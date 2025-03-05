Top Compensation Management Software - Ukraine

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Compensation management software assists organizations in strategizing and managing employee compensation packages. Often referred to as compensation planning or solutions, this software oversees salaries via an administrative dashboard or data visualization tools. It facilitates the creation of merit matrices, generates reports on company compensation data, and enables organizations to review and adjust compensation policies. Moreover, it aids in planning employee bonuses, structuring incentives, and recommending pay adjustments. Typically adopted by HR departments, compensation management systems empower managers to develop efficient compensation strategies for their teams. This approach ensures fair employee compensation and optimizes salary budgets. Such software can function independently or as part of an integrated HRMS & HCM software suite. Many systems integrate with performance management software, leveraging employee performance data to inform compensation decisions. Suite offerings may also incorporate features from sales compensation software, broadening their scope and utility.
Submit New App
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is the HR platform that simplifies people management and modernizes the work experience for every employee—driving engagement, culture, and productivity. Bob is configurable for the way you operate—onsite, remote, or hybrid work. It empowers HR and managers to increase performance and retention, leading to healthier and more productive teams. With Bob, you can streamline your core HR processes such as onboarding, performance management, and compensation management using automated workflows to increase your efficiency, cover all touchpoints, and save precious time. Bob provides real-time quantifiable data that can inform strategic decisions that impact the bottom line. Bob helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. HiBob’s dedicated teams across the US, UK, Europe, Israel, and Australia are working every day to serve over 1,400 modern, fast-growing, mid-sized businesses.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help organizations unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence no matter where they operate in the world. Dayforce is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Minneapolis, Minnesota with operations across the globe. The company’s brand promise to make work life better is the commitment it makes not only to customers, but to its own people and the communities Dayforce operates in. Key product areas: * HRIS * Global payroll, on-demand pay * Benefits * Workforce management, including time and attendance and task management * Talent acquisition, including recruiting and onboarding * Talent management, including performance management, succession planning, compensation management, engagement surveys, and an integrated learning management system * Advanced reporting, analytics, and dashboards * HR self service via the Dayforce mobile app
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate tedious work, mitigate compliance risk, drive efficiencies, empower employees to control their own financial health and gain a deeper understanding of your business with robust analytics and insights.
Anaplan
anaplan.com
Anaplan is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using its proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Anaplan enables connected strategy and planning across your enterprise to move your business forward. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 200 partners and more than 2,000 customers worldwide. G2 categories include: Corporate Performance Management, Budgeting & Forecasting, Compensation Management, Sales & Ops Planning, Sales Performance Management, Sales Planning, Supply Chain Planning, and Workforce Management.
Compass
getcompass.ai
Xoxoday Compass is an incentives and commissions management platform for businesses to drive more revenue and transform their largest sales expense into a business growth driver. We help Sales and Revenue Operations teams design, plan, automate, and streamline complex incentive and commission structures. With game-like elements, rewards, recognition, communication and analytics capabilities, Compass enables you to engage and turbocharge your revenue-driving teams. The result - increased sales productivity, accelerated sales performance, reduction in incentive processing time, savings on incentive budgets, and more. Compass works across different industries, supporting different use cases, from banking to financial services, insurance, fmcg, SaaS, and logistics - to name a few. Connect Compass to your CRM, HCM, ERP, or any of your every day work tools. It comes with pre-built integrations with popular tools like Hubspot, Salesforce, Close.io, Leadsquared, GSheet, and more. With deployment methods like API, Web and Mobile Apps, App with SSO, and SDK options to choose from, Compass is easy to implement and scale as you grow.
Plentive
plentive.com
Plentive is the most powerful incentive-tracking software. You can automatically track, calculate, and manage your bonus plan. Motivate your team and drive company performance with our effortless incentive management platform.
Paidwell
paidwell.io
Paidwell is a pay-for-performance compensation technology for high-growth, high-change companies. Competitive, data-driven compensation programs that attract & retain the talent you need to succeed.
LiveRem
liverem.com
LiveRem is a real-time HR insights benchmarking platform. Founded in 2024, LiveRem connects directly to payroll & HR systems to provide an always-on view of HR insights, and compares these to the rest of the market. LiveRem helps customers make data driven decisions, save time and improve cost efficiency. Ultimately LiveRem helps organisations attract and retain talent. LiveRem is currently available in New Zealand and Australia, and will soon be available in Singapore and Dubai.
Pequity
pequity.com
Build a world-class compensation program with the most flexible & secure compensation planning solutions.
Figures
figures.hr
Figures is the complete compensation management solution that simplifies (and demystifies!) compensation and helps companies better benchmark, plan, adjust and communicate their compensation decisions. With Figures, you get a complete compensation playbook with 100k+ data points into our Market Data Benchmark, a clear and comprehensive Compensation Policy, a full Salary Bands builder with sharing centre, and a powerful Compensation Planning budget calculator to best define your next salary increase budget; into one simple, scalable solution. Trusted by thousands of top European businesses from start-ups to established brands, Figures is designed to help businesses save time and money across the entire compensation process by driving more efficient and fairer people rewards decisions.
BetterComp
bettercomp.com
BetterComp provides the industry's most powerful and easiest to use compensation benchmarking solution. Designed to help companies get through the arduous process of market pricing at scale, BetterComp is built by market pricing experts from companies like Salary.com, PayFactors, and MarketPay who saw first hand that market pricing hadn't evolved in 20 years and decided there had to be a Better way. We help you market price your global job catalog using your own families and levels. Compare and contrast the impact of using different cuts by applying them at scale. Use our outlier detection to help spot exceptions to your pricing policies. And let our powerful reporting options give you insight into your data, all just a few clicks away.
OpenComp
opencomp.com
OpenComp empowers high-growth companies to confidently make the best business decisions with compensation intelligence. More than 2,000 companies use OpenComp to attract and empower top talent in fair, consistent ways, including Calm, DataRobot, Discord, DrChrono, Figma, Medium, Mosaic, Mux, and Reddit. Founded in 2021 by Thanh Nguyen and Nancy Connery, Salesforce’s founding HR team, OpenComp has raised $24 million in venture capital from J.P. Morgan, TIME Ventures (the investment fund for Marc Benioff), 8VC and more. OpenComp is available for free for organizations up to 50 employees, with tiered pricing and services for other organizations based on size and needs. Sign up at www.opencomp.com and get connected at www.linkedin.com/opencomp.
Ravio
ravio.com
As Europe's #1 compensation management platform, Ravio helps leading tech companies attract, retain, and motivate top talent. HR and Total Reward Leaders use Ravio’s real-time compensation benchmarking and automatic job levelling to confidently communicate their compensation strategy, unlock company-wide pay transparency, and lead the way in closing the gender pay gap. All in minutes, not months. Ravio makes it easy to view, analyse, refresh, and share salary bands that are continuously calibrated against Europe’s most reliable talent market data. That means no more spreadsheets. Easy comp review cycles. And fair, transparent pay. From disruptive startups to established enterprises, Europe’s fastest growing companies trust Ravio to accelerate their compensation management, improve processes, and make people a growth lever.
Aeqium
aeqium.com
Aeqium is a total compensation management platform that helps you compensate, retain, and grow your team. Managers, recruiters, and HR teams use Aeqium to make better comp decisions more efficiently and grow their businesses faster. Aeqium provides a suite of powerful tools to streamline and modernize how you compensate your team. You can: * Run efficient compensation cycles with Aeqium’s configurable workflows. * Explain compensation to job candidates in a fun, branded way using interactive offer letters that visualize total rewards and showcase your company’s personality with customizable images, colors, and video. * Collaborate on better compensation decisions quickly, with comp ranges and offer data at your fingertips. * Adapt to a competitive job market by automatically capturing offer success metrics and data points from candidate competing offers to make data-driven comp decisions. * Get real-time insights on compensation data and pay equity, and fix problems before they start.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Omni helps HR teams hire, onboard, manage, and pay your employees across Asia and beyond in just a few clicks. With Omni, you and your team’s valuable time is no longer lost in data entry or administrative tasks, but instead channeled towards strategic initiatives and meaningful interactions that drive business growth.
Complete
complete.so
Complete allows companies to create, plan, and scale their compensation practices. From offer letters, to creating your levels and compensation bands, Complete allows you to gracefully scale from 30 employees to 10,000+.
CandorIQ
candoriq.com
CandorIQ is software to manage Headcount and Compensation planning. Employees are +70% of all OPEX and yet still managed in sheets & email. We manage all people spend in 1 platform, integrated into your Finance & HR stack. Product capabilities include: - Headcount & backfill planning - Headcount budget scenarios across departments - Merit cycle planning - Analytics including employee churn, hiring win/loss, cash burn
Comprehensive
comprehensive.io
All-in-one employee compensation platform that helps companies make better pay decisions – without requiring a thousand spreadsheets.
Pave
pave.com
Pay competitively, and responsibly, with Pave. Pave offers real-time data and streamlined compensation planning workflows to effectively manage your company's biggest expense. Connect your HRIS to get access to salary and equity data from roughly 8,000 companies.
Xactly
xactlycorp.com
Predictability. Profitability. Resiliency. Transform your company’s revenue operations into intelligent revenue engines. Adapt to changing market conditions while growing both revenue and profit. Welcome to Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue Platform
Vena
vena.io
Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that empowers and inspires business leaders and finance and operations professionals to Plan To Grow™. Vena leverages the familiarity and flexibility of an Excel interface within the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that powers your plans and guides your journey to growth. Over 1,500 of the world's leading companies grow with Vena, including Nike, Coca-Cola Consolidated and the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition, Vena works with over 100 world-class Partners. G2 categories include: Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software, Budgeting and Forecasting Software, Financial Close Software, Sales Performance Management Software and more.
Salary.com
salary.com
Salary.com is the leading destination for reliable, employer-reported information about employee pay levels and compensation-related best practices, trends and policies. Our cloud-based software and unrivaled domain knowledge help businesses of all sizes to simplify the connections between people and pay to win the war for talent, while providing individuals with the tools, advice and data they need to understand and reach their full earning potential.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally. Paycom is leading the digital transformation in the American workplace. Our commitment to our culture and values led us to being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces. Paycom has approximately 36,820 clients across the United States (as of Dec. 31, 2023), up 1% from the prior year. On April 15, 2014, Paycom became a public company with its shares opening for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAYC. In early 2020, the company joined the S&P 500.
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome is the AI-powered people platform for HR excellence and high-performing teams. It automates, connects, and simplifies all HR processes across the entire employee lifecycle, from onboarding and performance management to employee engagement and development. CEOs, managers, and HR teams at more than 1,600 forward-thinking companies trust Leapsome to elevate their people strategy with intelligent insights for better people decisions, AI capabilities to future-proof their HR toolkit, and built-in best practices for developing, engaging, and retaining top talent.
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is the People Management Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management, and career development tools into one connected solution, Lattice can deliver powerful people analytics used by HR and people teams to drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list three years in a row and rated as a Great Place to Work by 99 percent of its employees, Lattice serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including Slack, Cruise, and Reddit.
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is a dynamic People Operations Platform that connects and visualizes all your people data to empower your organization through insights, alignment, and action. ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations, so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to HR, ChartHop’s People Operations Platform is the unified source for people data and the main point of action for day-to-day programs, processes, and initiatives. From People and Finance executives to managers and employees, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization. ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, YipitData, BetterCloud, and Starburst. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Cox Enterprises.
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Construction companies and contractors have special workforce management needs, and Arcoro offers a suite of modular construction HR software that enables companies to address them successfully. Arcoro is the only Human Resources technology company focused on the construction industry, offering solutions to help companies hire, manage and grow their back office, professional and skilled trade workforce. Arcoro’s suite of modules includes: • Applicant Tracking • Onboarding • Learning Management • Core HR • Benefits • ExakTime time/attendance tracking • Compensation management • Performance management and succession planning. Companies can choose to leverage one or all of the modules, and many customers start with one or two and add more as their needs change, or their organization grows. Modules within Arcoro’s suite are fully integrated, but they also integrate with other construction technology including project management, workforce management and accounting systems. Arcoro maintains strong partnerships with other leading construction tech providers to ensure a seamless experience for customers. Over 8,000 construction companies and contractors of all sizes in North America rely on Arcoro to help them address their HR needs. Every day more than 1 million construction pros clock in and out on an Arcoro product. Arcoro strives to deliver the best experience for employees in the field and in the office. For more information please visit us at www.arcoro.com.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.