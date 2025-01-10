App store for web apps
Top Collaborative Whiteboard Software - Philippines
Collaborative whiteboard software offers a unified, interactive design space where team members can simultaneously edit and share content from their devices. True to its name, a collaborative whiteboard tool often mimics the look and feel of a physical whiteboard. These tools come with a range of features that enable users to design, communicate, save, and share content in a flexible and customizable environment. Although particularly popular with design and project management teams, these intuitive and user-friendly tools are beneficial for a wide range of disciplines. While many collaborative whiteboard solutions are standalone products, some are integrated into other design software or visual collaboration platforms.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Jamboard
google.com
Jamboard is an interactive whiteboard system developed by Google as part of Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite. It was officially announced on 25 October 2016. It has a 55" 4K touchscreen display, and has compatibility for online collaboration through cross-platform support through the free Google Docs suite. The display can also be mounted onto a wall or be configured into a stand.
Scrintal
scrintal.com
Scrintal is a visual note-taking and mind mapping tool that helps people get crystal clear in their thinking and write creatively. It is an online whiteboard where you can visually organize, group and connect your thoughts. So you can see both the high-level overview and details of your notes at a glance in one place. As opposed to other mind maps, you can write and add as any many images or media in Scrintal as you want, and connect each piece via backlinks.
Miro
miro.com
Miro provides a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. Today, 70M+ total users around the world in 200,000 organizations including Nike, Ikea, Deloitte, WPP, and Cisco depend on Miro to improve product development collaboration, to speed up time to market, and to make sure that new products and services deliver on customer needs. Miro's visual workspace enables distributed teams to come together to synthesize information, develop strategy, design products and services, and manage processes all throughout the innovation lifecycle. When you look at a Miro Board, you can see hundreds of collaborators moving through the space as named cursors on the screen designing, contributing ideas, providing feedback, and co-creating together with shared tools and information.
Conceptboard
conceptboard.com
Conceptboard is the most secure collaborative online whiteboard that enables teams of all sizes to centralize projects and collaborate both in real-time and asynchronously. Distributed teams from all over the world use conceptboard for a variety of use cases. From running brainstorming sessions and remote workshops to project planning, from designing new products to facilitating agile processes. Discover how visual collaboration can help break down organizational silos and boost teamwork and productivity. Get your teams collaborating seamlessly within minutes with Conceptboard. Infinite canvas Get your teams on the same page and create a centralized visual hub for all your projects and ideas. Zoom into specific sections or zoom out to understand the big picture. Conceptboard’s infinite canvas ensures you never run out of space for your ideas! Real-time collaboration Follow live cursors, chat or video call right from within the app for a seamless collaboration experience. Feel like you’re in the same room with Conceptboard. Template Library Use our extensive template library to build visual frameworks & easily communicate complex ideas. From Empathy maps to Customer Journeys, from Business Canvas to Project Roadmaps, we’ve got every business function covered. Express yourself visually Use versatile visual tools such as sketches, sticky notes, shapes and arrows to bring your big ideas to life. Drag and drop images, videos, PDFs and other files directly into your board. Share with external stakeholders Easily share boards with external partners like vendors and agencies and get all your stakeholders on the same page.
Boardmix
boardmix.com
Boardmix is an innovative online whiteboard that enables seamless brainstorming, discussion, and collaborative creation. Harness the power of AI and redefine your remote work experience.
Lucid
lucid.app
The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite is a complete platform for teams who want to collaborate visually, no matter where they are or how they work. Virtual whiteboarding, intelligent diagramming, and cloud visualization empower organizations to take plans from initial ideas to successful delivery. Used by millions of users in over 180 countries, the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite is trusted by the world's leading organizations, including Google, GE, NBC Universal, and T-Mobile. Founded in 2010, Lucid Software has been growing rapidly is a partner of industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, and Microsoft.
Explain Everything
explaineverything.com
Teach, present, sketchnote, record videos, and work together, all in the Explain Everything Whiteboard. Compared to other tools, Explain Everything is the Swiss army knife of the whiteboarding apps. Due to its unique versatility, new possibilities to express knowledge are opened up, breaking down the boundaries of time and distance, allowing you to sketch, talk and share across a new landscape, digitally reimagining how you explain anything. Make the process of creating quality explainer videos a breeze. Share your whiteboard presentation either on site or at a distance. Open up an infinite digital space to visually brainstorm complex ideas and share invaluable feedback.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet is a digital canvas to create beautiful projects that are easy to share and collaborate on. It works like a piece of paper. We give you an empty page - a padlet - and you can put whatever you like on it. Drag in a video, record an interview, snap a selfie, write your own text posts or upload some documents, and voilà! A padlet is born. Make it even more beautiful by choosing custom wallpapers and themes. Padlet is different from other blogging tools and inspiration boards because it’s flexible. Create a grocery list, a Venn diagram, a discussion board, a group greeting card, a portfolio, or a business plan, all in one app. Used by teachers, students, professionals, and individuals of all ages, all around the world, padlets can be selectively shared and edited among multiple contributors.
Cacoo
cacoo.com
Cacoo is your go-to diagramming tool for simplifying visual communication. With its versatile and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly create diagrams, flowcharts, and wireframes, making it the ideal choice for teams and individual creators, regardless of location. Cacoo integrates with apps like Google Drive, Confluence, and Visio, plus access to a vast library of templates and shapes. Easily share work through embedding, links, and export options.
Gliffy
gliffy.com
Gliffy's diagramming applications make it easy to communicate and collaborate at the speed of your ideas. Whether you're using Gliffy in Confluence and Jira or jumping into our standalone diagramming tool, Gliffy Online, you'll find an intuitive way to draw diagrams. Drag and drop your way to professional-looking flowcharts, UML diagrams, entity-relationship diagrams, and more in just a few clicks. Plus, you can now build your diagrams using code with Mermaid js. Use a template to make a mind map or concept map while brainstorming. Embed an easy-to-update org chart in the tools your team already uses. Visualize your cloud architecture or IT networks and add them to your team's documentation and use Gliffy's data linking feature to add real life data directly into your diagrams. Whatever you're planning, project managing, or dreaming up, Gliffy can help you bring it to life. Diagram with your team in real time directly in Confluence Cloud for easier, more efficient working sessions. Gliffy is the most popular diagramming app in the Atlassian Ecosystem, with over 18 million users diagramming in Confluence alone. Gliffy is trusted by teams of all sizes — making it a leading enterprise diagramming solution. You can see if Gliffy is the right fit for your team by starting a trial via the Atlassian Marketplace or signing up for a two-week free trial of Gliffy Online on gliffy.com.
IdeaFlip
ideaflip.com
Ideaflip is a software that makes it easy for a team to quickly turn thoughts into ideas, share and refine them whether they're in the same room or on the other side of the world.
MURAL
mural.co
Nevermind the ‘where.’ It’s time for a different ‘how.’ Teams don’t need a better place to work. They need a better way to work. For forward-thinking companies, the Mural digital whiteboard is that way. Mural is how teams work better and make better work. Just like any muscle, collaboration gets stronger the more you use it. We’ve made building collaboration skills intuitive, step-by-step, and easy with the only complete system that offers both a place to collaborate and guidance to hone your team’s collaboration skills. With Mural, teams get to learn as they create. Mural’s built-in methods are designed to teach and strengthen habits for more engaging processes and more impactful outcomes. Dive right in. With Mural, there’s no prep necessary — just dive in and start practicing the collaboration habits that bring about faster progress, better ideas, happier teams, and more consistently excellent results. Make it a mural, not a meeting.
Switchboard
switchboard.app
Move faster with fewer meetings. Share ideas, give feedback, and make decisions in an async-first collaboration platform. Make faster progress: Instead of scheduling a meeting, share apps and files in an interactive room that’s always up to date. Share with context: Give feedback and make better decisions by keeping tools, docs, and conversations in one place. Talk face to face: Not all meetings are bad! Flip on video in any room to co-browse and co-accomplish more together.
LiveBoard
liveboard.online
LiveBoard is an Interactive Whiteboard best for ►corporate training platforms ►online tutoring businesses ►schools ►educational institutions using whiteboards Use cases we provide solutions for: ►white Labeling /custom domain or subdomain, brand logo and colouring scheme, fully customized landing page/, ►embedding LiveBoard into the existing solution/ automatically authenticating your users w/o having LiveBoard accounts, receiving boards, sessions and recordings from the servers upon request.../ ► fully customizable solution based on your business needs Need more detailed info, feel free to reach us out via [email protected] having
Stormboard
stormboard.com
Meet Stormboard: The #1 data-first collaboration platform for transforming unstructured interactions into collaborative workspaces. Make strategic decisions, collaborate remotely, and even eliminate the need for meetings entirely. NEW: With StormAI, planning, brainstorming, and problem-solving is faster than ever! This powerful (and secure) AI tool analyzes your workspace data, automagically generating intelligent templates with structured sections and contextual sticky notes. It's like having a brainstorming assistant to turbocharge collaborations and meetings and add structure to your work. Don't just take our word for it – thousands of enterprise giants like NASA, Microsoft, and Baxter trust Stormboard to power their virtual collaboration, foster innovation, and accelerate product development. Ready to see the future of collaboration? Visit us at www.stormboard.com and discover how Stormboard can reshape the way you work for good.
ezTalks
eztalks.com
ezTalks is specialized in providing reliable web conferencing and video conferencing solutions. It offers cloud and on-premise software with powerful features such as HD video/ audio Chat, IM, screen sharing, record and whiteboard, etc. It also offers high-quality video conferencing devices which are integrated with software and deliver the simple and ultimate meeting experience. ezTalks aims to make your meetings easier and more collaborative.
Sprintbase
sprintbase.io
Sprintbase is an online collaboration platform built by the innovation consultancy, Treehouse Innovation, to facilitate and streamline the process of design thinking and innovation. It helps teams and organizations work together to solve complex problems, develop new ideas, and create innovative solutions. Sprintbase provides a structured framework for guiding teams through the various stages of design thinking, which typically include empathizing with users, defining problems, ideating solutions, prototyping, and testing. The platform offers tools and templates to support each stage of the process, making it easier for teams to collaborate, share ideas, and track progress.
CollabNow
collabnow.ai
CollabNow is first fully-encrypted video conferencing, screen sharing, and conversational intelligence solution that is simple to use and requires no downloads. With the ability to share multiple screens simultaneously, brainstorm on virtual whiteboards, and let attendees pause and magnify presented content - CollabNow offers a more immersive, secure, and reliable way to virtually collaborate at an unbeatable price.
Meahana
meahana.io
Meahana is a visual collaboration tool with more than 30 activity types that can be easily customized to create and facilitate meetings and workshops to accelerate alignment and improve decision making.
Hoylu
hoylu.com
Brainstorm - Work through complex ideas and ensure full participation from everyone no matter where they are. Organize - Bring all your apps, files, ideas, and meeting notes into a single living and breathing workspace Collaborate - Keep your teams on track with built in business logic for Agile, Lean, Pull Planning, PI Planning, and other project frameworks
Idea Morph
trymorph.com
Morph is the async, guided and individual brainstorming tool that moves your ideas forward, instead of zooming in & out on endless whiteboards. It is like your favorite Miro brainstorming template, but automated, without the need of a facilitator.
DigStack
digstack.com
We are committed to provide you the most engaging and effective digital collaboration solutions. Leverage our powerful, easy to use real-time digital whiteboard at no cost, no credit-card required. Simply collaborate with anybody within or outside of your organization. Exporting your boards is easy, and you'll never lose a board again. Organize your boards, collaborators and projects with easy. We take your data security seriously.
Draft.io
draft.io
Harness the power of working visually with Draft.io's flexible and collaborative workspace.
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc under a single app. So no more switching between different apps and get more done with Midlap.
Shorter Loop
shorterloop.com
Shorter Loop (new name of Prodeasy) is an all-in-one AI-powered SaaS customer-centric product management and discovery platform for visionary product teams of all sizes & business owners worldwide. Gain insights on customers, problems, strategies, and launch success. Try for free at https://app.prodeasy.com/register Why Shorter Loop? • Gives solutions to these key business and product-related questions: - Who is our Customer? What problems are we solving? Will our solution have a market? Is your strategy financially sound? How will we stay disciplined and focused? Are we executing our strategy? • Ease of Use: User-friendly interface for quick onboarding. • Only platform that seamlessly connects all the agile product development stages of the continuous discovery process • Only platform that will support product management from Ideation to Value Realization. Consists of all the modules - Listen, Collaborate, Ideate, Strategize, Define, Design, Prototype/MVP, Build, Launch, Measure and Learn while keeping customers at the center. • Only platform that supports experiments and idea validation within the tool for all product development stages • Only platform that will provide intelligent coaching through the platform
Whiteboards.io
whiteboards.io
Whiteboards is a free-form collaboration platform with two-way deep Jira, GitHub, and Confluence integration built for teams looking to improve their remote collaboration and streamline their processes from discovery to project delivery. With powerful features and built-in templates such as user story mapping, daily, retrospective, or sprint planning, the app simplifies delivery workflows and enables teams to work more efficiently. Whiteboards helps Product and Engineering Teams connect, achieve their goals, foster a sense of team spirit, and showcase their results to key stakeholders. The app connects different project management tools on one visual board, providing a single platform for teams to manage their work and improve their productivity.
LiveWebinar
livewebinar.com
LiveWebinar.com is a cloud-based webinar software that helps both small teams and enterprises manage webinars and online meetings. It lets any sales, HR, or marketing team easily perform online events for their audiences. Its features range from live streaming, presentation and screen sharing possibility, and fully customizable branding option, to user engagement features like polls and surveys, voting, and Call To Action. LiveWebinar also enables organizations to analyze audience engagement delivering valuable insights, and record sessions in HD, using it later for analysis or as an Evergreen Webinar. Try LiveWebinar if you need a webinar platform tailored to your needs!
Magma
magma.com
Join a community of 1mln+ artists and studios using Magma to brainstorm and ideate through digital painting on a shared canvas in real-time. Start collaboartive drawing session directly in your browser, no software installation required.
Weje
weje.io
The new way to collect, organize and share anything on virtual online boards with the help of the free team collaboration platform.
Limnu
limnu.com
Limnu's online whiteboards enables you to brainstorm and collaborate with your distributed team or clients from any device. It is simple enough for anyone to pick up and use during a video meeting and supports brainstorming and discussion without breaking the flow of ideas. Limnu is fast enough to feel tactile, like you're drawing on a real whiteboard, and fast enough to collaborate in real time while you're chatting with your colleagues.
Klaxoon
klaxoon.com
Klaxoon is a an online all-in one work collaboration platform that boosts engagement levels, at all times. With a unique range of 10 visual collaboration tools and services, Klaxoon empowers people to drive engagement in and beyond meetings, boost productivity and shape an innovative workspace. Through its world-class integrations with popular tools like Microsoft, Google, Jira, and Zapier, Klaxoon brings teams together, igniting creativity and delivering concrete results. Klaxoon enables thousands of users from over 7,500 corporations, NGOs, universities, and public administrations, as well as 15% of Fortune 500 companies. Klaxoon empowers a diverse range of organizations to enhance collaboration, improve productivity, and achieve their strategic goals.
HuddleIQ
huddleiq.com
HuddleIQ is an online whiteboard reimagined for today’s needs, providing endless ways to share, present, and collaborate online. Run meetings, brainstorm, mind map, share documents, deliver presentations and online classes using an infinitely scalable digital workspace.
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Creately
creately.com
Creately is a visual collaboration platform. It enables teams go from ideation to planning and execution in the same visual space. Visually add ideas to various frameworks, map processes, flows or entire organizations, create technical architecture documents, the possibilities are endless with 10,000+ templates that come with the platform.
Collaboard
collaboard.app
Great minds think together. Collaboard is a beautiful, feature-rich, easy-to-use, collaborative online whiteboard for remote working. Collaboard is available as a service from the cloud and offers the option of self-hosting for enterprises in their cloud tenant or on-premises. Collaboard offers 100% GDPR compliant data hosting in Europe in the Open Telekom Cloud. With Collaboard, online meetings become more productive, creative, interactive, and fun. Collaboard is a product from Switzerland with an extremely high data security level and different hosting options. You can start with Collaboard for free.
Bluescape
bluescape.com
Bluescape is the platform for creative collaboration. Streamline workflows with all your ideas, assets, iterations, and entire projects into one secure virtual workspace. With built-in voice and video calling, simply gather your team in Bluescape and make quicker decisions. Reduce meetings and finish projects faster in a secure platform trusted by Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, and the world’s largest movie studios.
Ayoa
ayoa.com
Quoted by CBS News, Ayoa is a 'unique twist on task management'. Ayoa is an all-in-one online whiteboard where you can brainstorm ideas, work together and get things done. With a unique blend of whiteboards, mind mapping, task management and team collaboration features, individuals and teams of any size can do it all – whether it’s planning a project, conducting effective meetings, or anything in between. Gaining global popularity and praise for its innovative approach, Ayoa unlocks the productivity potential of individuals and teams worldwide. With Ayoa, you'll gain a beautiful user-interface, and be equipt with everything you'll need to plan, manage and achieve anything, beautifully.
Allo
allo.io
Meet your first remote workspace. Get everyone on the same page, literally. Say goodbye to your tedious text communication. Try out communication, evolved — More interactive, immersive and fun. The new way to collaborate with your team. Whiteboard, video conferencing, documentation, and project management in one place.
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training programs via Aha! Academy to be their best. We are proud to be a very different type of high-growth SaaS company. The business is self-funded, profitable, and 100% remote. We are recognized as one of the best fully remote companies to work for, champion the Bootstrap Movement, and have given over $1M to people in need through Aha! Cares. * Aha! is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to assist product managers in delivering streamlined and well-coordinated product strategies, with a robust environment that can be tailored to match specific workflow requirements. * Reviewers frequently mention the tool's extensive functionality, the ability to customize it to their organization's needs, its fast and helpful technical support, and its effective integration with other platforms such as Jira and SFDC. * Reviewers experienced limitations in customization options, particularly in font styles and stock icons, a notable complexity in the initial setup phase, a steep learning curve, and limitations in its reporting capabilities, particularly the inability to create reports on changes made on records.