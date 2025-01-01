App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Compensation Management Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Compensation Management Software

Compensation management software assists organizations in strategizing and managing employee compensation packages. Often referred to as compensation planning or solutions, this software oversees salaries via an administrative dashboard or data visualization tools. It facilitates the creation of merit matrices, generates reports on company compensation data, and enables organizations to review and adjust compensation policies. Moreover, it aids in planning employee bonuses, structuring incentives, and recommending pay adjustments. Typically adopted by HR departments, compensation management systems empower managers to develop efficient compensation strategies for their teams. This approach ensures fair employee compensation and optimizes salary budgets. Such software can function independently or as part of an integrated HRMS & HCM software suite. Many systems integrate with performance management software, leveraging employee performance data to inform compensation decisions. Suite offerings may also incorporate features from sales compensation software, broadening their scope and utility.

Submit New App


Dayforce

Dayforce

dayforce.com

Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.

Paycom

Paycom

paycom.com

Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.

Bob HR

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

Paycor

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Lattice

Lattice

lattice.com

Lattice is a people management platform that integrates tools for performance management, employee engagement, and career development to support organizational goals.

Anaplan

Anaplan

anaplan.com

Anaplan is a cloud-based planning platform that helps organizations coordinate and streamline their financial and operational planning across departments.

Vena

Vena

vena.io

Vena is a financial planning platform that simplifies budgeting, forecasting, and reporting using Excel integration and automated workflows for organizations.

Leapsome

Leapsome

leapsome.com

Leapsome is an AI-powered HR platform that automates processes like onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement to enhance workforce productivity.

Compass

Compass

getcompass.ai

Xoxoday Compass is a management platform that automates and streamlines incentive and commission structures for businesses across various industries.

ChartHop

ChartHop

charthop.com

ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.

Salary.com

Salary.com

salary.com

Salary.com is a compensation management platform providing accurate salary data and tools to help businesses develop competitive pay strategies and manage employee compensation.

Arcoro

Arcoro

arcoro.com

Arcoro is modular HR software designed for construction companies, offering tools for applicant tracking, onboarding, time management, and more.

Ravio

Ravio

ravio.com

Ravio is a compensation management platform that helps tech companies benchmark salaries, manage pay transparency, and streamline compensation processes.

Figures

Figures

figures.hr

Figures is a compensation management app that helps companies benchmark, plan, and manage salary decisions with comprehensive data and tools.

Omni HR

Omni HR

omnihr.co

Omni HR is an all-in-one management software for HR teams to manage employee lifecycle, attendance, payroll, and performance efficiently across multiple regions.

Comprehensive

Comprehensive

comprehensive.io

Comprehensive is an employee compensation platform that streamlines pay decision-making for companies, eliminating the need for multiple spreadsheets.

Pave

Pave

pave.com

Pave is a compensation management platform providing real-time salary data and tools for planning, helping companies manage compensation fairly and competitively.

OpenComp

OpenComp

opencomp.com

OpenComp provides compensation data and tools to help companies make informed salary decisions and attract top talent, focusing on market rates and benchmarking.

Aeqium

Aeqium

aeqium.com

Aeqium is a compensation management platform that helps organizations make informed compensation decisions, retain employees, and streamline related processes.

Xactly

Xactly

xactlycorp.com

Xactly is a cloud-based sales performance management app for optimizing sales compensation processes and providing real-time performance data.

Plentive

Plentive

plentive.com

Plentive is an incentive-tracking software that automates the tracking, calculation, and management of bonus plans for teams.

Paidwell

Paidwell

paidwell.io

Paidwell is a compensation technology that helps companies design performance-based pay programs to attract and retain talent.

LiveRem

LiveRem

liverem.com

LiveRem is an HR benchmarking platform that connects to payroll systems, providing real-time insights and market comparisons to assist organizations in decision-making.

Pequity

Pequity

pequity.com

Pequity provides tools for creating and managing secure and flexible compensation plans for organizations.

BetterComp

BetterComp

bettercomp.com

BetterComp offers a user-friendly solution for compensation benchmarking, helping companies align job offers with market standards and analyze compensation data effectively.

Complete

Complete

complete.so

Complete helps companies manage and scale their compensation practices, including offer letters, levels, and salary bands, for various employee sizes.

CandorIQ

CandorIQ

candoriq.com

CandorIQ is a platform for managing headcount and compensation planning, integrating budgeting and analytics for workforce and spending management.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.