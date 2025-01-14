App store for web apps
Top Code Hosting Services - Puerto Rico
Code hosting services refer to online platforms that provide storage, version control, and collaboration tools for software developers to host, manage, and share their code repositories. These services facilitate collaborative development by offering features such as version tracking, issue management, and often integrate with continuous integration and deployment tools.
GitHub
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collaboration features such as bug tracking, feature requests, task management, and wikis for every project. Headquartered in California, it has been a subsidiary of Microsoft since 2018.GitHub offers its basic services free of charge. Its more advanced professional and enterprise services are commercial. Free GitHub accounts are commonly used to host open-source projects. As of January 2019, GitHub offers unlimited private repositories to all plans, including free accounts, but allowed only up to three collaborators per repository for free. Starting from April 15, 2020, the free plan allows unlimited collaborators, but restricts private repositories to 2,000 actions minutes per month. As of January 2020, GitHub reports having over 40 million users and more than 100 million repositories (including at least 28 million public repositories), making it the largest host of source code in the world.
GitLab
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Valery Sizov.The code was originally written in Ruby, with some parts later rewritten in Go, initially as a source code management solution to collaborate within a team on software development. It later evolved to an integrated solution covering the software development life cycle, and then to the whole DevOps life cycle. The current technology stack includes Go, Ruby on Rails and Vue.js. It follows an open-core development model where the core functionality is released under an open-source (MIT) license while the additional functionality is under a proprietary license.
Bitbucket
Bitbucket is a web-based version control repository hosting service owned by Atlassian, for source code and development projects that use either Mercurial (from launch until 1 July 2020) or Git (since October 2011) revision control systems. Bitbucket offers both commercial plans and free accounts. It offers free accounts with an unlimited number of private repositories (which can have up to five users in the case of free accounts) as of September 2010. Bitbucket integrates with other Atlassian software like Jira, HipChat, Confluence and Bamboo. It is similar to GitHub, which primarily uses Git. Bitbucket has traditionally marketed its services to professional developers with private proprietary software code, especially since being acquired by Atlassian in 2010. In February 2017, Bitbucket announced it had reached 6 million developers and 1 million teams on its platform.Bitbucket has three deployment models: Cloud, Bitbucket Server, and Data Center.
G-Core Labs
Order cloud services for your business at attractive prices. Gcore can offer reliable and secure infrastructure, ease of connection and cloud operation - ☎ +352 208 80 507
Gitea
Gitea is a community managed lightweight code hosting solution written in Go. It is published under the MIT license.
Jimdo
Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience. The company is privately held and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in Munich and Tokyo. Jimdo has two products; Creator and Dolphin, both of which offer free and paid plans. Jimdo Dolphin is an AI-powered website-builder designed for users with basic computer skills and automates most of the website building process. It uses artificial intelligence to get to know the user, their business, and their goals, then builds a website that is already fully personalized to meet their needs. Jimdo Creator is a drag and drop style website builder and hosting service which is suitable for users with some coding skills.
UpCloud
Effortless global infrastructure. Thousands of businesses are powered by UpCloud around the world. Our customers run business-critical applications on our enterprise-grade cloud platform. They value our high performance, reliable service, and personal approach.
Scalingo
Discover Scalingo the 1st European PaaS certified HDS (Health Data Hosting) and ISO 27001. Host your app in France and enjoy top-notch client support. Deploy your apps faster.