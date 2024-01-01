App store for web apps
Top Computer-Assisted Translation Software - Bulgaria
Computer-assisted translation (CAT) software facilitates the translation of content from one language to another by leveraging translation memory, which stores previously translated texts, or by harnessing crowd assistance. This ensures translations are consistent with previously used language, maintaining proper spelling, grammar, and phrasing. CAT software offers a more efficient and interactive editing platform compared to basic word-for-word machine translation tools. By incorporating features like translation memory, phrase directories, and terminology databases, CAT software aids translators in enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of their work. Additionally, CAT products often integrate seamlessly with translation management software, enabling collaboration between translators and service providers while ensuring the organization of translated texts.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ is a proprietary computer-assisted translation software suite which runs on Microsoft Windows operating systems. It is developed by the Hungarian software company memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), formerly Kilgray, a provider of translation management software e...
Transifex
transifex.com
Transifex helps companies - from Startups to enterprises - go global. With our SaaS-based Translation and Localization Platform, organizations can easily translate digital content such as websites, mobile apps, games, videos, help centers, subtitles, and more on a continuous basis. Leading companies...
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat is a free and open source online CAT tool. It’s free for translation companies, translators and enterprise users.
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Crowdin is an AI-powered localization software for teams. Connect 600+ tools to translate your content. Create and manage all your multilingual content in one place. Localize your apps, software, websites, games, help documentation, and designs to create a native experience for your customers around...
Smartcat
smartcat.com
Standing at the forefront of the translation industry Smartcat takes the best of traditional language delivery solutions and adds the latest technology to offer a comprehensive platform solution based on transparency, speed, and efficiency. Smartcat combines AI translation, collaborative workflows, ...
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies. The company’s Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps ent...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Localizing and deploying material across multiple regions is complex. You need a translation solution that is simple, scalable and robust. XTM translation management system (TMS) will help you deliver your content localized into multiple languages faster and more cost-effectively.
Weglot
weglot.com
Weglot is a powerful website localization solution that both translates and displays the content of your website into multiple languages. Compatible with any CMS (Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, etc, and custom-built sites), it integrates in minutes. Built for speed and accuracy, Weglot combines machin...
Lokalise
lokalise.com
The localization platform built for growth. Reach a whole new audience of app users, online shoppers, web browsers, and game players by providing local experiences, in their language, no matter where in the world they are.
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing is a crowdtesting solution that enables QA, product, UX, engineering, localization and digital teams to test their product and experience in over 189 countries with 90,000+ professionally vetted professionals who test using real devices in real environments on hundreds of device c...
LinguaScribe
getlinguascribe.in
LinguaScribe is the most advanced multilingual translation app which lets you transcribe, translate, & voice-over any text or audios. You can get more organic traffic by translating or transcribing your texts & audios in 108 languages, 322 life-like voices, & perfect automation with the help of this...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate is a SaaS company offering translation management, cutting-edge generative AI and freelance translator/copy editor access - all on one software. EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manag...
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is a powerful TMS that simplifies complex global growth. At Lingpad, we are focused on making multilingual customer service easy, accessible, seamless and hassle-free. Add value to customer experiences, grow your brand in global regions without investing in additional manpower or financial r...
Easyling
easyling.com
Easyling is a website translation solution that offers multiple ways to localize a website with minimal IT or developer involvement. Easyling provides word count, content extraction, real-time preview, and instant visual translation feedback in the original layout. Glossary supported Machine Transla...
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Pairaphrase
pairaphrase.com
Web-based translation management system (TMS) for enterprises with a focus on security. ✔ Improve your productivity today with Pairaphrase.
Correcto
correctoai.com
Correcto is the most advanced AI Writing tool for the Spanish language. There are over 580 million Spanish speakers, but there is only one AI writing tool that helps businesses in Spanish speaking countries write and communicate better, this is why Correcto is your tool for all things writing in Spa...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Cloudwords
cloudwords.com
Cloudwords improves the speed, scalability, and success of your multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration-enhancing tools. Discover how Cloudwords can help your enterprise achieve its global goals faster than ever.
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...