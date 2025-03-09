Find the right software and services.
Competitive intelligence tools empower businesses to gather, assess, and respond to the dynamics of their competitive environment. The insights derived from competitive intelligence data are valuable for multiple teams within an organization, such as marketing, sales, product development, and senior leadership. Marketing, sales, and product teams benefit from competitive intelligence software by gaining insights into areas like advertising strategies, pricing adjustments, product introductions, and discontinuations. Additionally, senior executives can leverage competitive intelligence solutions to guide investments and shape future corporate strategies.
SocialPeta is the world’s leading advertisement creative spy and analysis platform, dedicated to offering top ads creative and marketing strategy for both advertisers and publishers. Serving as an essential ad and marketing intelligence platform, SocialPeta focuses on Ad Intelligence、Cost Intelligence、Ad Creatives, Audience Insight, Advertising Strategy, etc. SocialPeta helps users in the in-depth analysis of advertising trends with the detailed graphical representation of the fluctuations in an organized manner. The massive database of SocialPeta is fetched from 73 top publishing networks across 46 countries. This database contains over 980M ad creatives. Intelligence with Ads, Market, Cost, App, Audience, eCom & Brand. Help you develop your business in all marketing decisions. Currently, we had more than 200 enterprise clients include Google， Supercell，iGG，Fun Plus，Bigo Live，37games，etc.
Kompyte is an AI-driven competitive intelligence platform that automates tracking of competitors across digital channels, providing real-time insights for strategic decision-making.
Adthena is an award-winning market intelligence platform for paid search advertising. Our unique AI technology and machine learning models give you a clear view of market shifts and all the moves your rivals make across the search landscape. Which means you can make informed, strategic decisions and drive more value from your PPC budget, from maximizing ROI to protecting your brand. Powerful stuff. And you can’t get it anywhere else. Partner with us to shape your paid search strategy for success. AWARDS & RECOGNITION: -- Best Software Innovation (Local View) - US Search Awards 2021 -- Best Search Software Tool (Local View) - US Search Awards 2021 -- Best Software Innovation (Local View) - UK Search Awards 2021 -- Best Use of Data (PPC) - Silver (Adthena x Staysure Insurance) - UK Search Awards 2021 -- Best Use of Search - Finance (PPC) - Global Search Awards 2021
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or URLs in a single click to improve your SEO strategy. With Marketing Miner, you can quickly detect technical issues on your site, find out which landing pages and keywords bring the most traffic, conduct a comprehensive technical SEO audit and competitor analysis, monitor mentions of your brand and important keywords in your niche, find new link building opportunities to strengthen your backlink profile and develop a successful content marketing strategy. Popular features: - Keyword Research - SEO Audit - Rank Tracking - Competitor Analysis - Brand Monitoring - Link Building - Bulk Data Analysis - API Why you will love Marketing Miner? Incredible value for money: You don’t have to choose expensive tools to rank well. Marketing Miner provides high-quality data at affordable prices. Seamless integration with other tools: If you prefer working with large amounts of data in your own tools, you will love Marketing Miner’s versatile and powerful REST API to access your data without logging in! Bulk data analysis: Marketing Miner tools save a lot of time and effort. You can quickly analyze data for up to 100,000 keywords, domains or URLs.
MobileAction is a mobile app optimization platform that provides tools for app performance analysis, user acquisition, and advertising management.
Beauhurst provides data on every UK private company, from fundraisings and patents to hiring status and trade data. We track high-growth companies in great detail, using our eight tracking signals. Plus, we monitor the wider startup ecosystem of investors and accelerators. We have four data platforms built specifically for different industries: BeauhurstAdvise, BeauhurstInvest, BeauhurstImpact and BeauhurstSales. Our platforms are built to help our clients discover, track and understand businesses.
A-INSIGHTS is an analytics tool for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring, providing data-driven insights to inform decision-making.
An ecosystem of products and services for Apple Search Ads optimization, app launch, A/B testing, ASO and fully-managed app growth.
Marketing teams use BrandOps to get on-demand answers to marketing’s toughest questions. BrandOps is a Marketing Performance platform that shows how effective your marketing is across all digital channels relative to competitors, goals, business outcomes, Hero Brands, and industry benchmarks. BrandOps provides growth insights from thousands of signals from channels such as review sites, social media platforms, over 6,000 news sources, podcasts, search, and much more. BrandOps takes data burdens off your ops teams. The data is collected, maintained, and made sense of automatically. Fast-growing companies use BrandOps to grow their business and build a healthy marketing machine. https://www.brandops.io/
MediaRadar's award-winning advertising intelligence solutions deliver timely cross-media insights that are targeted to those that are involved in the media selling, planning, or buying processes. Media selling teams rely on MediaRadar to prospect for new business, create compelling pitches and connect with the right buyers. Agencies and marketers use MediaRadar to create the best media mix, monitor their competitors, and uncover new advertising opportunities.
Watchful is the first and only product strategy intelligence solution solely focused on revealing your competitors’ product strategy. Our solutions help automate and amplify competitive research, producing impactful insights that enable product teams to accelerate deliveries, reduce costs and fuel growth. Fortune 500 companies trust Watchful to drive better decision-making and to keep them ahead of their markets. For more information, please visit https://www.watchful.ai/
Outsmart competitors with crowdsolving. Simplify how employees share and use competitive intelligence to build competitive advantage. Sharing has never been easier. Employees share intel from Teams, Slack, Salesforce, a web browser, mobile app, or wherever they work. With just three taps and less than a minute, they’ll share high-quality, quantitative competitive intel, making it easy to stay on top of competitors. Using intel is lightning-fast. Groopit aggregates and delivers actionable insights in data feeds and views. Everyone involved has access to the most up-to-date, real-time insights to inform their own choices, making it possible for every employee to sharpen the competitive edge. Integrating intel into existing enterprise systems is easy with Groopit's data access API. Seamlessly add intel to Tableau, PowerBI, Salesforce, or existing CI dashboards. Groopit ensures that you can leverage intel in all the systems decisions are made.
The KnowFirst™ API and Platform is your one-stop-shop for accessing multiple datasets about any Australian company, saving you time and resources when conducting research and analysis.
Panoramata is an ecommerce benchmarking tool that allows you to monitor any brand’s digital marketing strategy without subscribing to endless emails. Gather inspiration and find new ideas from thousands of newsletters, flows, ads, landing pages, SMS, and tech stacks we’ve collected and make more informed decisions with your marketing.
PriceShape monitors competitor prices for e-commerce businesses, helping optimize pricing strategies based on market data and trends.
Thinknum provides real-time data analysis on companies using machine learning to track job listings, social media traction, and other economic indicators.
42matters provides app market intelligence with tools and APIs to analyze mobile and CTV apps across major app stores, helping businesses optimize strategies and track trends.
Apptopia provides performance data and analytics for mobile apps, enabling businesses to monitor metrics, competitors, and market trends for informed decision-making.
WebCEO is a digital marketing platform with tools for SEO, keyword research, rank tracking, backlink analysis, and social media management, tailored for agencies.
Contify is a platform for market and competitive intelligence, providing curated insights and news from various sources for strategic business decisions.
Keyword.com helps users manage and optimize keywords for SEO through tools for research, analysis, and organization, supporting better content strategies.
Pathmatics advertiser database and digital marketing intelligence platform bring transparency to your competitor's digital ad strategies.
SE Ranking is an SEO toolkit for agencies and teams, providing tools for keyword research, audits, backlink analysis, and reporting to improve search engine rankings.
SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.
Sensor Tower provides market intelligence on mobile apps, helping businesses analyze app performance, trends, and advertising impact with real-time data and insights.
Serpstat is an SEO toolset that analyzes online visibility, competitor strategies, keyword research, backlinks, and content optimization for improved digital marketing.
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Ahrefs is an SEO toolset that helps with competitor analysis, keyword research, link building, website audits, and monitoring search rankings and mentions.
Crayon is a competitive intelligence platform that helps businesses monitor competitor activities and market trends through automated analysis of numerous data sources.
Data.ai provides mobile insights and analytics to help businesses optimize strategies, track performance, and enhance customer engagement.
ASK BOSCO® is an AI-powered digital marketing analytics platform that helps marketing teams make better, data-driven decisions. Our easy-to-use interface provides a single source of truth, giving marketers real-time visibility into performance across all campaigns and channels. Using cutting-edge machine learning, ASK BOSCO® identifies new opportunities to generate more revenue across existing and new channels. We also provide predictive analytics capabilities, allowing marketers to create personalized reporting dashboards and forecast future campaigns with unrivaled accuracy. Our unique ASK BOSCO® Index ranks your domain against the closest competitors in your category. This index is a measure of your online footprint and how effective you are with investment in organic and paid media channels. How does ASK BOSCO® work? ASK BOSCO® works by collecting data from a variety of sources, including your website, social media, and ad campaigns. This data is then analyzed by our AI engine to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities. ASK BOSCO® also uses machine learning to predict future performance. This allows you to make better decisions about your marketing budget and campaigns. What are the benefits of using ASK BOSCO®? There are many benefits to using ASK BOSCO®. Here are a few of the most important ones: - Better decision-making: ASK BOSCO® provides you with the data and insights you need to make better, more informed decisions about your marketing campaigns. - Increased revenue: ASK BOSCO® helps you identify new opportunities to generate more revenue from your existing and new channels. - Improved efficiency: ASK BOSCO® automates many of the tasks involved in digital marketing, freeing up your time so you can focus on more strategic activities. - Reduced costs: ASK BOSCO® can help you save money on your marketing campaigns by optimizing your budget and targeting your campaigns more effectively. If you're looking for a way to improve your digital marketing performance, ASK BOSCO® is the perfect solution for you. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you achieve your marketing goals.
ReportLinker is a tech company that uses artificial intelligence to deliver market data and forecasts and thus help research, business development, or marketing teams to better understand and analyze a sector. The company’s platform uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to provide their clients with an AI driven market intelligence platform that accelerates their access to global industry insights.
Seobility is an all-in-one SEO tool for website optimization, offering site audits, keyword analysis, backlink reports, and ranking tracking.
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right where they are. 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕-𝒊𝒏-𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 is the seller’s secret weapon to beat quota, by assisting reps to share content that answers buyers’ pressing questions, show up prepared for critical meetings, and spend more time actually selling by cutting down on manual busywork.
Klue is a platform for product marketers to collect, organize, and share competitive intelligence across departments, offering insights to inform strategies.
VisualPing monitors website changes by tracking visual and content updates. Users receive alerts for significant changes based on customizable settings.
