation quality, without the high cost. With an intuitive translations management dashboard, allowing users to translate text, SEO metadata, and media files all in one place - Weglot makes managing the workflow of a large website translation project simple. Designed with not just your content in mind - Weglot also handles your multilingual SEO allowing you to get indexed by search engines. Language-specific subdomains/ subdirectories, automatically added hreflang tags and translated metadata ensure you’ll get found in your new markets. Weglot is the website localization solution of choice for 50,000+ websites, including Microsoft, Steve Madden, Murad, Spotify, and Volcom.
XTM Cloud
XTM Cloud is the only translation management system that empowers enterprises to go global at scale by harnessing the most advanced linguistic technology, intelligent automation, and AI. Today, the ability to update and localize large volumes of content – quickly and easily – is more business-critical for organizations than ever before. For this reason, XTM International created technology that brings new ideas to the world from a perspective of originality, vision, imagination and invention, to help customers leverage its power and enter global markets faster than their competitors. Their mission is to drive a new era of localization by providing scalable and connected vendor-neutral technology. The system includes a fully-featured Computer-Aided Translation (CAT) tool, advanced AI technology, fully customizable workflows as well as integrations with neural machine translation engines and a number of business tools. XTM Cloud is designed to be scalable and agile, with flexibility at its core. XTM International’s customers include many of the world’s leading enterprises in a variety of industries as well as some of the most innovative LSPs.
Unbabel
Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies. The company’s Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps enterprises grow into new global markets and builds customer trust by creating more consistent, high-quality multilingual customer experiences across marketing and customer service. Unbabel easily plugs into the most popular CRMs and Chat platforms to seamlessly deliver translations within existing workflows across digital support channels like chat, email, or FAQs. All of this is managed through the Portal, where customers can control translation flows, monitor key metrics like speed or quality, and perform other tasks to operationalize the use of different languages across their business. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Unbabel works with leading customer support teams at brands such as Facebook, Microsoft, Booking.com, and Uber, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak. Its Language Operations Platform includes: * Augmented Machine Translation * Portal * Channel * Integrations * Editors
Transifex
Transifex is a Localization Automation Platform that helps developers and marketers publish digital content across multiple languages. Built for companies with agile development cycles, Transifex's cloud platform helps accelerate the delivery of content with a continuous localization workflow. Customers using Transifex can be assured that new content is always translated, and the latest translations are included with each release. This means faster time-to-market and a better experience for end users. Transifex is global and digital – with engineers on two continents and customers in nearly 50 countries representing about 40,000 projects and over 320,000 users, localizing content in 150+ languages. Customers include Atlassian, HubSpot, Signal, Vodafone, Deezer, Eventbrite, Soundcloud, and Waze.
Smartcat
Smartcat is the essential language AI platform for any global enterprise. Smartcat's client-tailored language AI turns content in any format into any language, from documents to videos to complex websites and software, making global operations simple for any corporate team. It also allows any user to create new content by tapping into a multilingual enterprise library. Teams get results at 1/100 of the cost in minutes, not weeks, and never have to make the same edits twice with adaptive AI that remembers every update made by any team member. The editing process can be scaled up in no time by accessing the largest embedded marketplace of linguists and editors, all AI-automated. More than 1,000 global companies including the Fortune 500 trust Smartcat to communicate their innovations and ideas all over the world.
Phrase Localization Suite
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Ready-to-use with access to all of its key products, it facilitates easy start-up and rapid scaling. With single sign-on (SSO) and an intuitive interface, Phrase provides a user-friendly, centralized ecosystem. The Phrase Localization Platform includes: Phrase Translation Management System (Phrase TMS) Translation project management with industry-grade CAT tools Phrase Strings Developer-friendly tool for software, games, and website copy localization Phrase Orchestrator No-code, customizable workflows that automate your manual processes Phrase Analytics Insightful data to optimize your cost, quality, and speed Phrase Language AI Fast and secure machine translation tailored to your terminology Phrase Custom AI AI powered machine translation, leveraging your own content Phrase Portal Secure, immediate, and intuitive access to advanced localization technology Phrase Quality Technologies Scores and checks to guarantee your content consistently meets quality standards Integrations 50+ integrations with plug-and-play approach for rapid deployment
memoQ
memoQ is a proprietary computer-assisted translation software suite which runs on Microsoft Windows operating systems. It is developed by the Hungarian software company memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), formerly Kilgray, a provider of translation management software established in 2004 and cited as one of the fastest growing companies in the translation technology sector in 2012 and 2013. memoQ provides translation memory, terminology, machine translation integration and reference information management in desktop, client/server and web application environments.
Lokalise
Lokalise is the fastest-growing AI-powered translation management system with clean and clear UI/UX and adequate pricing, trusted by thousands of companies worldwide. As true multi-platform software, Lokalise allows agile teams to translate all their digital assets in one place: web and mobile apps, games, other software, marketing, and other documents, and so on. Lokalise works best when the KPIs include shorter time to market and reduction of costs, as well as the elimination of fatigue and frustration through the automation of repetitive tasks. With Lokalise you can: ✓ Elevate your content with AI's brilliance. Get context-aware, impeccable translations in seconds. Translate, shorten, rephrase, optimize for SEO, and more. ✓ Translate your localization files (.xml, .strings, .json, .xliff, etc). ✓ Translate with your internal team, freelancers, community, partner agencies, or larger LSPs. ✓ Get immediate results from machine translation engines (Google, DeepL) ✓ Create advanced localization workflows with tasks and custom translation statuses ✓ Collaborate on and manage all your software localization projects in one platform. ✓ Integrate translation into the development and deployment processes. ✓ Set up automated workflows using predefined custom rules, API, and use webhooks or integrate with other services (GitHub, Slack, JIRA, Sketch, etc.). ✓ Add screenshots for automatic text recognition and matching with the text strings in your projects. ✓ Upload Sketch Artboards to Lokalise, or exchange screenshots between Figma or Adobe XD and Lokalise, and allow translators to start work before development begins. ✓ Preview how the translations will look in your web or mobile app in real-time (iOS SDK Live Edit Module). ✓ Centralize your translation content and share the workspace with product and marketing teams who are able to pull the content from various places (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, WordPress, Contentful, Intercom Articles, and more) Lokalise's main audience consists of developers, project/product/localization managers, marketers, customer service, designers, and translators: * Developers - Lokalise was created for developers, by developers. As a result, tech-savvy teams can see that our API, CLI, documentation, and other tools are quite comprehensive and intuitive. * Managers - manage your localization process and make it continuous. Assign tasks to translators, provide contextual information by adding screenshots or comments for all collaborators. At the same time, track their progress from one dashboard. * Marketers - simplify and speed up your localization process. Create personalized, impactful campaigns and launch your GTM plan in no time. * Customer service - support your customers in their native languages with real-time chat translation and multilingual knowledge base articles. Enable your help desk to go global. * Translators - speed up your work and enhance your abilities with the most innovative translation platform. Take advantage of numerous CAT features: translation memories, in-context editors, glossaries, pre-translate functions, and more. * Designers - can populate and review designs in different languages by employing integrations with Sketch, Figma, and Adobe XD. Spotting and fixing any design errors concerning the fit of translated content early in the process save designers a lot of headaches and significantly shortens product release times.