Code Hosting Services
Top Code Hosting Services

Code hosting services refer to online platforms that provide storage, version control, and collaboration tools for software developers to host, manage, and share their code repositories. These services facilitate collaborative development by offering features such as version tracking, issue management, and often integrate with continuous integration and deployment tools.

GitHub

GitHub

github.com

GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.

GitLab

GitLab

about.gitlab.com

GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.

Bitbucket

Bitbucket

bitbucket.org

Bitbucket is a web-based version control platform for Git repositories, offering code hosting, issue tracking, and integration with Atlassian tools for developers.

Jimdo

Jimdo

jimdo.com

Jimdo is a website builder that allows users to create professional websites easily, using AI or drag-and-drop tools, without needing extensive coding knowledge.

Gitea

Gitea

gitea.io

Gitea is a lightweight, open-source code hosting platform for collaborative software development, supporting Git repositories, code reviews, and project management.

UpCloud

UpCloud

upcloud.com

UpCloud is a cloud infrastructure platform that provides scalable and secure computing resources for businesses to deploy and manage applications efficiently.

Gcore

Gcore

gcorelabs.com

Gcore offers cloud and edge solutions for media and entertainment, including hosting, CDN, streaming, and DDoS protection services globally.

Scalingo

Scalingo

scalingo.com

Scalingo is a cloud hosting platform that simplifies deploying and managing web applications, supporting various frameworks and databases with strong security features.

