App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Collaborative Whiteboard Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Collaborative Whiteboard Software

Collaborative whiteboard software offers a unified, interactive design space where team members can simultaneously edit and share content from their devices. True to its name, a collaborative whiteboard tool often mimics the look and feel of a physical whiteboard. These tools come with a range of features that enable users to design, communicate, save, and share content in a flexible and customizable environment. Although particularly popular with design and project management teams, these intuitive and user-friendly tools are beneficial for a wide range of disciplines. While many collaborative whiteboard solutions are standalone products, some are integrated into other design software or visual collaboration platforms.

Submit New App


ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.

Miro

Miro

miro.com

Miro is a visual collaboration tool that enables remote teams to brainstorm, design, and manage projects on an infinite digital canvas.

Scrintal

Scrintal

scrintal.com

Scrintal is a visual note-taking and mind mapping tool that allows users to organize and connect thoughts, notes, and media in a structured workspace.

Lucid

Lucid

lucid.co

Lucid is a visual collaboration tool for teams, offering virtual whiteboarding and diagramming to enhance planning and project execution.

Padlet

Padlet

padlet.com

Padlet is a digital canvas for creating, sharing, and collaborating on projects by adding various content types like text, images, and videos.

MURAL

MURAL

mural.co

MURAL is a digital workspace for visual collaboration, allowing teams to brainstorm, plan, and work together on projects using various tools and templates.

Magma

Magma

magma.com

Magma is a web-based app for artists to collaborate on digital painting in real-time on a shared canvas without needing to install software.

Webex

Webex

webex.com

Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.

Explain Everything

Explain Everything

explaineverything.com

Explain Everything is an interactive whiteboard app that allows users to create presentations, record videos, and collaborate using multimedia content.

Gliffy

Gliffy

gliffy.com

Gliffy is a diagramming tool for creating flowcharts, UML diagrams, and more, integrated with Confluence and Jira for collaborative project management.

Creately

Creately

creately.com

Creately is a visual collaboration platform for teams to ideate, plan, and execute projects using various templates and real-time collaboration features.

Fibery

Fibery

fibery.io

Fibery is a no-code work management platform that helps teams analyze user feedback, prioritize tasks, and plan features in a connected workspace.

Boardmix

Boardmix

boardmix.com

Boardmix is an online whiteboard for collaboration and creativity, offering tools for prototyping, mind mapping, and user flow diagram creation, with real-time collaboration features.

Conceptboard

Conceptboard

conceptboard.com

Conceptboard is a secure online whiteboard for teams to collaborate on projects in real-time and asynchronously, with features like an infinite canvas and template library.

Ayoa

Ayoa

ayoa.com

Ayoa is a task management app that combines mind mapping, collaboration, and project planning features for teams and individuals.

Switchboard

Switchboard

switchboard.app

Switchboard is a collaboration app that enables users to manage tasks, share files, and communicate asynchronously, enhancing productivity without excessive meetings.

Weje

Weje

weje.io

Weje is a free online collaboration tool that allows teams to collect, organize, and share information on virtual boards.

Cacoo

Cacoo

cacoo.com

Cacoo is an online diagramming tool that allows users to create and collaborate on diagrams and flowcharts in real-time.

Limnu

Limnu

limnu.com

Limnu is a digital whiteboard app for brainstorming and collaboration, offering real-time contributions and a user-friendly interface for remote teams.

Aha!

Aha!

aha.io

Aha! is a product development software suite that helps teams manage product strategies, workflows, and collaboration with various integrated tools.

Whiteboards.io

Whiteboards.io

whiteboards.io

Whiteboards.io is a digital collaboration platform for brainstorming and project planning, allowing teams to work together in real time with integrated tools.

LiveBoard

LiveBoard

liveboard.online

LiveBoard is an interactive whiteboard app designed for corporate training, online tutoring, and educational institutions, offering customization and embedding solutions.

Collaboard

Collaboard

collaboard.app

Collaboard is an online whiteboard for collaborative work, supporting real-time interaction and project management with various templates and integrations.

Klaxoon

Klaxoon

klaxoon.com

Klaxoon is a collaboration platform that enhances engagement and productivity in meetings using interactive tools and integrations with popular software.

Allo

Allo

allo.io

Allo is a remote workspace app that combines whiteboarding, video conferencing, documentation, and project management in one platform for enhanced team collaboration.

HuddleIQ

HuddleIQ

huddleiq.com

HuddleIQ is an online collaboration platform offering tools for brainstorming, presenting, and organizing projects in a digital workspace.

ezTalks

ezTalks

eztalks.com

ezTalks is a video conferencing app that enables online meetings with HD audio/video, screen sharing, and collaboration tools for effective remote teamwork.

Draft.io

Draft.io

draft.io

Draft.io is a collaborative workspace app that allows users to create and manage visual content together.

Bluescape

Bluescape

bluescape.com

Bluescape is a secure virtual workspace for team collaboration, offering tools for sharing ideas, assets, and projects with integrated video conferencing and third-party app support.

Stormboard

Stormboard

stormboard.com

Stormboard is a collaborative platform that organizes unstructured interactions into structured workspaces for brainstorming, planning, and decision-making.

Idea Morph

Idea Morph

trymorph.com

Morph is an asynchronous brainstorming tool that guides individuals to develop and refine ideas without a facilitator, automating the brainstorming process.

Midlap

Midlap

midlap.com

Midlap is an online collaboration tool that combines whiteboards, kanban boards, flow diagrams, chat, and more in one app to streamline teamwork.

IdeaFlip

IdeaFlip

ideaflip.com

IdeaFlip is a collaborative brainstorming tool that lets teams organize, prioritize, and refine ideas in real-time, enhancing creativity and productivity.

DigStack

DigStack

digstack.com

DigStack is a digital collaboration tool that provides a real-time whiteboard and data management solutions with a focus on security and user-friendly design.

Hoylu

Hoylu

hoylu.com

Hoylu is a collaborative workspace app that enables brainstorming, project planning, and real-time document sharing for teams, regardless of their location.

LiveWebinar

LiveWebinar

livewebinar.com

LiveWebinar is a cloud-based platform for managing webinars and online meetings with tools for engagement, customization, and detailed analytics.

Shorter Loop

Shorter Loop

shorterloop.com

Shorter Loop is an AI-driven product management platform that aids teams in managing the product lifecycle, prioritizing tasks, and enhancing collaboration.

CollabNow

CollabNow

collabnow.ai

CollabNow is a fully-encrypted video conferencing and collaboration app that allows screen sharing, brainstorming on virtual whiteboards, and secure real-time communication.

Sprintbase

Sprintbase

sprintbase.io

Sprintbase is an online platform for teams to collaboratively apply design thinking to solve problems and create innovative solutions.

Meahana

Meahana

meahana.io

Meahana is a visual collaboration tool that allows users to customize over 30 activity types to effectively organize meetings and workshops for better alignment and decision making.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Collaborative Whiteboard Software - WebCatalog