Cloud Workload Protection Platforms
Top Cloud Workload Protection Platforms

Cloud workload protection platforms help protect servers and cloud infrastructure and virtual machines (VMs) from web-based threats.

Wiz

Wiz

wiz.io

Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console

cloud.redhat.com

The Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console is a management platform that helps users monitor and optimize resources across hybrid cloud environments.

ExtraHop

ExtraHop

extrahop.com

ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.

Akamai

Akamai

akamai.com

Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.

Sophos Central

Sophos Central

sophos.com

Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.

Qualys

Qualys

qualys.com

Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.

BMC

BMC

bmc.com

The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.

Aqua Security

Aqua Security

aquasec.com

Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike

crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.

Turbot Pipes

Turbot Pipes

turbot.com

Turbot Pipes provides governance for cloud infrastructure, enabling enterprises to enforce policies and best practices in a multi-account AWS environment.

CloudWize

CloudWize

cloudwize.io

CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.

Tufin

Tufin

tufin.com

Tufin is a network security policy management platform that automates security operations, enabling compliance and visibility across hybrid and cloud environments.

Cloudaware

Cloudaware

cloudaware.com

Cloudaware is a cloud management platform for monitoring, managing, and securing multi-cloud environments, streamlining cost, compliance, and resource management.

Plerion

Plerion

plerion.com

Plerion is a cloud security platform that manages and protects workloads across major cloud providers, offering tools for risk management, compliance, and configuration optimization.

Calico Cloud

Calico Cloud

calicocloud.io

Calico Cloud provides network security for containers and virtual machines, enabling users to manage network policies and enhance security across Kubernetes environments.

Stream Security

Stream Security

stream.security

The Stream Security app provides real-time detection of security issues without agents, offering immediate root cause analysis and essential context for quick response.

Sysdig

Sysdig

sysdig.com

Sysdig Secure is a cloud security platform that provides real-time monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud and container environments.

Sonrai Security

Sonrai Security

sonraisecurity.com

Sonrai Security provides cloud identity and access management solutions for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, focusing on secure permissions, data protection, and risk monitoring.

Orca Security

Orca Security

orca.security

Orca Security is a cloud security platform that identifies and manages risks across multiple cloud environments without needing agents.

Panoptica

Panoptica

panoptica.app

Panoptica is a cloud-native application protection platform that identifies and resolves vulnerabilities in cloud applications from development to production.

Lacework

Lacework

lacework.com

Lacework is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security management, risk prioritization, and compliance for cloud environments.

