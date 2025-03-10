Top Competitive Intelligence Tools

Groopit

groopit.co

Outsmart competitors with crowdsolving. Simplify how employees share and use competitive intelligence to build competitive advantage. Sharing has never been easier. Employees share intel from Teams, Slack, Salesforce, a web browser, mobile app, or wherever they work. With just three taps and less than a minute, they’ll share high-quality, quantitative competitive intel, making it easy to stay on top of competitors. Using intel is lightning-fast. Groopit aggregates and delivers actionable insights in data feeds and views. Everyone involved has access to the most up-to-date, real-time insights to inform their own choices, making it possible for every employee to sharpen the competitive edge. Integrating intel into existing enterprise systems is easy with Groopit's data access API. Seamlessly add intel to Tableau, PowerBI, Salesforce, or existing CI dashboards. Groopit ensures that you can leverage intel in all the systems decisions are made.