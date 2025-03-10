Find the right software and services.
Compensation management software assists organizations in strategizing and managing employee compensation packages. Often referred to as compensation planning or solutions, this software oversees salaries via an administrative dashboard or data visualization tools. It facilitates the creation of merit matrices, generates reports on company compensation data, and enables organizations to review and adjust compensation policies. Moreover, it aids in planning employee bonuses, structuring incentives, and recommending pay adjustments. Typically adopted by HR departments, compensation management systems empower managers to develop efficient compensation strategies for their teams. This approach ensures fair employee compensation and optimizes salary budgets. Such software can function independently or as part of an integrated HRMS & HCM software suite. Many systems integrate with performance management software, leveraging employee performance data to inform compensation decisions. Suite offerings may also incorporate features from sales compensation software, broadening their scope and utility.
Dayforce
Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.
Paycom
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
Bob HR
Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.
Paycor
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
Lattice
Lattice is a people management platform that integrates tools for performance management, employee engagement, and career development to support organizational goals.
Anaplan
Anaplan is a cloud-based planning platform that helps organizations coordinate and streamline their financial and operational planning across departments.
Leapsome
Leapsome is an AI-powered HR platform that automates processes like onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement to enhance workforce productivity.
Vena
Vena is a financial planning platform that simplifies budgeting, forecasting, and reporting using Excel integration and automated workflows for organizations.
Compass
Xoxoday Compass is a management platform that automates and streamlines incentive and commission structures for businesses across various industries.
ChartHop
ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.
Salary.com
Salary.com is a compensation management platform providing accurate salary data and tools to help businesses develop competitive pay strategies and manage employee compensation.
Arcoro
Arcoro is modular HR software designed for construction companies, offering tools for applicant tracking, onboarding, time management, and more.
Ravio
Ravio is a compensation management platform that helps tech companies benchmark salaries, manage pay transparency, and streamline compensation processes.
Figures
Figures is a compensation management app that helps companies benchmark, plan, and manage salary decisions with comprehensive data and tools.
Omni HR
Omni HR is an all-in-one management software for HR teams to manage employee lifecycle, attendance, payroll, and performance efficiently across multiple regions.
Comprehensive
Comprehensive is an employee compensation platform that streamlines pay decision-making for companies, eliminating the need for multiple spreadsheets.
OpenComp
OpenComp provides compensation data and tools to help companies make informed salary decisions and attract top talent, focusing on market rates and benchmarking.
Aeqium
Aeqium is a compensation management platform that helps organizations make informed compensation decisions, retain employees, and streamline related processes.
Pave
Pay competitively, and responsibly, with Pave. Pave offers real-time data and streamlined compensation planning workflows to effectively manage your company's biggest expense. Connect your HRIS to get access to salary and equity data from roughly 8,000 companies.
Xactly
Predictability. Profitability. Resiliency. Transform your company’s revenue operations into intelligent revenue engines. Adapt to changing market conditions while growing both revenue and profit. Welcome to Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue Platform
Plentive
Plentive is the most powerful incentive-tracking software. You can automatically track, calculate, and manage your bonus plan. Motivate your team and drive company performance with our effortless incentive management platform.
Paidwell
Paidwell is a pay-for-performance compensation technology for high-growth, high-change companies. Competitive, data-driven compensation programs that attract & retain the talent you need to succeed.
LiveRem
LiveRem is a real-time HR insights benchmarking platform. Founded in 2024, LiveRem connects directly to payroll & HR systems to provide an always-on view of HR insights, and compares these to the rest of the market. LiveRem helps customers make data driven decisions, save time and improve cost efficiency. Ultimately LiveRem helps organisations attract and retain talent. LiveRem is currently available in New Zealand and Australia, and will soon be available in Singapore and Dubai.
Pequity
Build a world-class compensation program with the most flexible & secure compensation planning solutions.
BetterComp
BetterComp provides the industry's most powerful and easiest to use compensation benchmarking solution. Designed to help companies get through the arduous process of market pricing at scale, BetterComp is built by market pricing experts from companies like Salary.com, PayFactors, and MarketPay who saw first hand that market pricing hadn't evolved in 20 years and decided there had to be a Better way. We help you market price your global job catalog using your own families and levels. Compare and contrast the impact of using different cuts by applying them at scale. Use our outlier detection to help spot exceptions to your pricing policies. And let our powerful reporting options give you insight into your data, all just a few clicks away.
Complete
Complete allows companies to create, plan, and scale their compensation practices. From offer letters, to creating your levels and compensation bands, Complete allows you to gracefully scale from 30 employees to 10,000+.
CandorIQ
CandorIQ is software to manage Headcount and Compensation planning. Employees are +70% of all OPEX and yet still managed in sheets & email. We manage all people spend in 1 platform, integrated into your Finance & HR stack. Product capabilities include: - Headcount & backfill planning - Headcount budget scenarios across departments - Merit cycle planning - Analytics including employee churn, hiring win/loss, cash burn
