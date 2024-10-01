App store for web apps
Top Code Hosting Services - Chile
Code hosting services refer to online platforms that provide storage, version control, and collaboration tools for software developers to host, manage, and share their code repositories. These services facilitate collaborative development by offering features such as version tracking, issue management, and often integrate with continuous integration and deployment tools.
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collabora...
Bitbucket
bitbucket.org
Bitbucket is a web-based version control repository hosting service owned by Atlassian, for source code and development projects that use either Mercurial (from launch until 1 July 2020) or Git (since October 2011) revision control systems. Bitbucket offers both commercial plans and free accounts. I...
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets a...
Jimdo
jimdo.com
Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience. The company is privately held and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in Munich and Tokyo. Jimdo has two products; Creator and Dolphi...
Gitea
gitea.io
Gitea is a community managed lightweight code hosting solution written in Go. It is published under the MIT license.
G-Core Labs
gcorelabs.com
Order cloud services for your business at attractive prices. Gcore can offer reliable and secure infrastructure, ease of connection and cloud operation - ☎ +352 208 80 507
UpCloud
upcloud.com
Effortless global infrastructure. Thousands of businesses are powered by UpCloud around the world. Our customers run business-critical applications on our enterprise-grade cloud platform. They value our high performance, reliable service, and personal approach.
Scalingo
scalingo.com
Discover Scalingo the 1st European PaaS certified HDS (Health Data Hosting) and ISO 27001. Host your app in France and enjoy top-notch client support. Deploy your apps faster.