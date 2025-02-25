Top Compensation Management Software - Timor-Leste

Paycom

For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally. Paycom is leading the digital transformation in the American workplace. Our commitment to our culture and values led us to being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces. Paycom has approximately 36,820 clients across the United States (as of Dec. 31, 2023), up 1% from the prior year. On April 15, 2014, Paycom became a public company with its shares opening for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAYC. In early 2020, the company joined the S&P 500.