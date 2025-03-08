Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Code hosting services refer to online platforms that provide storage, version control, and collaboration tools for software developers to host, manage, and share their code repositories. These services facilitate collaborative development by offering features such as version tracking, issue management, and often integrate with continuous integration and deployment tools.
Submit New App
GitHub
github.com
GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.
Scalingo
scalingo.com
Discover Scalingo the 1st European PaaS certified HDS (Health Data Hosting) and ISO 27001. Host your app in France and enjoy top-notch client support. Deploy your apps faster.
Bitbucket
bitbucket.org
Bitbucket is a web-based version control platform for Git repositories, offering code hosting, issue tracking, and integration with Atlassian tools for developers.
Gcore
gcorelabs.com
Powerful edge and cloud solutions for media business and the entertainment industry Gcore is an international cloud and edge leader in content delivery, hosting, and security solutions for any business, headquartered in Luxembourg, whose global infrastructure is included in the Guinness Book of Records. Gcore provides a wide range of services for customers of all industries that develop their business online. The company's services include managed hosting, content delivery network (CDN), advanced media platform for professional broadcasts and streaming of any complexity, protection against DDoS attacks of any level, cloud content storage, etc. Gcore built its own global infrastructure on all continents with the best CDN performance in Europe and the CIS.
Gitea
gitea.io
Gitea is a community managed lightweight code hosting solution written in Go. It is published under the MIT license.
Jimdo
jimdo.com
Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience. The company is privately held and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in Munich and Tokyo. Jimdo has two products; Creator and Dolphin, both of which offer free and paid plans. Jimdo Dolphin is an AI-powered website-builder designed for users with basic computer skills and automates most of the website building process. It uses artificial intelligence to get to know the user, their business, and their goals, then builds a website that is already fully personalized to meet their needs. Jimdo Creator is a drag and drop style website builder and hosting service which is suitable for users with some coding skills.
UpCloud
upcloud.com
Effortless global infrastructure. Thousands of businesses are powered by UpCloud around the world. Our customers run business-critical applications on our enterprise-grade cloud platform. They value our high performance, reliable service, and personal approach.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.