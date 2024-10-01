App store for web apps
Top Computer-Assisted Translation Software - Colombia
Computer-assisted translation (CAT) software facilitates the translation of content from one language to another by leveraging translation memory, which stores previously translated texts, or by harnessing crowd assistance. This ensures translations are consistent with previously used language, maintaining proper spelling, grammar, and phrasing. CAT software offers a more efficient and interactive editing platform compared to basic word-for-word machine translation tools. By incorporating features like translation memory, phrase directories, and terminology databases, CAT software aids translators in enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of their work. Additionally, CAT products often integrate seamlessly with translation management software, enabling collaboration between translators and service providers while ensuring the organization of translated texts.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat is a free and open source online CAT tool. It’s free for translation companies, translators and enterprise users.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ is a proprietary computer-assisted translation software suite which runs on Microsoft Windows operating systems. It is developed by the Hungarian software company memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), formerly Kilgray, a provider of translation management software e...
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Crowdin is an AI-powered localization software for teams. Connect 600+ tools to translate your content. Create and manage all your multilingual content in one place. Localize your apps, software, websites, games, help documentation, and designs to create a native experience for your customers aroun...
Smartcat
smartcat.com
Smartcat is the essential language AI platform for any global enterprise. Smartcat's client-tailored language AI turns content in any format into any language, from documents to videos to complex websites and software, making global operations simple for any corporate team. It also allows any user...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
XTM Cloud is the only translation management system that empowers enterprises to go global at scale by harnessing the most advanced linguistic technology, intelligent automation, and AI. Today, the ability to update and localize large volumes of content – quickly and easily – is more business-criti...
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies. The company’s Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps e...
Weglot
weglot.com
Weglot is a powerful website localization solution that both translates and displays the content of your website into multiple languages. Compatible with any CMS (Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, etc, and custom-built sites), it integrates in minutes. Built for speed and accuracy, Weglot combines machi...
Transifex
transifex.com
Transifex is a Localization Automation Platform that helps developers and marketers publish digital content across multiple languages. Built for companies with agile development cycles, Transifex's cloud platform helps accelerate the delivery of content with a continuous localization workflow. Custo...
Lokalise
lokalise.com
Lokalise is the fastest-growing AI-powered translation management system with clean and clear UI/UX and adequate pricing, trusted by thousands of companies worldwide. As true multi-platform software, Lokalise allows agile teams to translate all their digital assets in one place: web and mobile app...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...
LinguaScribe
getlinguascribe.in
LinguaScribe is the most advanced multilingual translation app which lets you transcribe, translate, & voice-over any text or audios. You can get more organic traffic by translating or transcribing your texts & audios in 108 languages, 322 life-like voices, & perfect automation with the help of this...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing is a crowdtesting solution that enables QA, product, UX, engineering, localization and digital teams to test their product and experience in over 189 countries with 90,000+ professionally vetted professionals who test using real devices in real environments on hundreds of device c...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a powerful cloud-based translation tool designed to help marketing managers and their teams efficiently translate various types of documents while maintaining their original layout and design. Key Benefits for Marketing Managers: * Effortless Team Integration: Onboard your team in an hou...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate is a SaaS company offering translation management, cutting-edge generative AI and freelance translator/copy editor access - all on one software. EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manag...
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is a secure, advanced AI translation tool designed to streamline multilingual customer service and document translation. Its platform empowers businesses to provide seamless multilingual custom support across messaging channels and help centers, thereby enhancing global customer experiences ...
Easyling
easyling.com
Easyling is a website translation solution that offers multiple ways to localize a website with minimal IT or developer involvement. Easyling provides word count, content extraction, real-time preview, and instant visual translation feedback in the original layout. Glossary supported Machine Trans...
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is poi...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
TextUnited
textunited.com
Translate anything quickly and accurately with AI Translation Platform, and world-class customer service. TextUnited is an automated language platform for knowledge-driven companies. Its core competencies lie in high-quality, tailored translation, robust linguistic quality assurance, and data secur...
Pairaphrase
pairaphrase.com
Web-based translation management system (TMS) for enterprises with a focus on security. ✔ Improve your productivity today with Pairaphrase.
Correcto
correctoai.com
Correcto is the most advanced AI Writing tool for the Spanish language. There are over 580 million Spanish speakers, but there is only one AI writing tool that helps businesses in Spanish speaking countries write and communicate better, this is why Correcto is your tool for all things writing in Spa...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrate...
Cloudwords
cloudwords.com
Cloudwords improves the speed, scalability, and success of your multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration-enhancing tools. Discover how Cloudwords can help your enterprise achieve its global goals faster than ever.
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...