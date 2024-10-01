App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Collaborative Whiteboard Software - Montserrat
Collaborative whiteboard software offers a unified, interactive design space where team members can simultaneously edit and share content from their devices. True to its name, a collaborative whiteboard tool often mimics the look and feel of a physical whiteboard. These tools come with a range of features that enable users to design, communicate, save, and share content in a flexible and customizable environment. Although particularly popular with design and project management teams, these intuitive and user-friendly tools are beneficial for a wide range of disciplines. While many collaborative whiteboard solutions are standalone products, some are integrated into other design software or visual collaboration platforms.
Submit New App
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Miro
miro.com
Miro provides a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. Today, 70M+ total users around the world in 200,000 organizations including Nike, Ikea, Deloitte, WPP, and Cisco depend on Miro to improve product development c...
Jamboard
google.com
Jamboard is an interactive whiteboard system developed by Google as part of Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite. It was officially announced on 25 October 2016. It has a 55" 4K touchscreen display, and has compatibility for online collaboration through cross-platform support through the free...
Lucid
lucid.app
The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite is a complete platform for teams who want to collaborate visually, no matter where they are or how they work. Virtual whiteboarding, intelligent diagramming, and cloud visualization empower organizations to take plans from initial ideas to successful delivery. Us...
Scrintal
scrintal.com
Scrintal is a visual note-taking and mind mapping tool that helps people get crystal clear in their thinking and write creatively. It is an online whiteboard where you can visually organize, group and connect your thoughts. So you can see both the high-level overview and details of your notes at a g...
MURAL
mural.co
Nevermind the ‘where.’ It’s time for a different ‘how.’ Teams don’t need a better place to work. They need a better way to work. For forward-thinking companies, the Mural digital whiteboard is that way. Mural is how teams work better and make better work. Just like any muscle, collaboration gets str...
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet is a digital canvas to create beautiful projects that are easy to share and collaborate on. It works like a piece of paper. We give you an empty page - a padlet - and you can put whatever you like on it. Drag in a video, record an interview, snap a selfie, write your own text posts or upload ...
Gliffy
gliffy.com
Gliffy's diagramming applications make it easy to communicate and collaborate at the speed of your ideas. Whether you're using Gliffy in Confluence and Jira or jumping into our standalone diagramming tool, Gliffy Online, you'll find an intuitive way to draw diagrams. Drag and drop your way to profes...
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Explain Everything
explaineverything.com
Teach, present, sketchnote, record videos, and work together, all in the Explain Everything Whiteboard. Compared to other tools, Explain Everything is the Swiss army knife of the whiteboarding apps. Due to its unique versatility, new possibilities to express knowledge are opened up, breaking down th...
Creately
creately.com
Creately is a visual collaboration platform. It enables teams go from ideation to planning and execution in the same visual space. Visually add ideas to various frameworks, map processes, flows or entire organizations, create technical architecture documents, the possibilities are endless with 10,00...
Magma
magma.com
Join a community of 1mln+ artists and studios using Magma to brainstorm and ideate through digital painting on a shared canvas in real-time. Start collaboartive drawing session directly in your browser, no software installation required.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
Weje
weje.io
The new way to collect, organize and share anything on virtual online boards with the help of the free team collaboration platform.
Conceptboard
conceptboard.com
Conceptboard is the most secure collaborative online whiteboard that enables teams of all sizes to centralize projects and collaborate both in real-time and asynchronously. Distributed teams from all over the world use conceptboard for a variety of use cases. From running brainstorming sessions and ...
Boardmix
boardmix.com
Boardmix is an innovative online whiteboard that enables seamless brainstorming, discussion, and collaborative creation. Harness the power of AI and redefine your remote work experience.
Ayoa
ayoa.com
Quoted by CBS News, Ayoa is a 'unique twist on task management'. Ayoa is an all-in-one online whiteboard where you can brainstorm ideas, work together and get things done. With a unique blend of whiteboards, mind mapping, task management and team collaboration features, individuals and teams of any ...
Switchboard
switchboard.app
Move faster with fewer meetings. Share ideas, give feedback, and make decisions in an async-first collaboration platform. Make faster progress: Instead of scheduling a meeting, share apps and files in an interactive room that’s always up to date. Share with context: Give feedback and make better dec...
Cacoo
cacoo.com
Cacoo is your go-to diagramming tool for simplifying visual communication. With its versatile and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly create diagrams, flowcharts, and wireframes, making it the ideal choice for teams and individual creators, regardless of location. Cacoo integrates with app...
Limnu
limnu.com
Limnu's online whiteboards enables you to brainstorm and collaborate with your distributed team or clients from any device. It is simple enough for anyone to pick up and use during a video meeting and supports brainstorming and discussion without breaking the flow of ideas. Limnu is fast enough to f...
Collaboard
collaboard.app
Great minds think together. Collaboard is a beautiful, feature-rich, easy-to-use, collaborative online whiteboard for remote working. Collaboard is available as a service from the cloud and offers the option of self-hosting for enterprises in their cloud tenant or on-premises. Collaboard offers 100%...
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training ...
Klaxoon
klaxoon.com
Klaxoon is a an online all-in one work collaboration platform that boosts engagement levels, at all times. With a unique range of 10 visual collaboration tools and services, Klaxoon empowers people to drive engagement in and beyond meetings, boost productivity and shape an innovative workspace. Thro...
Whiteboards.io
whiteboards.io
Whiteboards is a free-form collaboration platform with two-way deep Jira, GitHub, and Confluence integration built for teams looking to improve their remote collaboration and streamline their processes from discovery to project delivery. With powerful features and built-in templates such as user sto...
HuddleIQ
huddleiq.com
HuddleIQ is an online whiteboard reimagined for today’s needs, providing endless ways to share, present, and collaborate online. Run meetings, brainstorm, mind map, share documents, deliver presentations and online classes using an infinitely scalable digital workspace.
Bluescape
bluescape.com
Bluescape is the platform for creative collaboration. Streamline workflows with all your ideas, assets, iterations, and entire projects into one secure virtual workspace. With built-in voice and video calling, simply gather your team in Bluescape and make quicker decisions. Reduce meetings and finis...
LiveBoard
liveboard.online
LiveBoard is an Interactive Whiteboard best for ►corporate training platforms ►online tutoring businesses ►schools ►educational institutions using whiteboards Use cases we provide solutions for: ►white Labeling /custom domain or subdomain, brand logo and colouring scheme, fully customized landing pa...
Allo
allo.io
Meet your first remote workspace. Get everyone on the same page, literally. Say goodbye to your tedious text communication. Try out communication, evolved — More interactive, immersive and fun. The new way to collaborate with your team. Whiteboard, video conferencing, documentation, and project man...
ezTalks
eztalks.com
ezTalks is specialized in providing reliable web conferencing and video conferencing solutions. It offers cloud and on-premise software with powerful features such as HD video/ audio Chat, IM, screen sharing, record and whiteboard, etc. It also offers high-quality video conferencing devices which ar...
Stormboard
stormboard.com
Meet Stormboard: The #1 data-first collaboration platform for transforming unstructured interactions into collaborative workspaces. Make strategic decisions, collaborate remotely, and even eliminate the need for meetings entirely. NEW: With StormAI, planning, brainstorming, and problem-solving is fa...
Idea Morph
trymorph.com
Morph is the async, guided and individual brainstorming tool that moves your ideas forward, instead of zooming in & out on endless whiteboards. It is like your favorite Miro brainstorming template, but automated, without the need of a facilitator.
IdeaFlip
ideaflip.com
Ideaflip is a software that makes it easy for a team to quickly turn thoughts into ideas, share and refine them whether they're in the same room or on the other side of the world.
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc u...
Draft.io
draft.io
Harness the power of working visually with Draft.io's flexible and collaborative workspace.
LiveWebinar
livewebinar.com
LiveWebinar.com is a cloud-based webinar software that helps both small teams and enterprises manage webinars and online meetings. It lets any sales, HR, or marketing team easily perform online events for their audiences. Its features range from live streaming, presentation and screen sharing possib...
DigStack
digstack.com
We are committed to provide you the most engaging and effective digital collaboration solutions. Leverage our powerful, easy to use real-time digital whiteboard at no cost, no credit-card required. Simply collaborate with anybody within or outside of your organization. Exporting your boards is easy,...
Shorter Loop
shorterloop.com
Shorter Loop (new name of Prodeasy) is an all-in-one AI-powered SaaS customer-centric product management and discovery platform for visionary product teams of all sizes & business owners worldwide. Gain insights on customers, problems, strategies, and launch success. Try for free at https://app.prod...
Hoylu
hoylu.com
Brainstorm - Work through complex ideas and ensure full participation from everyone no matter where they are. Organize - Bring all your apps, files, ideas, and meeting notes into a single living and breathing workspace Collaborate - Keep your teams on track with built in business logic for Agile,...
Meahana
meahana.io
Meahana is a visual collaboration tool with more than 30 activity types that can be easily customized to create and facilitate meetings and workshops to accelerate alignment and improve decision making.
Sprintbase
sprintbase.io
Sprintbase is an online collaboration platform built by the innovation consultancy, Treehouse Innovation, to facilitate and streamline the process of design thinking and innovation. It helps teams and organizations work together to solve complex problems, develop new ideas, and create innovative sol...
CollabNow
collabnow.ai
CollabNow is first fully-encrypted video conferencing, screen sharing, and conversational intelligence solution that is simple to use and requires no downloads. With the ability to share multiple screens simultaneously, brainstorm on virtual whiteboards, and let attendees pause and magnify presented...