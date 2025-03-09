Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Code hosting services refer to online platforms that provide storage, version control, and collaboration tools for software developers to host, manage, and share their code repositories. These services facilitate collaborative development by offering features such as version tracking, issue management, and often integrate with continuous integration and deployment tools.
Submit New App
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.
Bitbucket
bitbucket.org
Bitbucket is a web-based version control platform for Git repositories, offering code hosting, issue tracking, and integration with Atlassian tools for developers.
Gcore
gcorelabs.com
Powerful edge and cloud solutions for media business and the entertainment industry Gcore is an international cloud and edge leader in content delivery, hosting, and security solutions for any business, headquartered in Luxembourg, whose global infrastructure is included in the Guinness Book of Records. Gcore provides a wide range of services for customers of all industries that develop their business online. The company's services include managed hosting, content delivery network (CDN), advanced media platform for professional broadcasts and streaming of any complexity, protection against DDoS attacks of any level, cloud content storage, etc. Gcore built its own global infrastructure on all continents with the best CDN performance in Europe and the CIS.
Gitea
gitea.io
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source code hosting platform for collaborative software development, supporting Git repositories, code reviews, and project management.
GitHub
github.com
GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.
Jimdo
jimdo.com
Jimdo is a website builder that allows users to create professional websites easily, using AI or drag-and-drop tools, without needing extensive coding knowledge.
UpCloud
upcloud.com
UpCloud is a cloud infrastructure platform that provides scalable and secure computing resources for businesses to deploy and manage applications efficiently.
Scalingo
scalingo.com
Discover Scalingo the 1st European PaaS certified HDS (Health Data Hosting) and ISO 27001. Host your app in France and enjoy top-notch client support. Deploy your apps faster.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.