Top Compensation Management Software

Compensation management software assists organizations in strategizing and managing employee compensation packages. Often referred to as compensation planning or solutions, this software oversees salaries via an administrative dashboard or data visualization tools. It facilitates the creation of merit matrices, generates reports on company compensation data, and enables organizations to review and adjust compensation policies. Moreover, it aids in planning employee bonuses, structuring incentives, and recommending pay adjustments. Typically adopted by HR departments, compensation management systems empower managers to develop efficient compensation strategies for their teams. This approach ensures fair employee compensation and optimizes salary budgets. Such software can function independently or as part of an integrated HRMS & HCM software suite. Many systems integrate with performance management software, leveraging employee performance data to inform compensation decisions. Suite offerings may also incorporate features from sales compensation software, broadening their scope and utility.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is a people management platform that integrates tools for performance management, employee engagement, and career development to support organizational goals.
Anaplan
anaplan.com
Anaplan is a cloud-based planning platform that helps organizations coordinate and streamline their financial and operational planning across departments.
Vena
vena.io
Vena is a financial planning platform that simplifies budgeting, forecasting, and reporting using Excel integration and automated workflows for organizations.
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome is an AI-powered HR platform that automates processes like onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement to enhance workforce productivity.
Compass
getcompass.ai
Xoxoday Compass is a management platform that automates and streamlines incentive and commission structures for businesses across various industries.
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.
Salary.com
salary.com
Salary.com is a compensation management platform providing accurate salary data and tools to help businesses develop competitive pay strategies and manage employee compensation.
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Arcoro is modular HR software designed for construction companies, offering tools for applicant tracking, onboarding, time management, and more.
Ravio
ravio.com
Ravio is a compensation management platform that helps tech companies benchmark salaries, manage pay transparency, and streamline compensation processes.
Figures
figures.hr
Figures is a compensation management app that helps companies benchmark, plan, and manage salary decisions with comprehensive data and tools.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni HR is an all-in-one management software for HR teams to manage employee lifecycle, attendance, payroll, and performance efficiently across multiple regions.
Comprehensive
comprehensive.io
Comprehensive is an employee compensation platform that streamlines pay decision-making for companies, eliminating the need for multiple spreadsheets.
OpenComp
opencomp.com
OpenComp provides compensation data and tools to help companies make informed salary decisions and attract top talent, focusing on market rates and benchmarking.
Aeqium
aeqium.com
Aeqium is a compensation management platform that helps organizations make informed compensation decisions, retain employees, and streamline related processes.
Pave
pave.com
Pave is a compensation management platform providing real-time salary data and tools for planning, helping companies manage compensation fairly and competitively.
Xactly
xactlycorp.com
Xactly is a cloud-based sales performance management app for optimizing sales compensation processes and providing real-time performance data.
Plentive
plentive.com
Plentive is an incentive-tracking software that automates the tracking, calculation, and management of bonus plans for teams.
Paidwell
paidwell.io
Paidwell is a compensation technology that helps companies design performance-based pay programs to attract and retain talent.
LiveRem
liverem.com
LiveRem is an HR benchmarking platform that connects to payroll systems, providing real-time insights and market comparisons to assist organizations in decision-making.
Pequity
pequity.com
Pequity provides tools for creating and managing secure and flexible compensation plans for organizations.
BetterComp
bettercomp.com
BetterComp offers a user-friendly solution for compensation benchmarking, helping companies align job offers with market standards and analyze compensation data effectively.
Complete
complete.so
Complete helps companies manage and scale their compensation practices, including offer letters, levels, and salary bands, for various employee sizes.
CandorIQ
candoriq.com
CandorIQ is a platform for managing headcount and compensation planning, integrating budgeting and analytics for workforce and spending management.
