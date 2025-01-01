Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.
Coaching software equips coaching businesses and internal teams with essential tools for streamlined operations. These products simplify scheduling, invoicing, payments, and client management, often integrating seamlessly with email, calendar, and video conferencing platforms. This reduces the administrative workload for both coaches and clients, allowing coaches to concentrate on their core work. Coaches and clients can easily access payment histories, track remaining sessions, monitor goal progress, and view communications. Some platforms even enable the archiving of documents and media for future reference. Additionally, coaching software assists businesses in marketing their services, facilitating the creation of promotional packages to attract new leads. On the other hand, companies focused on professional development may prefer mentoring software, which lacks the payment and communication features of coaching tools. Mentoring software is specifically tailored for business mentoring, while coaching software is versatile enough to support various areas of expertise.
Submit New App
Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based tool for managing appointments online, allowing clients to book and automate scheduling tasks for businesses.
Simplero
simplero.com
Simplero is an all-in-one platform for coaches and course creators to build, manage, and sell online courses, run email marketing, and engage with customers.
Vagaro
vagaro.com
Vagaro is an app for finding and booking appointments with salons, spas, and fitness professionals, allowing reviews and online scheduling 24/7.
Wonsulting
wonsulting.com
Wonsulting provides AI tools for job searching, including resume assistance and networking features, to help users find jobs more efficiently.
BetterUp
betterup.com
BetterUp is a coaching platform that offers personalized support for personal and professional growth, using a combination of human coaching and AI technology.
Paperbell
paperbell.com
Paperbell is a client management platform for coaches, handling payments, contracts, scheduling, and administration in one place.
Speexx
speexx.com
Speexx is a language training platform for organizations, providing personalized learning and business coaching to enhance employee communication skills in a digital workplace.
MemberPress
memberpress.com
MemberPress is a WordPress plugin that enables users to create and manage membership sites, control content access, and integrate learning management features.
Vibly
vibly.io
Vibly is a personalized platform that uses AI and human expertise to support individual well-being and growth, while helping coaches manage their practices and connect with clients.
Poised
poised.com
Poised is an AI communication coach that provides real-time feedback and analysis for improving online speech and presentation skills.
Practice
practice.do
Practice helps client-based businesses simplify scheduling and client management by centralizing activities and tools for better efficiency.
Nudge Coach
nudgecoach.com
Nudge Coach is a digital platform for wellness professionals that helps manage client programs, track health data, and enhance engagement through messaging and progress features.
RYPT
rypt.app
RYPT is a performance coaching platform that helps teams manage training plans, monitor athletes, and communicate efficiently across various sporting levels.
Profi
profi.io
Profi is a platform for professional service providers, streamlining scheduling, client management, and billing in one place.
Torch
torch.io
Torch is a platform for coaching and mentoring programs that helps develop individuals and teams within organizations.
CoachAccountable
coachaccountable.com
CoachAccountable is a coaching management tool that helps coaches streamline their workflow and track client progress through various features and client engagement tools.
Coach Logic
coach-logic.com
Coach Logic is a video analysis platform that facilitates collaboration between coaches and players to improve performance through shared insights.
Bravely
workbravely.com
Bravely is a learning platform that offers coaching, micro-learning, and resources for professional development and well-being to support employees in the workplace.
Omnify
getomnify.com
Omnify is a cloud-based scheduling and booking platform for businesses, offering tools for staff management, billing, online payments, and customer relationship management.
Connect4
connect4.app
Connect4 is a client meeting platform that helps organize meetings and track follow-up actions to enhance client relationships and accountability.
Simply.Coach
simply.coach
Simply.Coach is a digital platform for service professionals to manage coaching operations, client engagements, scheduling, and invoicing efficiently in one place.
EZRA Coaching
helloezra.com
EZRA Coaching offers scalable, personalized coaching online, enabling employee development and engagement through a global network of coaches and measurable outcomes.
Coaching Quest
coachingquest.eu
Coaching Quest connects individuals and businesses with qualified coaches in Europe to access personalized coaching services for personal and professional growth.
Delenta
delenta.com
Delenta is an online platform connecting mentors and mentees, offering tools for coaching management, client interaction, scheduling, and payment processing.
Growthspace
growthspace.com
Growthspace is a talent development platform that connects employees with global experts for personalized skill development and coaching.
Marlee
getmarlee.com
Marlee is an AI-based coaching app that helps individuals and teams improve performance and achieve various personal and professional goals through data-driven insights.
Planubo
planubo.com
Planubo is an online scheduling and client management app that allows service providers to set up booking pages, manage clients, process payments, and schedule meetings.
TaskHuman
taskhuman.com
TaskHuman is a coaching platform that connects users with coaches for personalized guidance in personal and professional development through one-on-one and group sessions.
Cloverleaf
cloverleaf.me
Cloverleaf is a coaching app that provides personalized, bite-sized insights and learning tools to improve teamwork and individual development in the workplace.
Flowlance
flowlance.com
Flowlance allows freelancers to invoice clients and receive payments directly from their calendar, streamlining business operations.
Elatra
elatra.io
Elatra is a digital coaching platform for tech businesses, offering tailored coaching programs and expert guidance to enhance employee skills and performance.
Coaching.com
coaching.com
Coaching.com is a platform that helps coaches and clients manage their relationships through tools for communication, progress tracking, and administration.
CoachVantage
coachvantage.com
CoachVantage is a coaching software that helps coaches manage sessions, track client progress, handle payments, and share resources within a secure client portal.
Coaching Loft
coachingloft.com
Coaching Loft is a coaching software that organizes client interactions, manages appointments, tracks goals, and centralizes data for various coaching practices.
Hoolr
hoolrcoaching.com
Hoolr is software that helps coaching companies manage coaching tasks and organize culture data, allowing them to focus on delivering quality coaching.
Outcoach
outcoach.io
Outcoach is a class management software for music schools and studios that automates scheduling, attendance tracking, invoicing, communication, and student performance management.
Exec
exec.com
Exec is a platform for companies to create and manage coaching and training programs to improve employee retention, manager development, internal mobility, talent attraction, and outplacement.
Insala
insala.com
Insala offers a mentoring solution that includes consulting, training, and software to help organizations implement effective mentoring programs tailored to their needs.
Satori
satoriapp.com
Satori is a coaching platform that simplifies management tasks like scheduling, payments, and client tracking for coaching businesses.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.