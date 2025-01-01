Top Collaborative Whiteboard Software

Find the right software and services.
Collaborative whiteboard software offers a unified, interactive design space where team members can simultaneously edit and share content from their devices. True to its name, a collaborative whiteboard tool often mimics the look and feel of a physical whiteboard. These tools come with a range of features that enable users to design, communicate, save, and share content in a flexible and customizable environment. Although particularly popular with design and project management teams, these intuitive and user-friendly tools are beneficial for a wide range of disciplines. While many collaborative whiteboard solutions are standalone products, some are integrated into other design software or visual collaboration platforms.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
Miro
miro.com
Miro is a visual collaboration tool that enables remote teams to brainstorm, design, and manage projects on an infinite digital canvas.
Scrintal
scrintal.com
Scrintal is a visual note-taking and mind mapping tool that allows users to organize and connect thoughts, notes, and media in a structured workspace.
Lucid
lucid.co
Lucid is a visual collaboration tool for teams, offering virtual whiteboarding and diagramming to enhance planning and project execution.
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet is a digital canvas for creating, sharing, and collaborating on projects by adding various content types like text, images, and videos.
MURAL
mural.co
MURAL is a digital workspace for visual collaboration, allowing teams to brainstorm, plan, and work together on projects using various tools and templates.
Magma
magma.com
Magma is a web-based app for artists to collaborate on digital painting in real-time on a shared canvas without needing to install software.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.
Explain Everything
explaineverything.com
Explain Everything is an interactive whiteboard app that allows users to create presentations, record videos, and collaborate using multimedia content.
Gliffy
gliffy.com
Gliffy is a diagramming tool for creating flowcharts, UML diagrams, and more, integrated with Confluence and Jira for collaborative project management.
Creately
creately.com
Creately is a visual collaboration platform for teams to ideate, plan, and execute projects using various templates and real-time collaboration features.
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a no-code work management platform that helps teams analyze user feedback, prioritize tasks, and plan features in a connected workspace.
Boardmix
boardmix.com
Boardmix is an online whiteboard for collaboration and creativity, offering tools for prototyping, mind mapping, and user flow diagram creation, with real-time collaboration features.
Conceptboard
conceptboard.com
Conceptboard is a secure online whiteboard for teams to collaborate on projects in real-time and asynchronously, with features like an infinite canvas and template library.
Ayoa
ayoa.com
Ayoa is a task management app that combines mind mapping, collaboration, and project planning features for teams and individuals.
Switchboard
switchboard.app
Switchboard is a collaboration app that enables users to manage tasks, share files, and communicate asynchronously, enhancing productivity without excessive meetings.
Weje
weje.io
Weje is a free online collaboration tool that allows teams to collect, organize, and share information on virtual boards.
Cacoo
cacoo.com
Cacoo is an online diagramming tool that allows users to create and collaborate on diagrams and flowcharts in real-time.
Limnu
limnu.com
Limnu is a digital whiteboard app for brainstorming and collaboration, offering real-time contributions and a user-friendly interface for remote teams.
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is a product development software suite that helps teams manage product strategies, workflows, and collaboration with various integrated tools.
Whiteboards.io
whiteboards.io
Whiteboards.io is a digital collaboration platform for brainstorming and project planning, allowing teams to work together in real time with integrated tools.
LiveBoard
liveboard.online
LiveBoard is an interactive whiteboard app designed for corporate training, online tutoring, and educational institutions, offering customization and embedding solutions.
Collaboard
collaboard.app
Collaboard is an online whiteboard for collaborative work, supporting real-time interaction and project management with various templates and integrations.
Klaxoon
klaxoon.com
Klaxoon is a collaboration platform that enhances engagement and productivity in meetings using interactive tools and integrations with popular software.
Allo
allo.io
Allo is a remote workspace app that combines whiteboarding, video conferencing, documentation, and project management in one platform for enhanced team collaboration.
HuddleIQ
huddleiq.com
HuddleIQ is an online collaboration platform offering tools for brainstorming, presenting, and organizing projects in a digital workspace.
ezTalks
eztalks.com
ezTalks is a video conferencing app that enables online meetings with HD audio/video, screen sharing, and collaboration tools for effective remote teamwork.
Draft.io
draft.io
Draft.io is a collaborative workspace app that allows users to create and manage visual content together.
Bluescape
bluescape.com
Bluescape is a secure virtual workspace for team collaboration, offering tools for sharing ideas, assets, and projects with integrated video conferencing and third-party app support.
Stormboard
stormboard.com
Stormboard is a collaborative platform that organizes unstructured interactions into structured workspaces for brainstorming, planning, and decision-making.
Idea Morph
trymorph.com
Morph is an asynchronous brainstorming tool that guides individuals to develop and refine ideas without a facilitator, automating the brainstorming process.
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration tool that combines whiteboards, kanban boards, flow diagrams, chat, and more in one app to streamline teamwork.
DigStack
digstack.com
DigStack is a digital collaboration tool that provides a real-time whiteboard and data management solutions with a focus on security and user-friendly design.
IdeaFlip
ideaflip.com
IdeaFlip is a collaborative brainstorming tool that lets teams organize, prioritize, and refine ideas in real-time, enhancing creativity and productivity.
Hoylu
hoylu.com
Hoylu is a collaborative workspace app that enables brainstorming, project planning, and real-time document sharing for teams, regardless of their location.
LiveWebinar
livewebinar.com
LiveWebinar is a cloud-based platform for managing webinars and online meetings with tools for engagement, customization, and detailed analytics.
Shorter Loop
shorterloop.com
Shorter Loop is an AI-driven product management platform that aids teams in managing the product lifecycle, prioritizing tasks, and enhancing collaboration.
CollabNow
collabnow.ai
CollabNow is a fully-encrypted video conferencing and collaboration app that allows screen sharing, brainstorming on virtual whiteboards, and secure real-time communication.
Sprintbase
sprintbase.io
Sprintbase is an online platform for teams to collaboratively apply design thinking to solve problems and create innovative solutions.
Meahana
meahana.io
Meahana is a visual collaboration tool that allows users to customize over 30 activity types to effectively organize meetings and workshops for better alignment and decision making.
