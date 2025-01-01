Find the right software and services.
Cloud workload protection platforms help protect servers and cloud infrastructure and virtual machines (VMs) from web-based threats.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console
cloud.redhat.com
The Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console is a management platform that helps users monitor and optimize resources across hybrid cloud environments.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
BMC
bmc.com
The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Turbot Pipes
turbot.com
Turbot Pipes provides governance for cloud infrastructure, enabling enterprises to enforce policies and best practices in a multi-account AWS environment.
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.
Tufin
tufin.com
Tufin is a network security policy management platform that automates security operations, enabling compliance and visibility across hybrid and cloud environments.
Cloudaware
cloudaware.com
Cloudaware is a cloud management platform for monitoring, managing, and securing multi-cloud environments, streamlining cost, compliance, and resource management.
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion is a cloud security platform that manages and protects workloads across major cloud providers, offering tools for risk management, compliance, and configuration optimization.
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud provides network security for containers and virtual machines, enabling users to manage network policies and enhance security across Kubernetes environments.
Stream Security
stream.security
The Stream Security app provides real-time detection of security issues without agents, offering immediate root cause analysis and essential context for quick response.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is a cloud security platform that provides real-time monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud and container environments.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security provides cloud identity and access management solutions for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, focusing on secure permissions, data protection, and risk monitoring.
Orca Security
orca.security
Orca Security is a cloud security platform that identifies and manages risks across multiple cloud environments without needing agents.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is a cloud-native application protection platform that identifies and resolves vulnerabilities in cloud applications from development to production.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security management, risk prioritization, and compliance for cloud environments.
