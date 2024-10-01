App store for web apps
Top Compensation Management Software - Nigeria
Compensation management software assists organizations in strategizing and managing employee compensation packages. Often referred to as compensation planning or solutions, this software oversees salaries via an administrative dashboard or data visualization tools. It facilitates the creation of merit matrices, generates reports on company compensation data, and enables organizations to review and adjust compensation policies. Moreover, it aids in planning employee bonuses, structuring incentives, and recommending pay adjustments. Typically adopted by HR departments, compensation management systems empower managers to develop efficient compensation strategies for their teams. This approach ensures fair employee compensation and optimizes salary budgets. Such software can function independently or as part of an integrated HRMS & HCM software suite. Many systems integrate with performance management software, leveraging employee performance data to inform compensation decisions. Suite offerings may also incorporate features from sales compensation software, broadening their scope and utility.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll a...
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is the People Management Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management,...
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Re...
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help org...
Anaplan
anaplan.com
Anaplan is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using its proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Anaplan enables connected strategy and planning across your enterpris...
Vena
vena.io
Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that empowers and inspires business leaders and finance and operations professionals to Plan To Grow™. Vena leverages the familiarity and flexibility of an Excel interface within the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that powers your pl...
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations, so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to ...
Compass
getcompass.ai
Xoxoday Compass is an incentives and commissions management platform for businesses to drive more revenue and transform their largest sales expense into a business growth driver. We help Sales and Revenue Operations teams design, plan, automate, and streamline complex incentive and commission struct...
Salary.com
salary.com
Salary.com is the leading destination for reliable, employer-reported information about employee pay levels and compensation-related best practices, trends and policies. Our cloud-based software and unrivaled domain knowledge help businesses of all sizes to simplify the connections between people an...
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Construction companies and contractors have special workforce management needs, and Arcoro offers a suite of modular construction HR software that enables companies to address them successfully. Arcoro is the only Human Resources technology company focused on the construction industry, offering solu...
Figures
figures.hr
Figures is the complete compensation management solution that simplifies (and demystifies!) compensation and helps companies better benchmark, plan, adjust and communicate their compensation decisions. With Figures, you get a complete compensation playbook with 100k+ data points into our Market Data...
Ravio
ravio.com
As Europe's #1 compensation management platform, Ravio helps leading tech companies attract, retain, and motivate top talent. HR and Total Reward Leaders use Ravio’s real-time compensation benchmarking and automatic job levelling to confidently communicate their compensation strategy, unlock company...
Comprehensive
comprehensive.io
All-in-one employee compensation platform that helps companies make better pay decisions – without requiring a thousand spreadsheets.
OpenComp
opencomp.com
OpenComp empowers high-growth companies to confidently make the best business decisions with compensation intelligence. More than 2,000 companies use OpenComp to attract and empower top talent in fair, consistent ways, including Calm, DataRobot, Discord, DrChrono, Figma, Medium, Mosaic, Mux, and Red...
Aeqium
aeqium.com
Aeqium is a total compensation management platform that helps you compensate, retain, and grow your team. Managers, recruiters, and HR teams use Aeqium to make better comp decisions more efficiently and grow their businesses faster. Aeqium provides a suite of powerful tools to streamline and moderni...
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Om...
Xactly
xactlycorp.com
Predictability. Profitability. Resiliency. Transform your company’s revenue operations into intelligent revenue engines. Adapt to changing market conditions while growing both revenue and profit. Welcome to Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue Platform
Plentive
plentive.com
Plentive is the most powerful incentive-tracking software. You can automatically track, calculate, and manage your bonus plan. Motivate your team and drive company performance with our effortless incentive management platform.
Paidwell
paidwell.io
Paidwell is a pay-for-performance compensation technology for high-growth, high-change companies. Competitive, data-driven compensation programs that attract & retain the talent you need to succeed.
LiveRem
liverem.com
LiveRem is a real-time HR insights benchmarking platform. Founded in 2024, LiveRem connects directly to payroll & HR systems to provide an always-on view of HR insights, and compares these to the rest of the market. LiveRem helps customers make data driven decisions, save time and improve cost effic...
Pequity
pequity.com
Build a world-class compensation program with the most flexible & secure compensation planning solutions.
BetterComp
bettercomp.com
BetterComp provides the industry's most powerful and easiest to use compensation benchmarking solution. Designed to help companies get through the arduous process of market pricing at scale, BetterComp is built by market pricing experts from companies like Salary.com, PayFactors, and MarketPay who s...
Complete
complete.so
Complete allows companies to create, plan, and scale their compensation practices. From offer letters, to creating your levels and compensation bands, Complete allows you to gracefully scale from 30 employees to 10,000+.
CandorIQ
candoriq.com
CandorIQ is software to manage Headcount and Compensation planning. Employees are +70% of all OPEX and yet still managed in sheets & email. We manage all people spend in 1 platform, integrated into your Finance & HR stack. Product capabilities include: - Headcount & backfill planning - Headcount b...
Pave
pave.com
Pay competitively, and responsibly, with Pave. Pave offers real-time data and streamlined compensation planning workflows to effectively manage your company's biggest expense. Connect your HRIS to get access to salary and equity data from roughly 8,000 companies.