Top Collaborative Whiteboard Software - Vatican City

Shorter Loop

shorterloop.com

Shorter Loop (new name of Prodeasy) is an all-in-one AI-powered SaaS customer-centric product management and discovery platform for visionary product teams of all sizes & business owners worldwide. Gain insights on customers, problems, strategies, and launch success. Try for free at https://app.prodeasy.com/register Why Shorter Loop? • Gives solutions to these key business and product-related questions: - Who is our Customer? What problems are we solving? Will our solution have a market? Is your strategy financially sound? How will we stay disciplined and focused? Are we executing our strategy? • Ease of Use: User-friendly interface for quick onboarding. • Only platform that seamlessly connects all the agile product development stages of the continuous discovery process • Only platform that will support product management from Ideation to Value Realization. Consists of all the modules - Listen, Collaborate, Ideate, Strategize, Define, Design, Prototype/MVP, Build, Launch, Measure and Learn while keeping customers at the center. • Only platform that supports experiments and idea validation within the tool for all product development stages • Only platform that will provide intelligent coaching through the platform